Brighton vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brighton and Hove Albion can move closer to sealing a place in Europe by beating relegation-threatened Everton at the Amex Stadium on Monday (watch live, 12:30pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Seagulls sit seventh with 55 points but have three matches-in-hand on the teams two above and below them. Roberto De Zerbi’s men look capable of finishing as high as fifth.

Everton, meanwhile, needs a win to get out of the bottom three, especially with 18th-place Nottingham Forest and 20th-place Southampton facing off later Monday.

The Toffees are five points off last and just a point away from a move outside the bottom three. Their 29 points are one back of Forest, Leeds, and Leicester City.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Everton.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister continues to collect accolades after his breakout World Cup for Argentina. He’s a good bet to be the focal point of nearly any game at this point in Brighton’s season.

Everton will love that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back to looking close to his best, or at least getting on the goal sheet. James Tarkowski has had some big performances at the other end, while the midfield has been busy and angry.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)

