Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur jockey for top-six footing in a Saturday meeting at Villa Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Spurs got back to winning ways last week and currently sit sixth with 57 points, though Brighton has a better points-per-game.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs TOTTENHAM

Villa is right there in eighth place, three points behind Tottenham after losing consecutive games following a red-hot streak.

There’s intense jockeying for European places outside the top four, and fifth-place Liverpool will feel it’s in a top-four fight and comfortably assured of a top six spot.

That leaves Spurs, Villa, and Brighton duking it out for Europa and Conference League spots. This one will go a long way toward deciding that.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Leeds vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar: How to watch Conference League, updates Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

How about the season of Douglas Luiz? Villa’s center midfielder has four goals and five assists in 34 matches this season and has been passing in volume and ranks high in the league in interceptions.

Spurs are going to be about Harry Kane for as long as healthy and a part of the club. He’s got both of those things going right now, as only Erling Haaland has score more Premier League goals this season than Kane’s 26.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Kieran Tierney (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (thigh), Fabio Vieira (ankle)

Follow @NicholasMendola