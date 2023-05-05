Premier League single season goal record: Haaland passes Shearer, Cole

Manchester City host Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and both teams are desperate for wins to achieve their goals.

City moved to the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday after beating West Ham 3-0 as Erling Haaland set a new record for the most goals scored (35) by a single player in a single Premier League season. He still has five games to go to improve that record too. Pep Guardiola’s side sit one point ahead of Arsenal with a game in-hand and a three-peat now looks very likely.

After being hammered 4-1 at Bournemouth, Leeds have brought in a third manager of the season as Sam Allardyce (yes, Big Sam is back) has arrived for their final four games to try and save them from relegation. Javi Gracia was fired after just 12 games in charge (winning three of his 11 PL games) and director of football Victor Orta has also left as the Yorkshire side are in freefall. They have lost five of their last seven games and although they sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference, they have to play Man City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham in their remaining four games. Can Big Sam pull off his greatest escape yet?

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Leeds.

How to watch Manchester City vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

City are firing on all cylinders and are grinding out the wins they need to surge to the top of the table. Pep Guardiola is rotating his side expertly and with a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid coming up next week, he may even rest a few key men for this game. Still, how can you leave out Erling Haaland? He rested a few for the midweek win against West Ham and City’s squad is so strong, and mostly injury free, that Guardiola has the luxury of being able to keep everyone as fresh as possible. Nobody wants to play City right now.

Allardyce has come in with plenty of confidence but he knows he has a tough task to keep Leeds up. Simply put they just have to stop conceding goals. Can this squad of players do that? For so many years they have been a cavalier, attack-minded team and Allardyce’s tactics may not work with this group of players. Even with Patrick Bamford back among the goals, Leeds will struggle to get anything out of their next two games and it seems like their survival hopes hinge on a trip to West Ham and a home game against Tottenham in the final two weeks of the season.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | DOUBT: Kevin de Bruyne (illness)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring – out for season), Luis Sinisterra (ankle – out for season), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | DOUBT: Liam Cooper (muscle injury)

