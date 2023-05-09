Brighton blown away by Everton as Toffees exit relegation zone

The victory sends Everton (32 points) up to 16th in the PL table (up from 19th) with three games left to play. The gap between Everton and 18th-place Leeds is two points. Brighton (55 points – 7th place), meanwhile, slipped one place since the weekend began, though they trail 6th-place Tottenham by just two points with two more games still to play.
Everton wasted no time whatsoever, as they took the lead after just 34 seconds. A midfield giveaway was quickly followed by a sensational turn into space by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, beating Lewis Dunk with ease before racing into the penalty area and crossing the ball to the far post. Abdoulaye Doucoure arrived at exactly the right time and swept the ball past Jason Steele for an unlikely, early 1-0 advantage.
Doucoure made it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark, when Dwight McNeil floated a cross from the left wing to the back post, where the Malian international smashed a right-footed volley and narrowly guided the ball around the post for goal no. 2.
Six minutes later, Everton scored again, marking the first time they scored three goal in a Premier League game wince beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Oct. 22. McNeil made his way down the end line and tried to play the ball across the face of goal for Calvert-Lewin, but it hit Steele’s leg and went into his own net.
McNeil put the game to bed on 76 minutes, when he rounded Steele and walked the ball into an empty six-yard box and goal after Alex Iwobi went by two defenders on the left flank. Brighton winger Solly March pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury as Iwobi raced away into the open field, leaving him unchallenged for nearly 30 yards.
Brighton got a consolation goal just three minutes later, as Kaoru Mitoma got on the end of a cross and put the ball off the front side of the post. Alexis Mac Allister, who had been upended by a strong challenge as the cross came in, laid on the ground as the ball ricocheted back into play, off of him and into goal.
The final kick of the game brought another goal for Everton and McNeil, as he made his way down the left wing once again, wound up from a tight shooting angle and smashed a swerving ball just inside the near post to complete a thoroughly shocking scoreline.
Everton will face an even tougher opponent when they return to action on Sunday (9 am ET), with two-time defending champions (and current) leaders Manchester City visiting Goodison Park. Brighton will face the other side of the PL title race, as they head to north London to take on 2nd-place Arsenal later on Sunday (11:30 am ET).
29th minute – Doucoure makes it 2-0 with a thumping volley
35th minute – Jason Steele turns the ball into his own goal, gives Everton 3-0 lead
76th minute – Dwight McNeil walks Everton’s 4th goal over the line
79th minute – Kaoru Mitoma’s shot comes off the post, Alexis Mac Allister for consolation goal
90th minute +6 – McNeil hammers home at the near post to make it 5-1
How to watch Brighton vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister continues to collect accolades after his breakout World Cup for Argentina. He’s a good bet to be the focal point of nearly any game at this point in Brighton’s season.
Everton will love that Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back to looking close to his best, or at least getting on the goal sheet. James Tarkowski has had some big performances at the other end, while the midfield has been busy and angry.
Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face Everton in the #PL today. 📝
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton are pretty much down but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace and Wolves are safe, while Bournemouth are basically there.
The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With three games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City’s results.
Arsenal has 81 points through 35 games, while Man City has 82 in 34.
Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.
If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least four points and probably five. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
