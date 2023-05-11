All four teams are desperate for European glory, with Man City the only team out of three to not have won this competition in their history. Pep Guardiola’s boys are the heavy favorites to win it all but reigning champs Real will have plenty to say about that and knocked City out at this stage late season.
As for the Milan derby, well, nobody expected these sides to make it this far as Milan and Inter sit in fifth and sixth respectively in the Serie A table.
Below is everything you need for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.
Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut
Matchday 2
Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference
Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Matchday 4
Tuesday, 11 October Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports
Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille
Matchday 5
Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus
Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille
Matchday 6
Tuesday, 1 November
Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli — Recap & highlights
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzen 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham — Recap & highlights | Son injured
Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica
Knockout stage dates
Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023
UEFA Champions League group stage standings
*qualified for knockout stage
Group A *Napoli — 15 points (+14 GD)
*Liverpool — 15 (+11)
Ajax — 6 (-5)
Rangers — 0 (-20)
Group B *Porto — 12 (+5)
*Club Brugge — 11 (+3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 5 (-4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-4)
Group C *Bayern Munich — 18 (+16)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+3)
Barcelona — 7 (0)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-19)
Sam Allardyce’s Leeds are two points from safety with three games to go and although they showed spirit in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in Big Sam’s first game in charge, they will likely need to win two of their final three games to have a chance of staying in the Premier League. Leeds face West Ham and Tottenham after this incredibly tough game against Newcastle and after a 16-year wait to get back to the big time, their PL journey could be over in just three seasons.
Newcastle lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal last time out but they were in the game the whole time, hit the woodwork and had a real go at the Gunners. Eddie Howe’s side sit in third place, three points above fifth-place Liverpool who they also have a game in-hand on. It is now about finishing the job as a win at Leeds looks very likely to seal Champions League qualification (for the first time in 20 years) for the Magpies.
How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leeds are looking for leaders to step up all over the pitch and Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Max Wober were all really good in the defeat at Man City. Expect Rodrigo to start as he jumped off the bench, scored a goal and had an impact. Also, Joel Robles was solid in goal as he replaced Illan Meslier in the starting lineup.
Newcastle have so many attacking options that Eddie Howe continues to rotate his lineup and he has so many different ways he can change a game with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin coming off the bench. Newcastle are a scary team to play against and will look to ruthlessly expose any gaps Leeds leave in their defense, especially on the counter.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Liam Cooper (muscle injury)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Sean Longstaff (foot), Jamal Lascelles (calf)
If West Ham’s going to have joy, it’ll likely have a lot to do what happens in the center of the park, as Declan Rice has been massive for the Irons this season and Lucas Paqueta’s in-form and capable of brilliance. And that’ll be needed because AZ has a stud of its own in the middle.
AZ center midfielder Tijani Reijnders is the leader of the side’s bid to control the game, an excellent ball progressor who reads the game well and chips in goals and assists.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle), Vladimir Coufal (thigh)
AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Bruno Martins Indi (thigh), Sam Westerveld (knee), Dani de Wit (foot)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Sunday 21 May
8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea
Monday 22 May
3pm: Newcastle v Leicester
Matchweek 38
Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET
Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton are pretty much down but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace and Wolves are safe, while Bournemouth are basically there.
The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.