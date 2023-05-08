If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.
Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.
And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.
The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.
“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”
Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”
“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”
The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.
Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?
The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.
“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.
“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”
Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.
Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live
Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD When: July 22-30 Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale) How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock
Saturday July 22
Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday July 23
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday July 26
Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Friday July 28
Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Sunday July 30
Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Brighton and Hove Albion can move closer to sealing a place in Europe by beating relegation-threatened Everton at the Amex Stadium on Monday (watch live, 12:30pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Seagulls sit seventh with 55 points but have three matches-in-hand on the teams two above and below them. Roberto De Zerbi’s men look capable of finishing as high as fifth.
29th minute – Doucoure makes it 2-0 with a thumping volley
35th minute – Jason Steele turns the ball into his own goal, gives Everton 3-0 lead
How to watch Brighton vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister continues to collect accolades after his breakout World Cup for Argentina. He’s a good bet to be the focal point of nearly any game at this point in Brighton’s season.
Everton will love that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back to looking close to his best, or at least getting on the goal sheet. James Tarkowski has had some big performances at the other end, while the midfield has been busy and angry.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face Everton in the #PL today. 📝
It’s last-gasp saloon for Southampton when it visits the City Ground on Monday to face a Nottingham Forest that’s nearly as desperate (watch live, 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Southampton’s six points back of safety with just four matches to play, and the fixture list will not be kind to James Ward-Prowse and Co.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
This one’s focused on two hyphenated stars capable of controlling and/or changing a game on any given day.
Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse only need a sliver of light to belt his side open, especially if it’s a free kick situation, while Morgan Gibbs-White can deal out incisive passes almost as well as his Southampton counterpart.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Neco Williams (head), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Ryan Yates (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed), Brennan Johnson (undisclosed).
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Yes, Leicester got three goals and might’ve had a fourth if Jamie Vardy’s poor penalty period didn’t extend into another game. Away from home, that’s pretty good.
But the Foxes were the opposite of resolute at the back end, a shocking showing considering the general disposition of teams desperate to avoid the drop. And we know the Foxes entered the game with a poor defensive record, but Fulham were without Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira. (And Tim Ream, but that’s not about attack, is it?).
Fulham cut through Leicester as if the side was in the Championship and not a 16th-place team hoping to avoid that fate. Credit to Fulham for putting forth that performance, but it remains surprising that Leicester didn’t meet it.
Fulham vs Leicester player ratings: Stars of the Show
Willian
Palhinha
Harvey Barnes
Bernd Leno
Tom Cairney
James Maddison
What’s next?
Fulham is off to Southampton on Saturday, while Leicester City hosts Liverpool on Monday, May 15.
Willian goal video: Corridor of uncertainty wins again
Carlos Vinicius goal video: Wilson cues up cut finish
Tom Cairney goal video: Sweet curled finish for 3-0
Tom Cairney goal video: And it’s 4-0!
Harvey Barnes goal video: Foxes pull one back
Willian goal video: Beautiful brace
James Maddison goal video: Penalty converted
How to watch Fulham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Monday (May 8) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Fulham probably need one more win to secure a top 10 finish and that would be an incredible achievement for Marco Silva’s side in their first season back in the Premier League. Their form has stalled in recent weeks due to the suspension of Aleksandar Mitrovic and key injuries (Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira) impacting their relatively small squad. Willian, Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha are stepping up and trying to get the Cottagers back on the front foot after seven defeats in their last nine games.
Leicester look more dangerous in attack and Dean Smith has figured out how to get the best out of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka. Defensively there are still some issues but the Foxes are hanging in games and have worked out they are much better off just going for it. They could be back in the bottom three by the time they kick off on Monday and with Liverpool and Newcastle up next, this trip to Fulham just has to yield a vital three points.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)