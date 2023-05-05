West Ham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 5, 2023, 4:03 AM EDT
West Ham host Manchester United on Sunday and all of a sudden there is quite a lot riding on this for both teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v MANCHESTER UNITED

The Hammers have lost three in a row and are just four points above the relegation zone as they also have two legs of a UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal (against AZ Alkmaar) to focus on over the next two weeks. They lost 3-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday and after their 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend, David Moyes will be upset that defensive mistakes have crept back in.

On Thursday Manchester United lost 1-0 at Brighton with the last kick of the game as Erik ten Hag’s injury-hit side are showing signs of fatigue. They went toe-to-toe with the Seagulls but losing key central defenders and running the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford into the ground is now having a serious impact. They should just about hold on to a top four spot but now Brighton, and Liverpool, are breathing down their neck.

Here’s everything you need for West Ham vs Manchester United.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

The Hammers have been much better going forward in recent weeks and Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma have all been back towards their best. Declan Rice continues to do his best to hold things together in midfield but defensively they are making big mistakes and that will worry Moyes heading into the final few weeks of the season. The Hammers also have concerns over Soucek, Rice and Aguerd as all three are suffering from an illness and could miss this game.

Manchester United look jaded and Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof starting at center back at Brighton shows their depth issues with injuries to Varane and Martinez hitting them particularly hard. They are still in games and show flashes of brilliance but they can’t seem to sustain periods of pressure to take control of the full 90 minutes. This is the kind of game United have to win to ease any lingering fears they may slip out of the top four in the final weeks of the season.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle) | DOUBT: Tomas Soucek (illness), Nayef Aguerd (illness), Declan Rice (illness), Vladimir Coufal (hamstring)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raphael Varane (foot), Lisandro Martinez (foot – out for season), Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (ankle), Phil Jones (knee), Scott McTominay (knock)

Fulham vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 5, 2023, 4:31 AM EDT
Fulham host Leicester at Craven Cottage on Monday as the Foxes aim to grab another big win to boost their bid to stay in the Premier League.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v LEICESTER

The Cottagers have suffered serious injury and suspension issues in recent weeks but Marco Silva’s patched-up side still put in a very good display and only lost 1-0 at Liverpool in midweek as they were incensed by the awarding of a penalty kick which turned out to be the difference. They are fully focused on finishing in the top 10.

Leicester are fully focused on staying in the Premier League and Dean Smith is looking to go four games unbeaten as Leicester followed up their win against Wolves with draws against relegation rivals Leeds and Everton. They could have won the latter but James Maddison had a penalty kick saved. The Foxes go into Matchweek 35 sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Leicester.

How to watch Fulham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Monday (May 8)
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Fulham probably need one more win to secure a top 10 finish and that would be an incredible achievement for Marco Silva’s side in their first season back in the Premier League. Their form has stalled in recent weeks due to the suspension of Aleksandar Mitrovic and key injuries (Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira) impacting their relatively small squad. Willian, Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha are stepping up and trying to get the Cottagers back on the front foot after seven defeats in their last nine games.

Leicester look more dangerous in attack and Dean Smith has figured out how to get the best out of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka. Defensively there are still some issues but the Foxes are hanging in games and have worked out they are much better off just going for it. They could be back in the bottom three by the time they kick off on Monday and with Liverpool and Newcastle up next, this trip to Fulham just has to yield a vital three points.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Justin (achilles), Jannik Vestergaard (calf), Kelechi Iheanacho (adductor) | DOUBT: Jonny Evans (calf), Ricardo Pereira (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Premier League promotion: Who is in the mix to make Championship playoffs?

By May 5, 2023, 4:30 AM EDT
First, Championship side Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League when they were promoted back to the top flight of English football with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in early April.

And Vincent Kompany’s side then won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers.

Now, Sheffield United will be promoted alongside them after two seasons down in the second division following their relegation in 2021.

The Blades booked their Premier League return with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, guaranteeing that Paul Heckingbottom’s side will finish 2nd.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

Middlesbrough’s trying to get back to the top flight, too, as are a number of familiar names are also vying to reach the Championships playoffs: Blackburn, Sunderland…

Yep, there’s still plenty to decide before the playoff field is set!

How were Burnley promoted?

Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United dropped out of the FA Cup with Saturday’s loss to Manchester City in the semifinal round, but the Blades will almost certainly get a rematch next season in the Premier League.

The Blades were rock solid on both ends of the field, with the league’s 3rd-best scoring record (67 goals) and the 2nd-best defensive record (36 conceded). 23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye leads the way with 13 league goals thus far, with Oliver McBurnie (11) and James McAtee (8) not so far behind.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough are in the playoffs.

Coventry City and Millwall control their own destinies in the fight for fifth and sixth, but Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, and West Brom are hoping for a final week win (the final 12 games of the season all kick off at 10am ET on Monday, May 8) and help to reach the playoffs.

Incredibly, the final match day see five teams alive for two spots and two playing each other. Though odds are certainly slim for a couple of them, there are scenarios!

Coventry’s in with a draw at Boro because Millwall and Blackburn are the only teams that can pass them and both will have a maximum of 68 points entering Matchweek 46.

Remaining Matchweek 46 fixture

3. Luton Town (79 points, +18 GD): vs Hull City – PLAYOFF SPOT CONFIRMED

4. Middlesbrough (74 points, +28 GD): vs Coventry City – PLAYOFF SPOT CONFIRMED

5. Coventry City (69 points, +12 GD): at Middlesbrough

6. Millwall (68 points, +8 GD): vs Blackburn Rovers

7. Sunderland (66 points, +10 GD): at Preston

8. West Brom (66 points, +7 GD): at Swansea City

9. Blackburn Rovers (66 points, -3 GD): at Millwall

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Championship table (As of May 5)

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By May 5, 2023, 4:20 AM EDT
Tottenham host Crystal Palace in a London derby on Saturday as the hosts aim to keep their faint top four hopes alive.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v CRYSTAL PALACE

Following their defeat at Liverpool, which saw Spurs fall 3-0 behind in the first half then rally to make it 3-3 late on before conceding a 94th-minute goal to lose 4-3 at Anfield, they lost more ground on the top four. It now seems like a top six finish is the best caretake boss Ryan Mason can hope for.

Palace have been flying since Roy Hodgson’s return as they’ve won four of his six games back in charge, picking up 13 points from a possible 18. They beat West Ham United 4-3 in a thriller last time out and Hodgson has brought out the best in all of Palace’s talented attackers.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Spurs have been 5-0, 2-0 and 3-1 down at half time of their last three Premier League games and they are giving themselves a huge mountain to climb. In their comeback draw against Manchester United and narrow defeat at Liverpool they have shown great spirit to get back level but it just isn’t enough if they want to stay in the top four race. Harry Kane has scored 25 goals this season but he can’t do it all on his own.

Crystal Palace have taken the handbrake off now they’re well above the relegation zone and they are fun to watch. Wilfried Zaha scored on his return from injury and has been given the captains armband as Palace try and convince him to sign a new contract. Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been excellent in recent weeks and whoever is the new long-term boss at Palace has a very talented squad to work with.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Yves Bissouma (foot), Emerson Royal (knee) | DOUBT: Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), James Tomkins (calf), James McArthur (unknown) | DOUBT: Nathaniel Clyne (knee), Naouirou Ahamada (ankle)

Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series

By May 5, 2023, 4:13 AM EDT
The Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series is hosted by Ian Wright and the legendary forward speaks to star players from across the league as well as leading music artists.

It is an intersection of culture, sport, music and life, with Premier League players and musicians uniting to discuss the things closest to them and their journey in football and music to get to where they are today.

Between now and the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season six episodes will be released as Ian Wright chats with a PL star and a musical genius each time.

You can watch all of the episodes below.

Episode 1 – Callum Wilson x Kojey Radical

Newcastle and England striker Callum Wilson talks about his journey through the lower leagues to the very top, while Mercury Music Prize nominee Kojey Radical discusses his rise in the music world.

Episode 2 – Alex Iwobi x Ezra Collective

Everton and Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi is joined by Ezra Collective as they reflect on how passion and dedication helped them on their respective journeys.

Episode 3 – Emiliano Martinez x Oriana Sabatini

Aston Villa goalkeeper, and 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, sat down with singer and actress Oriana Sabatini to discuss the sacrifices it takes to get to the top.

Episode 4 – Jarrod Bowen x Tinie Tempah

West Ham and England striker Jarrod Bowen and musician Tinie Tempah discuss their totally opposite paths to get where they are today.