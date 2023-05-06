Chelsea finally win again thanks to late surge at Bournemouth

Chelsea won 3-1 at Bournemouth as Frank Lampard got his first win as the Blues’ caretaker boss.

The win was Chelsea’s first in the Premier League since Mar. 11.

After a run of six-straight defeats in all competitions, Lampard’s side went ahead as Conor Gallagher flicked home a header. But a fine goal from Matias Vina made it 1-1 before the break as Bournemouth had plenty of chances to go ahead in the second half.

Chelsea then scored twice late on to grab all three points as Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix both scored as ironic chants of ‘we are staying up!’ were heard from the away end.

Chelsea move on to 42 points for the season and are eyeing a top 10 finish. Bournemouth remain on 39 points.

Not pretty but Chelsea trio could star together

The midfield trio of N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher proved they can be their midfield for the next few years if used in the right way. Enzo and Gallagher were roaming forward, while Kante also got forward from the right in a 4-3-3 and set up the first goal. Whoever comes in as the new Blues boss has a huge number of talented players to work with and the key will be balancing things out and getting the right players in the team and alongside each other. There was a better balance about Chelsea with Kante, Enzo and Gallagher out there but it was still a little clunky. We know Enzo Fernandez will be around for the long haul and Kante is in talks over a new contract, while Gallagher has shown his quality and probably deserves an extended run in the team next season. With Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic perhaps moving on this summer, Chelsea’s midfield for next season may already be sorted. Enzo, Kante and Gallagher need more reps but there is something there.

Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Chelsea player ratings

Noni Madueke: Was excellent cutting in off the right and looks like he has a bright future for the Blues.

Raheem Sterling: What an impact he had in the second half and a lovely assist for Felix’s goal.

What’s next?

Bournemouth head to Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 13, while Chelsea host Nottingham Forest on the same day.

FULL TIME: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea – The scoreline doesn’t tell the story of the game as the Cherries had plenty of chances to win it but Chelsea struck twice late on to finally get back to winning ways.

GOALLLL! Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea – Joao Felix finishes calmly after a lovely run and pass from Raheem Sterling. Game. Set. Match.

GOALLLL! Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea – Benoit Badiashile volleys home Hakim Ziyech’s wonderful free kick. After all of that Bournemouth pressure, Chelsea grab the lead late on.

CHANCE! Ouattara can’t believe he hasn’t scored. His header from close range goes over. Big chance for Bournemouth.

CLOSE! After Solanke almost got in but was denied by a great tackle from Thiago Silva, Bournemouth can’t bundle home the loose ball from the corner.

SAVE! Kepa denies Vina a second as Bournemouth are having a real goal at Chelsea now.

CHANCE! At the other end Dango Ouattara is having a growing impact on the game and he combines with Ryan Christie as the Scotsman beats his man brilliantly but then flashes a shot just wide.

Chelsea have started the second half well and Kante keeps popping up in space on the right with Madueke cutting inside.

HALF TIME: Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea – Really open game down in the rain on the South Coast. Chelsea have had most of the ball and the better chances but Bournemouth look very dangerous on the counter.

Madueke goes close again but Neto saves down low. He should have probably done better with that finish.

Noni Madueke, who has looked bright, has gone close for Chelsea. He cut inside well but his shot was into the side-netting.

GOALLLL! Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea – Matias Vina with a stunner as he cut in from the left and after some lovely interplay, curls home into the far corner.

GOALLL! Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea – Conor Gallagher heads home a brilliant cross from N’Golo Kante.

At the other end Noni Madueke forces Neto to save after Bournemouth make a bit of a mess of a clearance. Promising for Chelsea.

CLOSE! After a quick clearance from Neto, a great counter from Bournemouth as Ryan Christie runs towards goal and eventually the ball finds Jefferson Lerma but his low shot flies just wide.

We are underway at the Vitality Stadium! Chelsea have started pretty well.

Key storylines & star players

Marcus Tavernier will be out for Bournemouth, and the club’s a lot better when he’s available, but Dango Ouattara should be well-rested and Dominic Solanke is really delivering whether through goals, assists, or hold-up play.

Chelsea got a goal from January signing Noni Madueke in a 3-1 midweek loss to Arsenal. Hopefully the youngster can kick-on and Lampard has no reason not to trot the 21-year-old back out onto the pitch.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Kieffer Moore (head), Hamed Traore (ankle), Chris Mepham (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), Mason Mount (groin), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Armando Broja (torn ACL – out for season)

