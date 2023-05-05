The Premier League title race is (probably) going down to the wire in the 2022-23 season, where every remaining game matters — especially for Arsenal.
It’s only gotten tighter as the season’s gone on, and Arsenal may have just effectively thrown away the Premier League title by falling 4-1 to the imperious Citizens, though the Gunners showed their spirit by rebounding to pound Chelsea 3-1.
And now the bookmakers are seeing Man City ahead by one point and having a game in-hand and they are feeling decidedly bullish on the two-time defending champions.
Can Arsenal still win the first Premier League title since 2003-04? Will Manchester City win three in a row to make it five titles in the last six seasons under Pep Guardiola?
Every match matters, of course, and Man City is still navigating three competitions while Arsenal focuses on the Premier League alone (Granted, the FA Cup Final isn’t until after the season, but matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals will demand plenty from Pep Guardiola’s men).
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the contenders to be crowned Premier League champions.
Remaining fixtures for title contenders
Arsenal (78 points through 34 games): Newcastle (A), Brighton (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H)
Manchester City (79 points through 33 games): Leeds (H), Everton (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (A), Brentford (A)
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League title
Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, April 9: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Wednesday, April 26: Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Saturday, April 29: Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – Recap, video highlights, player ratings
Sunday, May 7: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET
Sunday, May 21: Manchester City vs Chelsea – 11am ET
Current form (As of May 5, 2023)
Arsenal’s last 5 results: WLDDD
Manchester City’s last 5 results: WWWWW
Current Premier League table – May 5
Key injuries
Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (no return date), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), William Saliba (back)
Manchester City: Nathan Ake (thigh)
Premier League title odds (As of May 5, 2023)
Manchester City: -2500
Arsenal: +1000
Prediction for Premier League title race
1. Manchester City – 92 points
2. Arsenal – 88 points