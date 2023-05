Aston Villa back in Europa League hunt after beating Tottenham

Aston Villa moved level on points with Tottenham, neck-and-neck for 6th place in the Premier League table, by way of a 2-1 victory at Villa Park on Saturday.

The victory sends Aston Villa up to 57 points, within an inch or two of the final Europa League place (Tottenham +6 GD; Aston Villa +4 GD). With 57 points in the bag, this season will be Aston Villa’s highest Premier League points total since they hit 64 in 2009-10. 8th-place Brighton (55 points) will also factor into the 6th-place race, as the Seagulls now have three games in hand over both Villa and Spurs.

Aston Villa went ahead after just eight minutes, as Tottenham’s habit of conceding early goals reared its ugly head once again. Leon Bailey got free down the right side of the penalty area and cut a cross back toward the top of the six-yard box for Jacob Ramsey to sweep past Fraser Forster for 1-0.

Spurs managed their first two shots of the game 20 minutes into the second half, but Aston Villa responded with a second goal on 72 minutes. Douglas Luiz lifted, and then dropped, a free kick over the wall and out of Forster’s reach to make it a thoroughly deserved 2-0 advantage.

Tottenham were handed a lifeline in the form of a 90th-minute penalty kick after Emiliano Martinez was deemed (following a lengthy video review) to have fouled Harry Kane as he raced into the penalty area. Kane was the one to take the penalty, naturally, as he slammed it to the left of Martinez, who dove to the right.

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Aston Villa’s penultimate fixture of the 2022-23 season will see them travel to Anfield to take on top-four-chasing Liverpool next Saturday (10 am ET). Tottenham will close out their home slate when Brentford visit earlier on Saturday (7:30 am ET).

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, final score: 2-1

8th minute – Jacob Ramsey sweeps home Leon Bailey’s cross to give Aston Villa the lead

The race for Europe is heating up as Aston Villa take an early lead over Tottenham. 👀 📺: @peacock | #AVLTOT pic.twitter.com/PUrIw89ixT — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 13, 2023

72nd minute – Douglas Luiz bends a free kick past Fraser Forster for 2-0

90th minute – Harry Kane converts penalty kick after Emiliano Martinez foul

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

How about the season of Douglas Luiz? Villa’s center midfielder has four goals and five assists in 34 matches this season and has been passing in volume and ranks high in the league in interceptions.

Spurs are going to be about Harry Kane for as long as healthy and a part of the club. He’s got both of those things going right now, as only Erling Haaland has score more Premier League goals this season than Kane’s 26.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

This is your Aston Villa team to face Tottenham Hotspur. 👊 #AVLTOT pic.twitter.com/jjtNWUsypw — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 13, 2023

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Ryan Mason names an unchanged XI 👊 pic.twitter.com/JKfyW0Qzxl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 13, 2023

