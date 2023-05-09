Nottingham Forest win seven-goal thriller to all-but relegate Southampton

Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest 2-0 up with two quickfire goals in the first half but Carlos Alcaraz made it 2-1 as a spirited Southampton dominated most of the first half. However, they went in 3-1 down at the break as Morgan Gibbs-White dispatched a penalty kick.
Lyanco made it 3-2 early in the second half and Southampton had chances to draw level but Danilo delivered made it 4-2 to send the City Ground faithful wild. James Ward-Prowse made it 4-3 in stoppage time via a penalty kick as the Saints, much to their credit, never gave up.
The win puts Nottingham Forest on to 33 points for the season as they sit three points above the relegation zone with three games to go. Southampton sit rock bottom on 24 points and are eight points from safety with three games to go.
This was a game neither team deserved to lose as Southampton were the better team for large chunks but came away with nothing. Forest took all three points and embraced the chaos of the situation for the second win in 14 games. This wasn’t about style of play or sparkling individual skill but more about reading the game and doing whatever it demanded. Forest were excellent on the counter attack and Steve Cooper got his tactics spot on with Brennan Johnson causing problems with his pace and Awoniyi on hand to finish twice to set them on their way. Was it shaky? Yes. Were Forest a bag of nerves? Yes. But that is what this part of the season is all about and Forest came through this high-pressure situation with the win they needed and a cushion above the relegation zone. They now travel to Chelsea, then host Arsenal before heading to Crystal Palace on the final day. It wasn’t pretty but Forest proved they are up for the scrap and are ready to do whatever it takes in a game-by-game situation to stay in the Premier League.
Stars of the show; Nottingham Forest vs Southampton player ratings
Romeo Lavia: So calm and composed on the ball in midfield. The teenager has a very bright future.
Brennan Johnson: Won a penalty kick, set up one and involved in the fourth as his pace caused so many problems on the counter. He and Morgan Gibbs-White have a great connection.
Danilo: Scored the all-important fourth goal and was a dominant force in central midfield.
What’s next?
Nottingham Forest head to Chelsea on Saturday, May 13. Southampton host Fulham on the same day.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
FULL TIME: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton – A huge win for Forest as they give their chances of staying in the Premier League a huge boost. Southampton are pretty much down.
GOALLL! Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton – James Ward-Prowse slams home a penalty kick after Lavia was fouled. What. A. Game. Plenty of time left for an eighth goal…
GOALLL! Nottingham Forest 4-2 Southampton – Danilo finishes after a cross from Johnson is brilliantly flicked on by Gibbs-White. That should be that.
SAVE! This is chaos. After Lyanco nods a corner down, Che Adams almost bundles home from close range but Keylor Navas punches clear. Southampton look so dangerous from set piece situations.
Kamaldeen Sulemana is on for the Saints. 30 minutes to go. Can they find an equalizer?
Two chances right away for Southampton to equalize. Lyanco almost gets another and then Che Adams is close to scoring. Southampton well on top now.
GOALLLL! Nottingham Forest 3-2 Southampton – Lyanco heads home early in the second half. His first goal for Southampton and he celebrates wildly. Game on!
We are back underway in the second half and Ward-Prowse whips in a dangerous free kick that Che Adams heads wide.
HALF TIME: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Southampton – What a crazy first half. Forest are 3-1 up but Southampton have added plenty to this encounter.
GOALLL! Nottingham Forest 3-1 Southampton – Morgan Gibbs-White puts his penalty kick down the middle and that feels like a huge moment in the game.
PENALTY KICK! A penalty to Nottingham Forest after a foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Brennan Johnson. Maitland-Niles kicked the back of Johnson’s foot as he just nipped in ahead of him.
CLOSE! Theo Walcott tries to poke an effort into the far corner but it skips just wide.
CHANCE! What a block from Jan Bednarek. After Forest launched another great counter, Johnson caught out Bella-Kotchap but couldn’t beat Bednarek who slid in perfectly. Bella-Kotchap injured his hamstring trying to catch Johnson and Lyanco is on.
Forest are really dangerous on the counter attack but Southampton pushing hard to get level before the break. What a game we have here. The City Ground is getting a bit nervy before the break.
After Everton’s 5-1 win at Brighton, Fulham’s 5-3 home win against Leicester and now the three goals early in this game, we are setting records with 17 goals scored. What a magic Monday… so far!
17 – The 17 goals scored (so far) today is the highest on a single day of Premier League football with three games or fewer played. Glut.
GOALLLL! Nottingham Forest 2-1 Southampton – Che Adams leads a superb counter attack as he finds Stuart Armstrong and he sets up Carlos Alcaraz to slot home. Game on! Southampton have been really good early on and deserve that goal.
CLOSE! Stuart Armstrong’s shot is blocked and Theo Walcott’s header from the resulting corner flies just over.
GOALLL! Nottingham Forest 2-0 Southampton – Taiwo Awoniyi slams home on the turn. What a finish. 2 goals in 3 minutes for Awoniyi.
CLOSE! Carlos Alcaraz curls wide as Southampton look for an immediate response.
GOALLL! Nottingham Forest 1-0 Southampton – One long ball over the top and Brennan Johnson sets up Taiwo Awoniyi to slam home. Southampton had been well on top but Forest strike on the counter.
CLOSE! Theo Walcott flicks on a corner at the near post but it misses everyone and flashes wide.
CLOSE! A counter for Forest and Brennan Johnson drags his wide of the far post. That’s more like it from the hosts.
Southampton have started really well. Nottingham Forest look a bit nervous. Walcott, Lavia, Adams and Alcaraz all looking sharp for #SaintsFC.
CHANCE! What a block from Felipe. Carlos Alcaraz and Theo Walcott combine to find Adams but Felipe with a crucial block.
OVER! Che Adams curls a shot over bar as Southampton have started well. My word, Romeo Lavia is some player. What a ball in the build up to that chance.
We are off at the City Ground for an absolutely massive game! For Forest and Southampton their season pretty much comes down to this game.
Key storylines & star players
This one’s focused on two hyphenated stars capable of controlling and/or changing a game on any given day.
Saints midfielder James Ward-Prowse only need a sliver of light to belt his side open, especially if it’s a free kick situation, while Morgan Gibbs-White can deal out incisive passes almost as well as his Southampton counterpart.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Neco Williams (head), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)
Real can burn a defense in any number of ways, but all eyes will be on how the club fares without suspended Eder Militao. The brave defender and terrific ball mover’s absence is a big one.
Man City, of course, will look to in-form Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who are collecting goal contributions for fun in the Premier League and have terrific Champions League records. KDB has a goal and five assists in seven UCL matches this season, while Haaland has 12 goals and an assist in eight appearances.
Real Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ferland Mendy (muscular), Eder Militao (suspension)
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Nathan Ake (thigh), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.
Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.
And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.
The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.
“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”
Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”
“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”
The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.
Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?
The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.
“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.
“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”
Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.
Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live
Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD When: July 22-30 Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale) How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock
Saturday July 22
Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday July 23
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday July 26
Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Friday July 28
Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Sunday July 30
Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With three games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City’s results.
Arsenal has 81 points through 35 games, while Man City has 82 in 34.
Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.
If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least four points and probably five. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history: