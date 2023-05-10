Inter Milan beat AC Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal as two early goals stunned hosts AC and Inter could have won by more.

Edin Dzeko volleyed home after eight minutes and less than three minutes later Henrik Mkhitaryan made it 2-0 as he finished off a fine team move.

Inter should have won by more as Hakan Calhanoglu smashed the post and they cut through the AC Milan defense time and time again.

However, Milan did improve in the second half as Sandro Tonali hit the post but they have plenty of work to do in the second leg on Tuesday, May 16 to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

Incisive Inter bamboozle AC Milan’s defense

The way Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko and Henrik Mkhitaryan dragged AC Milan’s defense all over the place was a joy to watch. The clever runs, the patience, the speed and the sheer efficiency with which they demolished Milan’s usually solid back four was frightening. In the first half it seemed like Inter would score every single time they came forward (they almost did) as Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries and Dimarco surged forward from midfield and wide areas as a unit in devastating fashion. In fact, the only real positive from this first leg for AC Milan is that they are only 2-0 down. The fact Inter also had Romelu Lukaku to come off the bench to cause further havoc underlined the extra firepower they have as Milan missed the injured Rafael Leao badly. There will have to be an early Milan goal in the second leg to make things interesting because from what we saw in the first leg, Inter will create plenty more chances and there is little Milan can do to stop them. On this showing both Real Madrid and Manchester City will be very wary if they do face Inter in the final in Istanbul on June 10.

Stars of the show; AC Milan vs Inter Milan player ratings

Lautaro Martinez: The captain led by example and his movement was incredible. It created so many gaps in the Milan defense.

Edin Dzeko: Brilliant volley for his goal and could have had another in the second half. Showed all of his experience.

Henrik Mkhitaryan: Another Inter attacker who showed off his big-game experience. Lovely calm finish for his goal and went close to scoring another.

What’s next?

AC Milan head to Spezia on Saturday, May 13. Inter host Sassuolo on the same day before they host AC Milan in the second leg of this Champions League semifinal on Tuesday, May 16.

FULL TIME: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – After that flurry of early goals Inter were in dreamland and AC never really recovered. Inter should have probably won by more than two goals but they will be very happy with this result. AC sort of froze. Their fans didn’t as they created an incredible atmosphere. Let’s see what Inter’s fans, and the two teams, deliver next Tuesday…

AC Milan doing their best to push for a goal late on but at the moment, as weird as this sounds, it seems like both teams are happy with the 2-0 scoreline. AC know if they open up and let in a third then it is surely game over.

Wow. Substitute Romelu Lukaku does superbly and his cross eventually falls to Darmian and his shot is deflected wide.

The noise coming from inside this famous football cathedral is quite something. The AC Milan fans are doing their best to inspire their team.

POST! Much better from AC Milan as substitute Divock Origi finds Diaz, who finds Giroud and he sets up Sandro Tonali who smashes a low shot off the post and out. Agonizingly close for the home side.

30 minutes to go and things have settled down a little again. Aside from a giant firework just going off in the stands as the fans ramp up the atmosphere once again.

SAVE! What a stop from Mike Maignan. Inter defender Bastoni found himself way up the pitch and set up Dzeko but his shot was smothered by Maignan and the ball loops up and out for a corner.

Two chances in quick succession for AC Milan as first Brahim Diaz curls wide, then Tonali sets up Junior Messias but he curls wide too. That has got the home crowd going again.

We are back underway in the second half and AC Milan have come out with more purpose. They are pushing higher up the pitch and putting Inter under pressure.

HALF TIME: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – An incredible start to the game from Inter as Dzeko and Mkhitaryan both struck inside the first 11 minutes to stun the home fans. They could have had more too! AC Milan looked nervous and slow in their build-up play and Inter were so dangerous and incisive whenever they came forward. Big 45 coming up for AC Milan.

Three more chances for Inter as Dimarco, Martinez and Dumfries go close. What are AC Milan doing!? Every time Inter come forward it looks like they are going to score.

DRAMA! A penalty kick was initially awarded as Lautaro Martinez beat Simon Kjaer inside the box and he goes down under a push from Kjaer and potentially a clip from Fikayo Tomori who fell over. VAR asks the referee to use the monitor and he overturns his original decision. No penalty kick is given. Probably the right call.

AC Milan have settled down a little now but they are struggling to control the tempo. 30 minutes in, Inter are in a great position.

Inter went 2-0 up after just 11 minutes. Ruthless from Simone Inzaghi’s side. Stefano Pioli looks absolutely stunned. As does every AC Milan player and fan. To rub further salt into their wounds, Ismael Bennacer has been forced off through injury.

POST! Hakan Calhanoglu smashes a brilliant effort from distance which hits the post and then Mkhitaryan almost scores on the rebound. Inter are absolutely flying and could be 3-0 up inside the first 15 minutes.

GOALLL! AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – Dimarco, Barella, Martinez and Calhanoglu all involved to set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan to finish. What a start from Inter! Their 7,000 fans in the away section go bonkers.

GOALLL! AC Milan 0-1 Inter Milan – What a finish from Edin Dzeko. A corner is whipped in and the veteran striker holds off Calabria and hammers home a beautiful volley. Wow. The home fans are stunned. They did not expect that.

KICK OFF! The San Siro is looking magnificent and we are underway. What an occasion this is.

The atmosphere is bouncing in Milan ahead of a huge derby! What an occasion this is. From their famous kits to their star players and incredible history, these are two massive clubs and it is great to see both Milan sides back in a Champions League semifinal.

Key storylines & star players

Pioli has one big injury issue to solve as Rafael Leao is out and that could deal Milan’s hopes of reaching the Champions League final a big blow. That said, Olivier Giroud has been clutch throughout the tournament and Brahim Diaz has also been excellent in the attacking midfield role with Sandro Tonali the perfect tempo-setter in midfield.

Inter have a wealth of attacking options firing on all cylinders at the perfect time. Martinez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko are their main options, while Romelu Lukaku will be a great option off the bench, and that means Inzaghi can set them up to play very different styles. Inter have impressed throughout this tournament and Barcelona will tell you just how tough this Inter side are to play against.

AC Milan team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Rafael Leao (thigh)

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Milan Skriniar (back)

