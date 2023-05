Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: How to watch, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s last-gasp saloon for Southampton when it visits the City Ground on Monday to face a Nottingham Forest that’s nearly as desperate as the hosts (watch live, 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Southampton’s six points back of safety with just four matches to play, and the fixture list will not be kind to James Ward-Prowse and Co.

Forest has six more points and will pull out of the bottom three by collecting a point or three on Monday, with Leeds falling to Man City on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Southampton.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

This one’s focused on two hyphenated stars capable of controlling and/or changing a game on any given day.

Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse only need a sliver of light to belt his side open, especially if it’s a free kick situation, while Morgan Gibbs-White can deal out incisive passes almost as well as his Southampton counterpart.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neco Williams (head), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Ryan Yates (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed), Brennan Johnson (undisclosed).

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Mohamed Salisu (pelvis), Romain Perraud (surgery) | QUESTIONABLE: Valentino Livramento (other)

