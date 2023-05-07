Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With three games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City’s results.
Arsenal has 81 points through 35 games, while Man City has 82 in 34.
Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.
If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least five points and probably six. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
The Premier League’s top-four race appears set to be heated and last until the final day(s) of the 2022-23 season, with as many as four sides battling for one final spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Manchester United and Newcastle United are in pole position but weekend losses to West Ham and Arsenal have opened the door a bit for Liverpool and Brighton.
Tottenham had already opened a spot in the top four due to inconsistent performances and now Cristian Stellini has followed Antonio Conte out the door. Spurs slid down the table while Aston Villa just had its red-hot run spoiled by Manchester United. Are they out? It seems likely.
Below is a look at the key fixtures, current form, odds and predictions for the four sides currently chasing a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, plus who will make the Europa League.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as six teams are ensconced in the lower reaches of the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
Erik ten Hag’s men fail to take advantage of third-place Newcastle losing to Arsenal and remain two points behind the Magpies. Man Utd leads Liverpool by a single point but have played one fewer match than its historic rival.
West Ham vs Manchester United player ratings: Stars of the Show
Declan Rice
Said Benrahma
Antony
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Ten Hag’s men putting project progress in jeopardy
West Ham United is a dangerous foe for anyone right now: a team far better than its status on the table and desperate for its Premier League life.
Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United would’ve known that, which makes it all the more frustrating that there wasn’t more cutting edge to their performance.
Liverpool’s recent hot streak made it so big slips from Newcastle and/or Man United would put the top four in jeopardy.
The fixture list of Wolves, Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham still says Ten Hag’s men should finish top four, but imagine the consternation if this season — with two finals — finishes with the Red Devils outside of the Champions League? There’s no question Ten Hag’s men are much improved, but they don’t need an offseason of “What ifs?” plaguing their supporters’ base and receruitment.
ETH
“First half I thought we played really well but first chance we gave away, they scored. Second half was below standards.”
“We created and we had the game in our hands. But we gave the ball away and in front of the goal we have to be more clinical. I counted four or five good chances.”
Was De Gea’s mistake bad? “Yes but it’s allowed. Mistakes are part of football. You have to deal with and bounce back because it’s a team sport. He’s the one with the most clean sheets and also we did that as a team.”
On being weary: “We can’t be sorry for ourselves. We have to keep going and show character. We need energy and it’s in our heads.”
West Ham vs Manchester United live score, updates: 1-0
FIRST HALF: Marcus Rashford has the first proper chance of the match and the Red Devils come close to making it 1-0 only to see it without the required accuracy, and just.
GOAL! It’s West Ham ahead! Luke Shaw loses the ball and Said Benrahma drives toward David De Gea. Is the Spaniard unsighted? Because his low dive to get the shot only serves to palm it inside the post. West Ham, 1-0.
Antony goes burning into space at the other end but Declan Rice does so well to catch up and help slow the chance. Man United out-attempting West Ham 9-3 but both xG are less than a half-goal.
Now De Gea makes some amends with a save on Benrahma, and the rebound appears to be handled by Victor Lindelof. VAR, however, does not get involved.
SECOND HALF: West Ham has the ball in the goal again through Michail Antonio but the big striker is whistled for fouling De Gea before he pokes it in the goal.
The Irons have very much in defense mode here, but it’s still 1-0 with 20 minutes left plus stoppage. Will Manchester United join Newcastle in dropping points this weekend?
Oh boy! Anthony Martial darts into the box off a combination with Marcus Rashford, but he lunges into his shot and Lukasz Fabianski does well to save it. West Ham now has to deal with eight minutes stoppage.
What’s next?
West Ham hosts AZ Alkmaar on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinals, then goes to Brentford on Sunday in the Premier League.
Man United has six days to get ready for a visit from Wolves at 10am ET Saturday.
Said Benrahma goal video: Errors for the Red Devils
How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2pm ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
The Hammers have been much better going forward in recent weeks and Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma have all been back towards their best. Declan Rice continues to do his best to hold things together in midfield but defensively they are making big mistakes and that will worry Moyes heading into the final few weeks of the season. The Hammers also have concerns over Soucek, Rice and Aguerd as all three are suffering from an illness and could miss this game.
Manchester United look jaded and Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof starting at center back at Brighton shows their depth issues with injuries to Varane and Martinez hitting them particularly hard. They are still in games and show flashes of brilliance but they can’t seem to sustain periods of pressure to take control of the full 90 minutes. This is the kind of game United have to win to ease any lingering fears they may slip out of the top four in the final weeks of the season.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle), Vladimir Coufal (hamstring)