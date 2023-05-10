Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard got his first win back as Blues boss last time out as they won 3-1 at Bournemouth and the aim is to finish the season strongly and at least finish in the top 10. There are so many superstar players at Chelsea and whoever comes in next has a heck of a job on their hands to rebuild the squad and instil a new identity.
As for Forest, they beat Southampton 4-3 at home on Monday in a thriller and that crucial win moved them three points above the relegation zone with three games to go. Cooper has done a fine job to get newly-promoted Forest into this position and they will now be desperate to finish the job and confirmed their status as a PL club for next season as soon as possible.
How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Lampard is rotating his side around to give everyone a chance but N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher are building some chemistry in central midfield. Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling were excellent off the bench at Bournemouth and are pushing for a start.
Forest had so many big displays in their win against Saints as Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi all delivered when their team needed them most. Defensively they looked shaky but going forward Forest are very dangerous on the counter.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), Mason Mount (groin), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Armando Broja (torn ACL – out for season)
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Neco Williams (head), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)
The way Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko and Henrik Mkhitaryan dragged AC Milan’s defense all over the place was a joy to watch. The clever runs, the patience, the speed and the sheer efficiency with which they demolished Milan’s usually solid back four was frightening. In the first half it seemed like Inter would score every single time they came forward (they almost did) as Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries and Dimarco surged forward from midfield and wide areas as a unit in devastating fashion. In fact, the only real positive from this first leg for AC Milan is that they are only 2-0 down. The fact Inter also had Romelu Lukaku to come off the bench to cause further havoc underlined the extra firepower they have as Milan missed the injured Rafael Leao badly. There will have to be an early Milan goal in the second leg to make things interesting because from what we saw in the first leg, Inter will create plenty more chances and there is little Milan can do to stop them. On this showing both Real Madrid and Manchester City will be very wary if they do face Inter in the final in Istanbul on June 10.
Stars of the show; AC Milan vs Inter Milan player ratings
Lautaro Martinez: The captain led by example and his movement was incredible. It created so many gaps in the Milan defense.
Edin Dzeko: Brilliant volley for his goal and could have had another in the second half. Showed all of his experience.
Henrik Mkhitaryan: Another Inter attacker who showed off his big-game experience. Lovely calm finish for his goal and went close to scoring another.
What’s next?
AC Milan head to Spezia on Saturday, May 13. Inter host Sassuolo on the same day before they host AC Milan in the second leg of this Champions League semifinal on Tuesday, May 16.
FULL TIME: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – After that flurry of early goals Inter were in dreamland and AC never really recovered. Inter should have probably won by more than two goals but they will be very happy with this result. AC sort of froze. Their fans didn’t as they created an incredible atmosphere. Let’s see what Inter’s fans, and the two teams, deliver next Tuesday…
AC Milan doing their best to push for a goal late on but at the moment, as weird as this sounds, it seems like both teams are happy with the 2-0 scoreline. AC know if they open up and let in a third then it is surely game over.
Wow. Substitute Romelu Lukaku does superbly and his cross eventually falls to Darmian and his shot is deflected wide.
The noise coming from inside this famous football cathedral is quite something. The AC Milan fans are doing their best to inspire their team.
POST! Much better from AC Milan as substitute Divock Origi finds Diaz, who finds Giroud and he sets up Sandro Tonali who smashes a low shot off the post and out. Agonizingly close for the home side.
30 minutes to go and things have settled down a little again. Aside from a giant firework just going off in the stands as the fans ramp up the atmosphere once again.
SAVE! What a stop from Mike Maignan. Inter defender Bastoni found himself way up the pitch and set up Dzeko but his shot was smothered by Maignan and the ball loops up and out for a corner.
Two chances in quick succession for AC Milan as first Brahim Diaz curls wide, then Tonali sets up Junior Messias but he curls wide too. That has got the home crowd going again.
We are back underway in the second half and AC Milan have come out with more purpose. They are pushing higher up the pitch and putting Inter under pressure.
HALF TIME: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – An incredible start to the game from Inter as Dzeko and Mkhitaryan both struck inside the first 11 minutes to stun the home fans. They could have had more too! AC Milan looked nervous and slow in their build-up play and Inter were so dangerous and incisive whenever they came forward. Big 45 coming up for AC Milan.
Three more chances for Inter as Dimarco, Martinez and Dumfries go close. What are AC Milan doing!? Every time Inter come forward it looks like they are going to score.
DRAMA! A penalty kick was initially awarded as Lautaro Martinez beat Simon Kjaer inside the box and he goes down under a push from Kjaer and potentially a clip from Fikayo Tomori who fell over. VAR asks the referee to use the monitor and he overturns his original decision. No penalty kick is given. Probably the right call.
AC Milan have settled down a little now but they are struggling to control the tempo. 30 minutes in, Inter are in a great position.
Inter went 2-0 up after just 11 minutes. Ruthless from Simone Inzaghi’s side. Stefano Pioli looks absolutely stunned. As does every AC Milan player and fan. To rub further salt into their wounds, Ismael Bennacer has been forced off through injury.
POST! Hakan Calhanoglu smashes a brilliant effort from distance which hits the post and then Mkhitaryan almost scores on the rebound. Inter are absolutely flying and could be 3-0 up inside the first 15 minutes.
GOALLL! AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – Dimarco, Barella, Martinez and Calhanoglu all involved to set up Henrikh Mkhitaryan to finish. What a start from Inter! Their 7,000 fans in the away section go bonkers.
GOALLL! AC Milan 0-1 Inter Milan – What a finish from Edin Dzeko. A corner is whipped in and the veteran striker holds off Calabria and hammers home a beautiful volley. Wow. The home fans are stunned. They did not expect that.
KICK OFF! The San Siro is looking magnificent and we are underway. What an occasion this is.
The atmosphere is bouncing in Milan ahead of a huge derby! What an occasion this is. From their famous kits to their star players and incredible history, these are two massive clubs and it is great to see both Milan sides back in a Champions League semifinal.
Key storylines & star players
Pioli has one big injury issue to solve as Rafael Leao is out and that could deal Milan’s hopes of reaching the Champions League final a big blow. That said, Olivier Giroud has been clutch throughout the tournament and Brahim Diaz has also been excellent in the attacking midfield role with Sandro Tonali the perfect tempo-setter in midfield.
Inter have a wealth of attacking options firing on all cylinders at the perfect time. Martinez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko are their main options, while Romelu Lukaku will be a great option off the bench, and that means Inzaghi can set them up to play very different styles. Inter have impressed throughout this tournament and Barcelona will tell you just how tough this Inter side are to play against.
Who will prevail and grab the final spot in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season?
Vincent Kompany Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second division following their relegation in 2021.
As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town will play sixth-place Sunderland in the semifinals, with the Black Cats aiming for back-to-back promotions. Middlesbrough will face Coventry City in the other tie as two tasty playoff semifinals will see home and away legs take place on May 13/14 and May 16/17 before the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.
Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates
Dates: Semifinals (May 13/14, May 16/17), Final (May 27) Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com How to watch: ESPN+
Saturday, May 13
12:30pm ET: Sunderland vs Luton Town
Sunday, May 14
7am ET: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough
Tuesday, May 16
3pm ET: Luton Town vs Sunderland
Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City
Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET kick off
Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?
Even though they finished in fourth, it seems like Middlesbrough are the favorites to win the playoffs. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Have the Hatters learned from their playoff heartache last season?
Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job. If the Sky Blues can get past Boro then you have to fancy their chances and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season. Surely they can’t seal back-to-back promotions to get back into the top-flight… can they?
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton are pretty much down but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace and Wolves are safe, while Bournemouth are basically there.
The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
If West Ham’s going to have joy, it’ll likely have a lot to do what happens in the center of the park, as Declan Rice has been massive for the Irons this season and Lucas Paqueta’s in-form and capable of brilliance. And that’ll be needed because AZ has a stud of its own in the middle.
AZ center midfielder Tijani Reijnders is the leader of the side’s bid to control the game, an excellent ball progressor who reads the game well and chips in goals and assists.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle), Vladimir Coufal (thigh)
AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Bruno Martins Indi (thigh), Sam Westerveld (knee), Dani de Wit (foot)