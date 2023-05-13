Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.
Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.
But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?
How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?
With three games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City’s results.
Arsenal has 81 points through 35 games, while Man City has 82 in 34.
Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.
If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least four points and probably five. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…
When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?
They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.
Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.
When did Arsenal last win a trophy?
The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.
Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.
Which trophies have Arsenal won?
Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton are pretty much down but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace and Wolves are safe, while Bournemouth are basically there.
The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Key storylines & star players
How about the season of Douglas Luiz? Villa’s center midfielder has four goals and five assists in 34 matches this season and has been passing in volume and ranks high in the league in interceptions.
Spurs are going to be about Harry Kane for as long as healthy and a part of the club. He’s got both of those things going right now, as only Erling Haaland has score more Premier League goals this season than Kane’s 26.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
Harry Kane has 26 goals on the season and a lead of six on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Haaland has 35 goals on the season, as he surpassed the record set by Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer who each bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons. Haaland still has another four games to improve on his tally.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
He’s passed Salah and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Haaland has set a new record of scoring 35 in a season.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 21 now)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.