Wolves vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Wolves and Aston Villa renew what’s historically been quite a rivalry when the Villans visit the Molineux on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).

Wolves sit seven points clear of the bottom three. While still not safe, Julen Lopetegui’s men are nearly as close to 10th as 18th and will be looking to pick up three points and the associated vibes that come from beating a rival.

Unai Emery’s Villa has to rebound from a loss that cost them longshot dreams at the top four, because the seventh-place Villans have Brighton and Brentford in the rear view mirror.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Emery and Lopetegui had some memorable encounters when the former led Villarreal and the latter was in charge of Sevilla.

The last three meetings have been 1-1 draws between the managers, including a 1-1 at Villa Park on Jan. 4. Emery’s won one and Lopetegui two, so is this the day to even the score?

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (groin), Nelson Semedo (knee)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Leon Bailey (hamstring), Matty Cash (calf). OUT: Boubacar Kamara (ankle), Jed Steer (calf)

