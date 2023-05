Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series is hosted by Ian Wright and the legendary forward speaks to star players from across the league as well as leading music artists.

It is an intersection of culture, sport, music and life, with Premier League players and musicians uniting to discuss the things closest to them and their journey in football and music to get to where they are today.

Between now and the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season six episodes will be released as Ian Wright chats with a PL star and a musical genius each time.

You can watch all of the episodes below.

Episode 1 – Callum Wilson x Kojey Radical

Newcastle and England striker Callum Wilson talks about his journey through the lower leagues to the very top, while Mercury Music Prize nominee Kojey Radical discusses his rise in the music world.

Episode 2 – Alex Iwobi x Ezra Collective

Everton and Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi is joined by Ezra Collective as they reflect on how passion and dedication helped them on their respective journeys.

Episode 3 – Emiliano Martinez x Oriana Sabatini

Aston Villa goalkeeper, and 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Emiliano Martinez, sat down with singer and actress Oriana Sabatini to discuss the sacrifices it takes to get to the top.

Episode 4 – Jarrod Bowen x Tinie Tempah

West Ham and England striker Jarrod Bowen and musician Tinie Tempah discuss their totally opposite paths to get where they are today.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports