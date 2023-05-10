Manchester City title tracker – How can Man City win the Premier League?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes are now on the four teams who are in the Championship playoffs.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Who will prevail and grab the final spot in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season?

Vincent Kompany Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second division following their relegation in 2021.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town will play sixth-place Sunderland in the semifinals, with the Black Cats aiming for back-to-back promotions. Middlesbrough will face Coventry City in the other tie as two tasty playoff semifinals will see home and away legs take place on May 13/14 and May 16/17 before the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Semifinals (May 13/14, May 16/17), Final (May 27)

Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com

How to watch: ESPN+

Saturday, May 13

12:30pm ET: Sunderland vs Luton Town

Sunday, May 14

7am ET: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough

Tuesday, May 16

3pm ET: Luton Town vs Sunderland

Wednesday, May 17

3pm ET: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley

11:45am ET kick off

Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?

Even though they finished in fourth, it seems like Middlesbrough are the favorites to win the playoffs. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Have the Hatters learned from their playoff heartache last season?

Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job. If the Sky Blues can get past Boro then you have to fancy their chances and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season. Surely they can’t seal back-to-back promotions to get back into the top-flight… can they?

Championship playoff standings

3. Luton Town (80 points, +18 GD)

4. Middlesbrough (75 points, +28 GD)

5. Coventry City (70 points, +12 GD)

6. Sunderland (69 points, +13 GD)

————————————–

7. Blackburn Rovers (69 points, -2 GD)

8. Millwall (68 points, +7 GD)

9. West Brom (66 points, +6 GD)

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

How were Burnley promoted?

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. Josh Brownhill has also excelled in midfield.

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Blades caused a fuss in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the semifinals.

23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye led the way in attack with Oliver McBurnie and James McAtee also having fine campaigns.

Final Championship table 2022-23

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule

Follow @NicholasMendola