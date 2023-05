Eberechi Eze bags both as Crystal Palace soar past Bournemouth

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eberechi Eze scored a sensational brace to reach double-figure goals on the season, as Crystal Palace soared past a belabored Bournemouth side for a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The victory keeps Crystal Palace (43 points) 12th in the Premier League table, now three points clear of 13th-place Wolves. Bournemouth (39 points) are also safe from relegation in 14th, where they remain.

The breakthrough didn’t arrive until just before halftime, but it had coming for quite some time. Wilfried Zaha worked his way down the left flank and crossed the ball to the near post, where Jordan Ayew flicked it on to Eze in the center of the goal. Eze slammed his first-time finish past Neto for a deserved 1-0 Palace lead.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs TOTTENHAM FULL MATCH REPLAY

Goal no. 2 was even more pleasing on the eye, as Michael Olise sprayed a 40-yard diagonal to Eze on the right wing, and Eze was on his way. He went by two defenders to get the ball on his right foot and reach the top of the penalty area, where he fired a pinpoint arrow at the far post. Goal of the Season nominee-caliber stuff for Eze’s 10th PL goal of the season.

Latest Premier League news Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Arsenal vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Stars of the show

What’s next?

Crystal Palace will head to west London to take on top-half hopefuls Fulham in each side’s penultimate PL fixture of the season next Saturday (10 am ET). For Bournemouth, it’ll be Manchester United at Vitality Stadium at the same time.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth, final score: 2-0

39th minute – Crystal-quality Palace goal as Ayew flicks, Eberechi Eze slams home

58th minute – Eze does it again with a sensational arrow for 2-0

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Premier League on Peacock

Key storylines & star players

Palace have three players with nine or more goal contributions, with Wilfried Zaha posting nine. Leading the way with 11 each are Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Bournemouth’s attacking work has been spread around, as Philip Billing (7 goals), Dominic Solanke (6), and Jefferson Lerma (5) pace the scorers. Marcus Tavernier’s absence is a concern.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (muscular), James McArthur (hamstring)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Hamed Traore (ankle), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Kieffer Moore (head), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (other)

📝 TEAM NEWS 📝 🔺 Two changes to the XI

🔺 Zabarnyi makes first start

🔺 Mepham also comes in Our line up for #CRYBOU 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/DTRGfm64OR — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 13, 2023

Follow @NicholasMendola