West Ham host Manchester United on Sunday and all of a sudden there is quite a lot riding on this for both teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table.

The Hammers have lost three in a row and are just four points above the relegation zone as they also have two legs of a UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal (against AZ Alkmaar) to focus on over the next two weeks. They lost 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday and after their 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, David Moyes will be upset that defensive mistakes have crept back in.

On Thursday Manchester United lost 1-0 at Brighton with the last kick of the game as Erik ten Hag’s injury-hit side are showing signs of fatigue. They went toe-to-toe with the Seagulls but losing key central defenders and running the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford into the ground is now having a serious impact. They should just about hold on to a top four spot but now Brighton, and Liverpool, are breathing down their neck.

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Manchester United.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Hammers have been much better going forward in recent weeks and Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma have all been back towards their best. Declan Rice continues to do his best to hold things together in midfield but defensively they are making big mistakes and that will worry Moyes heading into the final few weeks of the season. The Hammers also have concerns over Soucek, Rice and Aguerd as all three are suffering from an illness and could miss this game.

Manchester United look jaded and Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof starting at center back at Brighton shows their depth issues with injuries to Varane and Martinez hitting them particularly hard. They are still in games and show flashes of brilliance but they can’t seem to sustain periods of pressure to take control of the full 90 minutes. This is the kind of game United have to win to ease any lingering fears they may slip out of the top four in the final weeks of the season.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle) | DOUBT: Tomas Soucek (illness), Nayef Aguerd (illness), Declan Rice (illness), Vladimir Coufal (hamstring)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Scott McTominay (knock)

