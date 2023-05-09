Premier League promotion: Who is in the Championship playoffs?

By May 9, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes are now on the four teams who are in the Championship playoffs.

Who will prevail and grab the final spot in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season?

Vincent Kompany Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second division following their relegation in 2021.

As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town will play sixth-place Sunderland in the semifinals, with the Black Cats aiming for back-to-back promotions. Middlesbrough will face Coventry City in the other tie as two tasty playoff semifinals will see home and away legs take place on May 13/14 and May 16/17 before the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Semifinals (May 13/14, May 16/17), Final (May 27)
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Saturday, May 13
12:30pm ET: Sunderland vs Luton Town

Sunday, May 14
7am ET: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough

Tuesday, May 16
3pm ET: Luton Town vs Sunderland

Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET kick off

Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?

Even though they finished in fourth, it seems like Middlesbrough are the favorites to win the playoffs. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Have the Hatters learned from their playoff heartache last season?

Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job. If the Sky Blues can get past Boro then you have to fancy their chances and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season. Surely they can’t seal back-to-back promotions to get back into the top-flight… can they?

Championship playoff standings

3. Luton Town (80 points, +18 GD)
4. Middlesbrough (75 points, +28 GD)
5. Coventry City (70 points, +12 GD)
6. Sunderland (69 points, +13 GD)

————————————–
7.  Blackburn Rovers (69 points, -2 GD)
8. Millwall (68 points, +7 GD)
9. West Brom (66 points, +6 GD)

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

How were Burnley promoted?

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. Josh Brownhill has also excelled in midfield.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Blades caused a fuss in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the semifinals.

23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye led the way in attack with Oliver McBurnie and James McAtee also having fine campaigns.

Final Championship table 2022-23

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By May 9, 2023, 1:17 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City’s quest to win a first UEFA Champions League meets a familiar foe who’s won it more than anyone in history, as Real Madrid hosts a semifinal first leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The venue gives Man City the chance to expel the ghosts of last season, when a 4-3 first-leg lead turned into a 6-5 aggregate loss and semifinal exit at the hands of Los Merengues.

[ LIVE: Real Madrid vs Man City hub ]

Real is coming off a Copa del Rey tournament win over Osasuna at the weekend, as Rodrygo scored twice to pilot the win.

City beat Leeds 2-1 on Saturday to extend its Premier League winning streak to 10 games. City hasn’t lost in any competition since a Feb. 5 setback against Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Manchester City.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (May 9)
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watchTUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

Real can burn a defense in any number of ways, but all eyes will be on how the club fares without suspended Eder Militao. The brave defender and terrific ball mover’s absence is a big one.

Man City, of course, will look to in-form Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who are collecting goal contributions for fun in the Premier League and have terrific Champions League records. KDB has a goal and five assists in seven UCL matches this season, while Haaland has 12 goals and an assist in eight appearances.

Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ferland Mendy (muscular), Eder Militao (suspension)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 9, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton are pretty much down but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace and Wolves are safe, while Bournemouth are basically there.

The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 8

Premier League table

Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By May 9, 2023, 1:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal, once surging toward the Premier League title, no longer controls its destiny after their 4-1 loss at Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side are now back on top.

But Mikel Arteta’s side are still hanging in there but what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With three games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City’s results.

Arsenal has 81 points through 35 games, while Man City has 82 in 34.

Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.

If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least four points and probably five. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus – Reports

By May 9, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Christian Pulisic has been linked with a swap deal as he could be heading to Napoli with Victor Osimhen heading to Chelsea, while Juventus are reportedly interested.

That is according to transfer guru Ekrem Konur, while the Daily Mail also has a similar report as they follow Konur in saying Juventus are keen on signing Pulisic.

Per the initial report, Pulisic has been offered to Napoli as part of a deal to sign the leading goalscorer in Serie A, Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian forward led Napoli to their first league title in 33 years and club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has since said Osimhen is not for sale.

But Chelsea are pushing hard to make Osimhen the focal point of their attack as Todd Boehly and Co. continue to spend money like it is going out of fashion, while Pulisic and other Chelsea players will likely be offered up as part of deals to revamp the Blues squad once again.

Would a move to Italy be good for Pulisic?

Pulisic, 24, is clearly ready to move on from Chelsea and he has just one year left on his current contract at the west London club so a transfer fee of $20-25 million is a reasonable valuation.

In recent weeks he hasn’t even featured off the bench (he last played almost one month ago) and now seems like the right time for everyone to move on.

Pulisic clearly has options in Italy as he’s been linked with Juventus, AC Milan and now Napoli and when you think about his technical ability and pace, a move to Serie A would perhaps allow him to use his best assets more often than in the Premier League. Napoli would be a great fit for Pulisic given their style of play and Luciano Spaletti has helped winger Khvica Kvaratskhelia flourish this season. But would he, like Hirving Lozano, play every week?

Injuries haven’t helped Pulisic over the last four seasons but he just never seemed like a good fit for Chelsea and so many managerial changes has also curtailed his development. Wherever he goes next he has to be the main man and play week in, week out.

What type of club should he be looking for?

A Champions League club. That is clear. Chelsea won’t be in the Champions League next season and although they are clearly going to spend big to get back there soon, Pulisic needs to be playing for a team in the Champions League to remain at the very top of his game.

He could remain in the Premier League and go to a team fighting for European qualification and a top six spot but is that really what he wants?

Pulisic has shown his class in the Champions League over the years and he is clearly capable of being a star player on a team pushing for the latter stages of the competition.

Whether it is in Italy, Spain or even heading back to Germany, Christian Pulisic needs to move to a team playing in the Champions League and, most importantly, he needs to go somewhere where he will play every week. At this stage of his career that is imperative.