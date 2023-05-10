The Premier League ‘Behind the Game’ series is hosted by Ian Wright and the legendary forward speaks to star players from across the league as well as leading music artists.
It is an intersection of culture, sport, music and life, with Premier League players and musicians uniting to discuss the things closest to them and their journey in football and music to get to where they are today.
The huge rivals square off at the San Siro on Wednesday as both teams have gone on an unlikely run to the final four of the Champions League this season.
Stefano Pioli’s side have struggled in Serie A this season as the 2021-22 champions relinquished their crown as Italian champs rather easily. It has been a different story in the Champions League as AC Milan won their group and then beat Tottenham in the last 16 and squeezed past newly-crowned Italian champs Napoli in the quarterfinals. AC are tough to break down, have a host of talented attackers and are very good at grinding out wins when they need to. Only Napoli have lost fewer games than them in Serie A this season but they have drawn 10 times and that is why they currently sit in fifth place.
As for Inter, well, they sit in fourth place in Serie A and have won four in a row in Italy’s top-flight heading into this monster clash. Big recent wins against Lazio and Roma in Serie A and then Juventus in the Coppa Italia semifinals has shown Inter’s class as Simone Inzaghi now has Romelu Lukaku fit and back to his best as Lautaro Martinez is also cranking through the gears. Inter are the form team heading into this massive semifinal first leg, plus they beat Porto in the last 16 and Benfica in the quarterfinals to reach the final four.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of AC Milan vs Inter Milan.
Pioli has one potential injury issue to solve as Rafael Leao is struggling to be fit and that could deal Milan’s hopes of reaching the Champions League final a big blow. That said, Olivier Giroud has been clutch throughout the tournament and Brahim Diaz has also been excellent in the attacking midfield role with Sandro Tonali the perfect tempo-setter in midfield.
Inter have a wealth of attacking options firing on all cylinders at the perfect time. Lukaku, Martinez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edin Dzeko are their main options and that means Inzaghi can set them up to play very different styles. Inter have impressed throughout this tournament and Barcelona will tell you just how tough this Inter side are to play against.
AC Milan team news, injuries, lineup options
DOUBT: Rafael Leao (thigh), Tommaso Pobega (rib)
Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Milan Skriniar (back), Robin Gosens (shoulder) | DOUBT: Danilo D’Ambrosio (thigh)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.
And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.
The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.
“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”
Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.
“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”
“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”
The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.
Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?
The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.
“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.
“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”
Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.
Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live
Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD When: July 22-30 How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock
Saturday July 22
Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday July 23
Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday July 26
Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando
Friday July 28
Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
Sunday July 30
Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Who will prevail and grab the final spot in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season?
Vincent Kompany Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second division following their relegation in 2021.
As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town will play sixth-place Sunderland in the semifinals, with the Black Cats aiming for back-to-back promotions. Middlesbrough will face Coventry City in the other tie as two tasty playoff semifinals will see home and away legs take place on May 13/14 and May 16/17 before the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.
Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates
Dates: Semifinals (May 13/14, May 16/17), Final (May 27) Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com How to watch: ESPN+
Saturday, May 13
12:30pm ET: Sunderland vs Luton Town
Sunday, May 14
7am ET: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough
Tuesday, May 16
3pm ET: Luton Town vs Sunderland
Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City
Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET kick off
Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?
Even though they finished in fourth, it seems like Middlesbrough are the favorites to win the playoffs. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Have the Hatters learned from their playoff heartache last season?
Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job. If the Sky Blues can get past Boro then you have to fancy their chances and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season. Surely they can’t seal back-to-back promotions to get back into the top-flight… can they?