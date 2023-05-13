Leeds host Newcastle at Elland Road on Saturday in a huge Premier League clash as both teams need a win for very different reasons.

Sam Allardyce’s Leeds are two points from safety with three games to go and although they showed spirit in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City in Big Sam’s first game in charge, they will likely need to win two of their final three games to have a chance of staying in the Premier League. Leeds face West Ham and Tottenham after this incredibly tough game against Newcastle and after a 16-year wait to get back to the big time, their PL journey could be over in just three seasons.

Newcastle lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal last time out but they were in the game the whole time, hit the woodwork and had a real go at the Gunners. Eddie Howe’s side sit in third place, three points above fifth-place Liverpool who they also have a game in-hand on. It is now about finishing the job as a win at Leeds looks very likely to seal Champions League qualification (for the first time in 20 years) for the Magpies.

Here’s everything you need for Leeds vs Newcastle.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds are looking for leaders to step up all over the pitch and Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Max Wober were all really good in the defeat at Man City. Expect Rodrigo to start as he jumped off the bench, scored a goal and had an impact. Also, Joel Robles was solid in goal as he replaced Illan Meslier in the starting lineup.

Newcastle have so many attacking options that Eddie Howe continues to rotate his lineup and he has so many different ways he can change a game with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin coming off the bench. Newcastle are a scary team to play against and will look to ruthlessly expose any gaps Leeds leave in their defense, especially on the counter.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Liam Cooper (muscle injury)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Sean Longstaff (foot), Jamal Lascelles (calf)

