Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Steve Cooper’s side aim to take another big step towards Premier League safety.

Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard got his first win back as Blues boss last time out as they won 3-1 at Bournemouth and the aim is to finish the season strongly and at least finish in the top 10. There are so many superstar players at Chelsea and whoever comes in next has a heck of a job on their hands to rebuild the squad and instil a new identity.

As for Forest, they beat Southampton 4-3 at home on Monday in a thriller and that crucial win moved them three points above the relegation zone with three games to go. Cooper has done a fine job to get newly-promoted Forest into this position and they will now be desperate to finish the job and confirmed their status as a PL club for next season as soon as possible.

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Lampard is rotating his side around to give everyone a chance but N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher are building some chemistry in central midfield. Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling were excellent off the bench at Bournemouth and are pushing for a start.

Forest had so many big displays in their win against Saints as Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi all delivered when their team needed them most. Defensively they looked shaky but going forward Forest are very dangerous on the counter.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), Mason Mount (groin), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Armando Broja (torn ACL – out for season)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neco Williams (head), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)

