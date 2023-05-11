Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard got his first win back as Blues boss last time out as they won 3-1 at Bournemouth and the aim is to finish the season strongly and at least finish in the top 10. There are so many superstar players at Chelsea and whoever comes in next has a heck of a job on their hands to rebuild the squad and instil a new identity.
As for Forest, they beat Southampton 4-3 at home on Monday in a thriller and that crucial win moved them three points above the relegation zone with three games to go. Cooper has done a fine job to get newly-promoted Forest into this position and they will now be desperate to finish the job and confirmed their status as a PL club for next season as soon as possible.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Lampard is rotating his side around to give everyone a chance but N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher are building some chemistry in central midfield. Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling were excellent off the bench at Bournemouth and are pushing for a start.
Forest had so many big displays in their win against Saints as Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi all delivered when their team needed them most. Defensively they looked shaky but going forward Forest are very dangerous on the counter.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), Mason Mount (groin), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Armando Broja (torn ACL – out for season)
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Neco Williams (head), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)
Sam Allardyce’s Leeds are two points from safety with three games to go and although they showed spirit in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in Big Sam’s first game in charge, they will likely need to win two of their final three games to have a chance of staying in the Premier League. Leeds face West Ham and Tottenham after this incredibly tough game against Newcastle and after a 16-year wait to get back to the big time, their PL journey could be over in just three seasons.
Newcastle lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal last time out but they were in the game the whole time, hit the woodwork and had a real go at the Gunners. Eddie Howe’s side sit in third place, three points above fifth-place Liverpool who they also have a game in-hand on. It is now about finishing the job as a win at Leeds looks very likely to seal Champions League qualification (for the first time in 20 years) for the Magpies.
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Leeds are looking for leaders to step up all over the pitch and Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Max Wober were all really good in the defeat at Man City. Expect Rodrigo to start as he jumped off the bench, scored a goal and had an impact. Also, Joel Robles was solid in goal as he replaced Illan Meslier in the starting lineup.
Newcastle have so many attacking options that Eddie Howe continues to rotate his lineup and he has so many different ways he can change a game with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin coming off the bench. Newcastle are a scary team to play against and will look to ruthlessly expose any gaps Leeds leave in their defense, especially on the counter.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Liam Cooper (muscle injury)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Sean Longstaff (foot), Jamal Lascelles (calf)
If West Ham’s going to have joy, it’ll likely have a lot to do what happens in the center of the park, as Declan Rice has been massive for the Irons this season and Lucas Paqueta’s in-form and capable of brilliance. And that’ll be needed because AZ has a stud of its own in the middle.
AZ center midfielder Tijani Reijnders is the leader of the side’s bid to control the game, an excellent ball progressor who reads the game well and chips in goals and assists.
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle), Vladimir Coufal (thigh)
AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Bruno Martins Indi (thigh), Sam Westerveld (knee), Dani de Wit (foot)
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton are pretty much down but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace and Wolves are safe, while Bournemouth are basically there.
The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.