Harry Kane has 25 goals on the season and a lead of five on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Haaland scored his 33rd goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, a sort of double coronation moment, and has already added No. 34 in City’s Sunday scrap with Fulham.
The Norwegian then grabbed the new outright Premier League record with a goal against West Ham. Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons, and Haaland has another five games to improve on his tally.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
He’s passed Salah and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Haaland has set a new record of scoring 35 in a season.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 21 now)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Brighton and Hove Albion can move closer to sealing a place in Europe by beating relegation-threatened Everton at the Amex Stadium on Monday (watch live, 12:30pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Seagulls sit seventh with 55 points but have three matches-in-hand on the teams two above and below them. Roberto De Zerbi’s men look capable of finishing as high as fifth.
29th minute – Doucoure makes it 2-0 with a thumping volley
35th minute – Jason Steele turns the ball into his own goal, gives Everton 3-0 lead
How to watch Brighton vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister continues to collect accolades after his breakout World Cup for Argentina. He’s a good bet to be the focal point of nearly any game at this point in Brighton’s season.
Everton will love that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back to looking close to his best, or at least getting on the goal sheet. James Tarkowski has had some big performances at the other end, while the midfield has been busy and angry.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face Everton in the #PL today. 📝
It’s last-gasp saloon for Southampton when it visits the City Ground on Monday to face a Nottingham Forest that’s nearly as desperate (watch live, 3pm ET Monday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Southampton’s six points back of safety with just four matches to play, and the fixture list will not be kind to James Ward-Prowse and Co.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
This one’s focused on two hyphenated stars capable of controlling and/or changing a game on any given day.
Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse only need a sliver of light to belt his side open, especially if it’s a free kick situation, while Morgan Gibbs-White can deal out incisive passes almost as well as his Southampton counterpart.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Neco Williams (head), Willy Boly (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheickou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Ryan Yates (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (thigh), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed), Brennan Johnson (undisclosed).
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Yes, Leicester got three goals and might’ve had a fourth if Jamie Vardy’s poor penalty period didn’t extend into another game. Away from home, that’s pretty good.
But the Foxes were the opposite of resolute at the back end, a shocking showing considering the general disposition of teams desperate to avoid the drop. And we know the Foxes entered the game with a poor defensive record, but Fulham were without Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira. (And Tim Ream, but that’s not about attack, is it?).
Fulham cut through Leicester as if the side was in the Championship and not a 16th-place team hoping to avoid that fate. Credit to Fulham for putting forth that performance, but it remains surprising that Leicester didn’t meet it.
Fulham vs Leicester player ratings: Stars of the Show
Willian
Palhinha
Harvey Barnes
Bernd Leno
Tom Cairney
James Maddison
What’s next?
Fulham is off to Southampton on Saturday, while Leicester City hosts Liverpool on Monday, May 15.
Willian goal video: Corridor of uncertainty wins again
Carlos Vinicius goal video: Wilson cues up cut finish
Tom Cairney goal video: Sweet curled finish for 3-0
Tom Cairney goal video: And it’s 4-0!
Harvey Barnes goal video: Foxes pull one back
Willian goal video: Beautiful brace
James Maddison goal video: Penalty converted
How to watch Fulham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Monday (May 8) TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Fulham probably need one more win to secure a top 10 finish and that would be an incredible achievement for Marco Silva’s side in their first season back in the Premier League. Their form has stalled in recent weeks due to the suspension of Aleksandar Mitrovic and key injuries (Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira) impacting their relatively small squad. Willian, Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha are stepping up and trying to get the Cottagers back on the front foot after seven defeats in their last nine games.
Leicester look more dangerous in attack and Dean Smith has figured out how to get the best out of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka. Defensively there are still some issues but the Foxes are hanging in games and have worked out they are much better off just going for it. They could be back in the bottom three by the time they kick off on Monday and with Liverpool and Newcastle up next, this trip to Fulham just has to yield a vital three points.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (suspension – MORE), Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)