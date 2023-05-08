Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

First, Championship side Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League when they were promoted back to the top flight of English football with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in early April.

And Vincent Kompany’s side then won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers.

Now, Sheffield United will be promoted alongside them after two seasons down in the second division following their relegation in 2021.

The Blades booked their Premier League return with a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, guaranteeing that Paul Heckingbottom’s side will finish 2nd.

Middlesbrough’s trying to get back to the top flight, too, as are a number of familiar names are also vying to reach the Championships playoffs: Blackburn, Sunderland…

Yep, there’s still plenty to decide before the playoff field is set!

How were Burnley promoted?

Burnley were promoted back to the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 3rd-place Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, coupled with 3rd-place Luton Town failing to beat Millwall in a 0-0 draw.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul but Jay Rodriguez’s pitched in nine as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. One of those is Josh Brownhill, who has may tempt 20 goal contributions by the end of the season.

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United dropped out of the FA Cup with Saturday’s loss to Manchester City in the semifinal round, but the Blades will almost certainly get a rematch next season in the Premier League.

The Blades were rock solid on both ends of the field, with the league’s 3rd-best scoring record (67 goals) and the 2nd-best defensive record (36 conceded). 23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye leads the way with 13 league goals thus far, with Oliver McBurnie (11) and James McAtee (8) not so far behind.

Who else is in the mix for promotion?

Anything’s possible in the Championship, of course, but Luton Town and Middlesbrough are in the playoffs.

Coventry City and Millwall control their own destinies in the fight for fifth and sixth, but Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, and West Brom are hoping for a final week win (the final 12 games of the season all kick off at 10am ET on Monday, May 8) and help to reach the playoffs.

Incredibly, the final match day see five teams alive for two spots and two playing each other. Though odds are certainly slim for a couple of them, there are scenarios!

Coventry’s in with a draw at Boro because Millwall and Blackburn are the only teams that can pass them and both will have a maximum of 68 points entering Matchweek 46.

Remaining Matchweek 46 fixture

3. Luton Town (79 points, +18 GD): vs Hull City – PLAYOFF SPOT CONFIRMED

4. Middlesbrough (74 points, +28 GD): vs Coventry City – PLAYOFF SPOT CONFIRMED

5. Coventry City (69 points, +12 GD): at Middlesbrough

6. Millwall (68 points, +8 GD): vs Blackburn Rovers

7. Sunderland (66 points, +10 GD): at Preston

8. West Brom (66 points, +7 GD): at Swansea City

9. Blackburn Rovers (66 points, -3 GD): at Millwall

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The final matchday of the Championship season is May 8, and the playoffs begin within a week with two-legged semifinals producing a pair of finalists.

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

Championship table (As of May 5)

