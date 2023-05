Mohamed Salah scores 19th as Liverpool win sixth-straight

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Salah scored his 19th goal of the season and Liverpool won its sixth-straight Premier League game with a 1-0 win over Brentford at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds move to 62 points, one less than fourth-place Manchester United and three fewer than Newcastle albeit having played two more matches than both.

Brentford’s outstanding year looks unlikely to be rewarded with European football, as the Bees’ 50 points have them four points back of eighth place Villa and five behind Brighton.

Reds’ professional Anfield win keeps hopes alive

Liverpool did just what it needed to get the job done, getting their goal from Mohamed Salah — of course — and riding the winning waves to an advantage over Brentford.

The visitors were lively at times but the danger was rarely really in the air, as Liverpool won the xG scrap 2.08-0.19.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were solid at the back especially when pushed by a physical Bees attack, and Alisson Becker was a pair of safe hands when required by any lapses.

Anfield remains a tough place to come, and it’s not so much that opponents struggle but the Reds’ players seem to pick up a step or two at home. Van Dijk’s surge toward the end line to set up Salah’s goal was that little bit extra, and something we’ve seen so many times on Merseyside.

Manchester United or Newcastle collapsing down the stretch seems unlikely, but there’s a strong feeling in the air that Liverpool will be waiting if either does manage to drop enough points: Leicester away, Villa home, Saints away are how Jurgen Klopp’s men finish their season.

Liverpool vs Brentford player ratings: Stars of the Show

What’s next?

Brentford will host West Ham in a spicy London derby Sunday, May 14/

Liverpool hosts Leicester on Monday, May 15.

Mohamed Salah goal video: Two bites at close range

Key storylines & star players

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo… the list of impressive Liverpool attackers goes on-and-on and surely the Reds wish they could just have form be an aspect of Champions League qualification.

Ivan Toney has put off-field drama behind him and just keeps banging in the goals. The Bees striker trails only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane for Premier League goals this season.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Roberto Firmino (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

The Reds to take on Brentford 📋#LIVBRE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 6, 2023

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (calf), Christian Norgaard (calf)

