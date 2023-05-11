Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, updates

By May 11, 2023, 1:03 PM EDT
Crystal Palace and Bournemouth jockey for table position on Saturday when they meet at Selhurst Park in both sides’ 36th Premier League match of the season (watch live, 10am ET Saturday online via Premier League on Peacock).

Both were relegation candidates not too long ago but straightened up their form and now sits 12th and 14th with three matches left each.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE vs BOURNEMOUTH

Palace’s 40 points are one more than the Cherries, whose surge out of the bottom has been as surprising as any.

Both clubs parted ways with managers this year, and Palace’s Roy Hodgson and Bournemouth’s Gary O’Neil have engineered more consistent play from their sides.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Premier League on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Palace have three players with nine or more goal contributions, with Wilfried Zaha posting nine. Leading the way with 11 each are Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Bournemouth’s attacking work has been spread around, as Philip Billing (7 goals), Dominic Solanke (6), and Jefferson Lerma (5) pace the scorers. Marcus Tavernier’s absence is a concern.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: James McArthur (thigh). OUT: Nathan Ferguson (muscular), James McArthur (hamstring).

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hamed Traore (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Kieffer Moore (head), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other)

West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar, live! Conference League score, updates, video

By May 11, 2023, 2:11 PM EDT
West Ham United’s quest for a first European title this century takes its next steps with a Europa Conference League semifinal first leg vs AZ Alkmaar in London on Thursday.

The Irons are coming off a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford that fortifies their Premier League safety status and allows them to feel in-form and ready for this huge occasion.

The opposition sits fourth in the Eredivisie and has shown its bonafides in Europe by beating Lazio and Anderlecht in successive rounds.

AZ leading scorer Evangelos Pavlidis leads the club in goal contributions this season and has scored four times in his last four ECL matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday May 11
Online: Live updates for Conference League via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

If West Ham’s going to have joy, it’ll likely have a lot to do what happens in the center of the park, as Declan Rice has been massive for the Irons this season and Lucas Paqueta’s in-form and capable of brilliance. And that’ll be needed because AZ has a stud of its own in the middle.

AZ center midfielder Tijani Reijnders is the leader of the side’s bid to control the game, an excellent ball progressor who reads the game well and chips in goals and assists.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle), Vladimir Coufal (thigh)

AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Bruno Martins Indi (thigh), Sam Westerveld (knee), Dani de Wit (foot)

Europa League, Conference League: West Ham United dreams of European glory

By May 11, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
West Ham United are the sole Premier League representatives left in either the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League as the semifinal stage is here.

There were lots of treats for the neutrals on display as the Europa League and Conference League quarterfinal fields delivered the goods before they left semifinal ties in their wake.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Roma needed a late goal and extra time to fell Feyenoord but it got the job done as Jose Mourinho continues to etch himself into I Lupi lore, earning a semifinal meeting with Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League. Manchester United surprisingly lost 5-2 on aggregate to Europa League darlings Sevilla at the quarterfinal stage as the Spaniards face Italian giants Juventus in the semifinals.

Over in the Conference League, West Ham battered Gent in the last eight and now face AZ Alkmaar in the semifinals as the Hammers can fully focus on European glory after picking up some big Premier League wins in recent weeks. Basel and Fiorentina square off in the other Conference League semi.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest on May 31, while the Conference League final will be in Prague on June 7.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the playoff draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Semifinals – Thursday May 11 and Thursday May 18
Online: Live updates for Europa League via NBCSports.com
Online: Live updates for Conference League via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

UEFA Europa League semifinal schedule

Semifinals

First legs: Thursday, May 11

3pm ET: Juventus vs Sevilla
3pm ET: Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen

Second legs: Thursday, May 18

3pm ET: Sevilla vs Juventus
3pm ET: Bayer Leverkusen vs Roma

UEFA Europa League semifinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

First legs: Thursday, May 11

Juventus 2-1 Sevilla
Roma 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal schedule

Semifinals

First legs: Thursday, May 11

3pm ET: Fiorentina vs Basel
3pm ET: West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar

Second legs: Thursday, May 18

3pm ET: AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham
3pm ET: Basel vs Fiorentina

UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal predictions – By Joe Prince-Wright

First legs: Thursday, May 11

Fiorentina 2-1 Basel
West Ham 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal schedule, results

Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13

Feyenoord 1-0 Roma
Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Juventus 1-0 Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Union St. Gilloise

Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20

Roma 2-1 (2-2 agg) Feyenoord — in extra time
Sevilla 3-0 (5-2 agg) Manchester United — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Sporting CP 1-1 (2-1 agg) Juventus
Union St. Gilloise 1-4 (2-5 agg) Bayer Leverkusen

UEFA Europa League last 16 schedule, results

Round of 16 second legs – Thursday, March 15

Freiburg 0-2 (0-3 agg.) Juventus
Feyenoord 7-1 (8-2 agg.) Shakhtar Donetsk
Fenerbahce 1-0 (1-2 agg.) Sevilla
Real Betis 0-1 (1-5 agg.) Manchester United – Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Real Sociedad 0-0 (0-2 agg.) AS Roma
Ferencvaros 0-2 (0-4 agg.) Bayer Leverkusen
Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (6-3 agg.) Union Berlin
Arsenal 1-1 (3-3 aet) Sporting Lisbon — Sporting wins in pens — Recap/player ratings/video highlights

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9

AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon 2-2 Arsenal – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Union Berlin 3-3 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 1-0 Freiburg
Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis – Recap/player ratings/video highlights
Sevilla 2-0 Fenerbahce
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Feyenoord

UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal schedule, results

Quarterfinal first legs – Thursday, April 13

Gent 1-1 West Ham
Basel 2-2 Nice
Lech Poznan 1-4 Fiorentina
Anderlecht 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

Quarterfinal second legs – Thursday, April 20

Fiorentina 2-3 (6-4 agg) Lech Poznan
AZ Alkmaar 2-0 (2-2 agg, 4-1 pens) Anderlecht
West Ham 4-1 (5-2 agg) Gent
Nice 1-2 aet (3-4 agg) Basel

UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 schedule

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 16

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 Gent (2-5 agg) — Wednesday, March 15*

Slovan Bratislava 2-2 (5-5 agg.) Basel — Basel wins 4-1 in penalties
Djurgarden 0-3 (0-5 agg.) Lech Poznan
Sivasspor 1-4 (1-5 agg.) Fiorentina

AZ Alkmaar 2-1 (4-2 agg.) Porto
West Ham 4-0 (6-0 agg.)  AEK Larnaca
Villarreal 0-1 (1-2 agg.) Anderlecht
Nice 3-1 (4-1 agg.) Sheriff Tiraspol

Round of 16 first legs – Thursday, March 9

Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (played Tuesday, March 7 due to Lazio and Roma sharing stadium)

AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham United
Anderlecht 1-1 Villarreal
Sheriff Tiraspol 0-1 Nice

Basel 2-2 Slovan Bratislava
Fiorentina 1-0 Sivasspor
Gent 1-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Lech Poznan 2-0 Djurgardens

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By May 11, 2023, 1:10 PM EDT
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Can Arsenal rally to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season took a pause after Matchweek 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 36

Saturday 13 May

7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Aston Villa v Spurs — Premier League on Peacock
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on Peacock
Man Utd v Wolves — Premier League on Peacock
Southampton v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock

Saturday 14 May

9am: Everton v Man City – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
9am: Brentford vs West Ham — Premier League on Peacock
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Monday 15 May

3pm: Leicester v Liverpool – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Premier League table – May 8, 2023

Latest standings on NBC Sports’ scoreboard

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

Brentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

Spurs 2-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

Arsenal 4-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

Man City 2-0 Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Brighton 4-0 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Wolves 1-0 Spurs – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Southampton 1-0 Leicester – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 5 March

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Monday 6 March

Brentford 3-2 Fulham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Everton 1-0 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leeds 2-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leicester 1-3 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Sunday 12 March

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/analysis/highlights
West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Newcastle 2-1 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap, highlights, analysis
Southampton 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap, highlights, analysis

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Southampton 3-3 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Wolves 2-4 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Sunday 19 March

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

Man City 4-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Arsenal 4-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Brighton 3-3 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Sunday 2 April

West Ham 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Monday 3 April

Everton 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Wednesday 5 April

Man United 1-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
West Ham 1-5 Newcastle — USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

Man Utd 2-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Brentford 1-2 Newcastle — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Fulham 0-1 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-1 Brighton FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 1-0 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 1-4 Man City — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 9 April

Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Chelsea 1-2 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Everton 1-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace —FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-3 AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 2-0 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Man City 3-1 Leicester — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 16 April

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Monday 17 April

Leeds 1-6 Liverpool — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday 22 April

Fulham 2-1 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Leicester 2-1 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 23 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Newcastle 6-1 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Leeds 1-1 Leicester — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Wednesday 26 April

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Chelsea 0-2 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
West Ham 1-2 Liverpool — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man City 4-1 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday 27 April

Everton 1-4 Newcastle — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.comRecap, player ratings, highlights
Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on PeacockRecap, player ratings, highlights
Spurs 2-2 Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brighton 6-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday 30 April

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Fulham 1-2 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Newcastle 3-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Liverpool 4-3 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 1 May

Leicester 2-2 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Tuesday 2 May

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Rearranged games

Wednesday 3 May

Liverpool 1-0 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man City 3-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday 4 May

Brighton 1-0 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Matchweek 35

Saturday 6 May

Man City 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Spurs 1-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Liverpool 1-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 7 May

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
West Ham 1-0 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Monday 8 May

Fulham 5-3 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brighton 1-5 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Matchweek 36

Saturday 13 May

7:30am: Leeds v Newcastle – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Aston Villa v Spurs — Premier League on Peacock
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on Peacock
Man Utd v Wolves — Premier League on Peacock
Southampton v Fulham — Premier League on Peacock

Saturday 14 May

9am: Everton v Man City – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
9am: Brentford vs West Ham — Premier League on Peacock
11:30am: Arsenal v Brighton – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Monday 15 May

3pm: Leicester v Liverpool – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Rearranged game

Thursday 18 May

2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton

Matchweek 37

Saturday 20 May

7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunday 21 May

8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea

Monday 22 May

3pm: Newcastle v Leicester

Matchweek 38

Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET

Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool

Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule

By May 11, 2023, 1:09 PM EDT
The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

And now you can start to purchase your tickets to the Summer Series.

[ MORE: Buy tickets for the Premier League Summer Series here ]

If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.

Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.

And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Alan Shearer: ‘I love the passion of the fans’

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.

“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”

“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale)
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland