West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar: How to watch Conference League, updates

West Ham United’s quest for a first European title this century takes its next steps with a Europa Conference League semifinal first leg vs AZ Alkmaar in London on Thursday.

The Irons are coming off a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford that fortifies their Premier League safety status and allows them to feel in-form and ready for this huge occasion.

The opposition sits fourth in the Eredivisie and has shown its bonafides in Europe by beating Lazio and Anderlecht in successive rounds.

AZ leading scorer Evangelos Pavlidis leads the club in goal contributions this season and has scored four times in his last four ECL matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar.

How to watch West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday May 11

Online: Live updates for Conference League via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines & star players

If West Ham’s going to have joy, it’ll likely have a lot to do what happens in the center of the park, as Declan Rice has been massive for the Irons this season and Lucas Paqueta’s in-form and capable of brilliance. And that’ll be needed because AZ has a stud of its own in the middle.

AZ center midfielder Tijani Reijnders is the leader of the side’s bid to control the game, an excellent ball progressor who reads the game well and chips in goals and assists.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Kurt Zouma (ankle), Vladimir Coufal (thigh)

AZ Alkmaar team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Bruno Martins Indi (thigh), Sam Westerveld (knee), Dani de Wit (foot)

