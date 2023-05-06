Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne tied Premier League legend Frank Lampard on the all-time assists leaderboard on Wednesday when his free kick service to John Stones gave City a 2-0 lead over Arsenal in their huge Wednesday match at the Etihad Stadium.
“KDB” now has 102 Premier League assists, and 100 PL assists is a feat that can be claimed by only four other players and has never been done faster than De Bruyne’s achieved it.
The assist is De Bruyne’s 16th of this Premier League season.
Pep is never content. That was evident in the closing stages of this win, a 10th straight Premier League victory to take City four points clear atop the table. Why? With City 2-0 up and cruising they won a penalty kick. Instead of regular taker Erling Haaland stepping up to slot home the spot kick, Gundogan (on a hat trick) did and he hit the post. Guardiola was raging as he screamed to Haaland that he should have taken the penalty instead of giving his captain the chance for a treble. Moments later Leeds made it 2-1 after a mistake from Akanji. Cue Guardiola’s rage intensifying. He did not shake Gundogan’s hand as he was subbed off and looked very upset. Maybe Pep Guardiola was upset because this was all too easy for his side and they just took their foot off the gas in the second half.
Erling Haaland also had an off day, as just a few days after setting a new record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season, he hit the post, missed several big chances and gave up the chance to take a penalty kick. Maybe Haaland having an off day and City making a few mistakes came at the right time so Pep can keep them focused ahead of the final run-in as they chase an historic treble.
Pep Guardiola: ‘The guys played outstanding football’
“We played really, really good and if we had been more clinical up front would have been defined before,” Guardiola told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports. “But we will not forget, three games in six days and after the Arsenal game with a lot of tension emotionally and everything, the guys played outstanding football, especially in the first half. The second half was more controlled because there are a lot of games.”
Stars of the show; Manchester City vs Leeds player ratings
Ilkay Gundogan: Two lovely calm finishes for his goals and so classy on the ball. His penalty kick miss was poor but he should have let Haaland take it.
Riyad Mahrez: Set up both of Gundogan’s goal with very similar passes from the right. His ability to hold the ball opens up so much space for City’s other attackers.
What’s next?
Man City head to Real Madrid for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday. They then head to Everton on Sunday, May 14. Leeds host Newcastle on Saturday, May 13.
How to watch Manchester City vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
FULL TIME: Man City 2-1 Leeds – It should have been more comfortable for City but Leeds hung in there. Still, City are four points clear atop the table.
Pep Guardiola is still fuming. He wanted Erling Haaland to take the penalty kick.
GOALLL! Man City 2-1 Leeds – Wow. Moments after Gundogan hit the post with a penalty kick, Rodrigo scores for Leeds after a terrible mistake from Akanji. Game on with 5 minutes to go!
PENALTY MISS! Ilkay Gundogan hits the post with his penalty kick as he is denied a hat trick. He took it instead of Haaland as he was on a hat trick. Pep was not happy with that.
This is like a training game. Leeds basically playing to not concede more goals and damage their goal difference.
Leeds in damage limitation mode and Man City are just knocking the ball around and now really breaking a sweat.
POST! Erling Haaland hits the post after being played in. It is just not his day today!
We are underway in the second half and Leeds are really struggling to keep the ball. Man City are so comfortable.
HALF TIME: Manchester City 2-0 Leeds – Gundogan’s double has City cruising at the half and Leeds have barely had a kick. Big Sam won’t be happy with that display.
CLOSE! Phil Foden smashes an incredible volley just wide. What a goal that would have been!
Erling Haaland was clean through but got his effort all wrong as the ball flicked off his standing foot. He laughs. How often do you see that from him!?
SAVE! Ederson denies USMNT star Weston McKennie, as his header from a corner skipped up towards goal but was very central.
“Sacked in the morning!” is the chant from Man City fans to Sam Allardyce. Banter.
GOALLL! Manchester City 2-0 Leeds – Ilkay Gundogan again and Riyad Mahrez again with the assist. Very similar to the first goal. How can you give Gundogan that much space on the edge of the box?
MISS! Erling Haaland misses a glorious chance. I repeat, Erling Haaland misses a glorious chance. The ball falls to Haaland 12 yards out and he puts the ball wide.
GOALLL! Manchester City 1-0 Leeds – Ilkay Gundogan curls home a beauty after great work from Mahrez. That was coming.
SAVE! City are cranking through the gears now as Erling Haaland is clean through after a good ball from Rico Lewis but Joel Robles saves well.
CHANCE! First big opportunity of the game as Kevin de Bruyne picks out Julian Alvarez but he can’t keep his effort down.
Not a lot has happened so far. Leeds, as expected, sitting in deep and they are frustrating Man City.
The national anthem is played to mark the Coronation of King Charles III in the UK and we are underway at the Etihad! Welcome to a huge game for both Man City and Leeds.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
City are firing on all cylinders and are grinding out the wins they need to surge to the top of the table. Pep Guardiola is rotating his side expertly and with a UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Real Madrid coming up next week, he may even rest a few key men for this game. Still, how can you leave out Erling Haaland? He rested a few for the midweek win against West Ham and City’s squad is so strong, and mostly injury free, that Guardiola has the luxury of being able to keep everyone as fresh as possible. Nobody wants to play City right now.
Allardyce has come in with plenty of confidence but he knows he has a tough task to keep Leeds up. Simply put they just have to stop conceding goals. Can this squad of players do that? For so many years they have been a cavalier, attack-minded team and Allardyce’s tactics may not work with this group of players. Even with Patrick Bamford back among the goals, Leeds will struggle to get anything out of their next two games and it seems like their survival hopes hinge on a trip to West Ham and a home game against Tottenham in the final two weeks of the season.
Liverpool seeks a fifth-straight win that would keep it in fifth place and trending upward when it hosts Brentford at Anfield on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Reds have 56 points. While not ruled out of the top-four chase, Liverpool’s best bet is to keep scoring goals and looking more and more like the team that was expected to contend for a Premier League title.
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.
De Bruyne’s 16 assists this Premier League season are five more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — and give him 102 for his career. That’s fifth all-time, two more than Dennis Bergkamp and 63 (?!) behind record holder Ryan Giggs.
The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.
De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.
His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).
After a run of six-straight defeats in all competitions, Lampard’s side went ahead as Conor Gallagher flicked home a header. But a fine goal from Matias Vina made it 1-1 before the break as Bournemouth had plenty of chances to go ahead in the second half.
Chelsea then scored twice late on to grab all three points as Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix both scored as ironic chants of ‘we are staying up!’ were heard from the away end.
The midfield trio of N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher proved they can be their midfield for the next few years if used in the right way. Enzo and Gallagher were roaming forward, while Kante also got forward from the right in a 4-3-3 and set up the first goal. Whoever comes in as the new Blues boss has a huge number of talented players to work with and the key will be balancing things out and getting the right players in the team and alongside each other. There was a better balance about Chelsea with Kante, Enzo and Gallagher out there but it was still a little clunky. We know Enzo Fernandez will be around for the long haul and Kante is in talks over a new contract, while Gallagher has shown his quality and probably deserves an extended run in the team next season. With Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic perhaps moving on this summer, Chelsea’s midfield for next season may already be sorted. Enzo, Kante and Gallagher need more reps but there is something there.
Stars of the show; Bournemouth vs Chelsea player ratings
Noni Madueke: Was excellent cutting in off the right and looks like he has a bright future for the Blues.
Raheem Sterling: What an impact he had in the second half and a lovely assist for Felix’s goal.
What’s next?
Bournemouth head to Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 13, while Chelsea host Nottingham Forest on the same day.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online:Stream via Peacock Premium
FULL TIME: Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea – The scoreline doesn’t tell the story of the game as the Cherries had plenty of chances to win it but Chelsea struck twice late on to finally get back to winning ways.
GOALLLL! Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea – Joao Felix finishes calmly after a lovely run and pass from Raheem Sterling. Game. Set. Match.
GOALLLL! Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea – Benoit Badiashile volleys home Hakim Ziyech’s wonderful free kick. After all of that Bournemouth pressure, Chelsea grab the lead late on.
CHANCE! Ouattara can’t believe he hasn’t scored. His header from close range goes over. Big chance for Bournemouth.
CLOSE! After Solanke almost got in but was denied by a great tackle from Thiago Silva, Bournemouth can’t bundle home the loose ball from the corner.
SAVE! Kepa denies Vina a second as Bournemouth are having a real goal at Chelsea now.
CHANCE! At the other end Dango Ouattara is having a growing impact on the game and he combines with Ryan Christie as the Scotsman beats his man brilliantly but then flashes a shot just wide.
Chelsea have started the second half well and Kante keeps popping up in space on the right with Madueke cutting inside.
HALF TIME: Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea – Really open game down in the rain on the South Coast. Chelsea have had most of the ball and the better chances but Bournemouth look very dangerous on the counter.
Madueke goes close again but Neto saves down low. He should have probably done better with that finish.
Noni Madueke, who has looked bright, has gone close for Chelsea. He cut inside well but his shot was into the side-netting.
GOALLLL! Bournemouth 1-1 Chelsea – Matias Vina with a stunner as he cut in from the left and after some lovely interplay, curls home into the far corner.
GOALLL! Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea – Conor Gallagher heads home a brilliant cross from N’Golo Kante.
At the other end Noni Madueke forces Neto to save after Bournemouth make a bit of a mess of a clearance. Promising for Chelsea.
CLOSE! After a quick clearance from Neto, a great counter from Bournemouth as Ryan Christie runs towards goal and eventually the ball finds Jefferson Lerma but his low shot flies just wide.
We are underway at the Vitality Stadium! Chelsea have started pretty well.
Key storylines & star players
Marcus Tavernier will be out for Bournemouth, and the club’s a lot better when he’s available, but Dango Ouattara should be well-rested and Dominic Solanke is really delivering whether through goals, assists, or hold-up play.
Chelsea got a goal from January signing Noni Madueke in a 3-1 midweek loss to Arsenal. Hopefully the youngster can kick-on and Lampard has no reason not to trot the 21-year-old back out onto the pitch.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Kieffer Moore (head), Hamed Traore (ankle), Chris Mepham (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf)