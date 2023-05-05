Premier League top four race: Current form, key fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United and Newcastle United, however, can go to bed at night knowing the race is theirs to lose over the final few weeks of the Premier League season.

Tottenham opened another spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the door. Spurs are sliding down the table free fall, while Aston Villa just had its red-hot run spoiled by Manchester United. Are they out? It seems likely, as Liverpool and Brighton are now just as well-positioned should Newcastle or Man United really slip up.

Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.

Premier League table: Top-four picture

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard

Remaining fixtures for top-four contenders

Manchester United: West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H).

Tottenham: Crystal Palace (H), Aston Villa (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A)

Liverpool: Brentford (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Southampton (A).

Newcastle: Arsenal (H), Leeds (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A), Brighton (H – to be rescheduled).

Brighton: Everton (H), Arsenal (A), Newcastle (A), Southampton (H), Man City (H), Aston Villa (A),.

Aston Villa: Wolves (A), Tottenham (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (H)

Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League top-four

Saturday, April 1: Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 2: Newcastle 2-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Tuesday, April 4: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Saturday, April 8: Tottenham 2-1 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 9: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Saturday, April 15: Chelsea 1-2 Brighton – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 23: Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Thursday, April 27: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, April 30: Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Thursday, May 4: Brighton 1-0 Manchester United – Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday, May 7: Newcastle vs Arsenal – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 14: Arsenal vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Thursday, May 18: Newcastle vs Brighton — 2:30pm ET

Wednesday, May 24: Brighton vs Manchester City – 3pm ET

Sunday, May 28: Leeds vs Tottenham – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Southampton vs Liverpool – 11:30am ET

Sunday, May 28: Aston Villa vs Brighton – 11:30am ET

Current form (As of May 5, 2023)

Tottenham’s last 5 results: LDLLW

Liverpool’s last 5 results: WWWWW

Newcastle’s last 5 results: WWWLW

Brighton’s last 5 results: WLWLW

Manchester United’s last 5 results: LWDWW

Premier League top-four odds (As of May 5, 2023)

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United: -1000

Newcastle: -700

Liverpool: +400

Brighton: +1000

Tottenham: +1400

Aston Villa: +2500

Prediction for Premier League top-four

(May 5, 2023)

3. Newcastle – 76 points

4. Manchester United – 74 points

5. Liverpool – 71 points

6. Brighton – 65 points

7. Tottenham – 62 points

8. Aston Villa – 59 points

(April 27, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 75 points

4. Newcastle – 70 points

5. Liverpool – 67 points

6. Tottenham – 65 points

7. Brighton – 61 points

(April 2, 2023)

3. Manchester United – 74 points

4. Newcastle – 66 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Liverpool – 62 points

7. Brighton – 61 points

(March 15, 2023)

4. Liverpool – 72 points

5. Tottenham – 66 points

6. Brighton – 64 points

7. Newcastle – 60 points

Follow @AndyEdMLS