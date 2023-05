Real Madrid vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City’s quest to win a first UEFA Champions League meets a familiar foe who’s won it more than anyone in history, as Real Madrid hosts a semifinal first leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The venue gives Man City the chance to expel the ghosts of last season, when a 4-3 first-leg lead turned into a 6-5 aggregate loss and semifinal exit at the hands of Los Merengues.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Real is coming off a Copa del Rey tournament win over Osasuna at the weekend, as Rodrygo scored twice to pilot the win.

City beat Leeds 2-1 on Saturday to extend its Premier League winning streak to 10 games. City hasn’t lost in any competition since a Feb. 5 setback against Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Brighton vs Everton, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights Nottingham Forest vs Southampton: How to watch, stream link, team news Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 9)

Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

Real can burn a defense in any number of ways, but all eyes will be on how the club fares without suspended Eder Militao. The brave defender and terrific ball mover’s absence is a big one.

Man City, of course, will look to in-form Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who are collecting goal contributions for fun in the Premier League and have terrific Champions League records. KDB has a goal and five assists in seven UCL matches this season, while Haaland has 12 goals and an assist in eight appearances.

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ferland Mendy (muscular), Eder Militao (suspension)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Follow @NicholasMendola