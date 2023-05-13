Leeds fight back to grab dramatic draw against Newcastle

By May 13, 2023, 9:42 AM EDT
0 Comments

Leeds fought back to draw 2-2 at home against Newcastle but the draw was something neither team really wanted in their respective scraps against relegation and to finish in the top four.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Luke Ayling got them off to a great start but Nick Pope then saved Patrick Bamford’s penalty kick as Leeds missed the chance to go 2-0 up. Moments later Callum Wilson scored a penalty kick to make it 1-1 and in the second half Wilson scored another from the spot to put Newcastle 2-1 up.

Rasmus Kristensen made it 2-2 as his deflected effort came against the run of play and neither team could find a winner late on as Junior Firpo was shown a red card for picking up two yellows.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The point means Leeds are still in the relegation zone with two games of the season to go but they are just one point from safety. Newcastle sit on 66 points, three points above fourth-place Manchester United but have played a game more. They are just four points above fifth-place Liverpool having played the same number of games.

Premier League news

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Southampton vs Fulham live
Southampton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Aston Villa vs Tottenham live
Aston Villa vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

A missed opportunity for both teams

Leeds had the chance to go 2-0 up via the penalty spot but Patrick Bamford’s poor spot kick was saved. At 2-1 up Newcastle had the chance to kick on and finish the game off but Eddie Howe’s subs had the opposite impact he was hoping for. Both Leeds and Newcastle needed a win in their respective battles to stay in the Premier League and to finish in the top four and both teams will be feeling despondent with the point. Leeds will be the happier of the two as they are within touching distance of safety with games against West Ham and Tottenham remaining. As for Newcastle, well, they know if they win two of their final three games (they face Brighton, Leicester and Chelsea) they are in the Champions League next season. Still, this game was there for both to win and mistakes and a lack of grabbing the moment perhaps showed why Leeds will go down and Newcastle could have a wobble in their final three games to open the door for Liverpool to finish in the top four in their place.

Stars of the show; Leeds vs Newcastle player ratings

Rasmus Kristensen: Scored the equalizer and played really well at center back as he stopped the threat of Isak in the first half and defended really well.

Luke Ayling: Got the early goal and alongside Kristensen helped stopped the Newcastle attack from getting any rhythm.

Callum Wilson: Scored two penalty kicks and made some great runs in-behind. Always a threat and what a finish to the season he is having.

Nick Pope: Saved a penalty kick and was dominant coming off his line.

Leeds vs Newcastle
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Leeds travel to West Ham on Sunday, May 21. Newcastle host Brighton on Thursday, May 18 and then host Leicester on Monday, May 22.

How to watch Leeds vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET 
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Leeds vs Newcastle live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

FULL TIME: Leeds 2-2 Newcastle – What a dramatic and draining encounter at Elland Road. Neither team will be happy with a draw and we had three penalty kicks, a red card, lead changes and much more. Leeds scrapped away and deserved that point but they remain in the relegation zone. Newcastle have opened the door for Liverpool in the top four race.

SAVE! Joel Robles denies a lovely volley from Fabian Schar.

We are deep into the six minutes of stoppage time and Newcastle are pushing hard for the winner.

RED CARD! Junior Firpo sent off for a second yellow card as he takes out Anthony Gordon on the edge of the box. Free kick to Newcastle in a very dangerous position…

Can’t quite believe Leeds are level. But they are. And now they are pushing for the winner. A draw is not great for either side so buckle up for a wild final five minutes.

GOALLLL! Leeds 2-2 Newcastle – Rasmus Kristensen sees his deflected effort fly in after a cross from a corner is only half cleared. Game on with 10 minutes to go!

The Newcastle fans are making all of the noise in the away end at Elland Road. The home fans are pretty stunned. But that goal was coming.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-2 Newcastle – Callum Wilson clips the penalty kick down the middle. Leeds have imploded. They can have no complaints with being behind and that was just a silly decision from Firpo. You can’t raise your arm like that in the penalty box.

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! Handball on Firpo as he denied Isak heading the ball. His arm was stretched high and his hand got a flick on the ball. VAR told the referee to have a look and he gave the penalty. Firpo tried to say he was pushed by Isak but that wasn’t the case.

Leeds are dropping deeper and deeper and Newcastle are pushing hard to go ahead. They are having to be very patient but right now it seems like there will be only one winner. And it won’t be the hosts…

OVER! Callum Wilson’s shot takes a flick and flies over. Newcastle look so dangerous.

We are off and underway for the second half and Newcastle have tweaked their formation a little with Isak playing more centrally underneath Wilson. Leeds have brought on Adam Forshaw for Sam Greenwood.

HALF TIME: Leeds 1-1 Newcastle – A tense first 45 minutes at Elland Road as Leeds took an early lead then had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but Nick Pope saved Patrick Bamford’s penalty. Less than two minutes later Newcastle won a penalty kick which Callum Wilson dispatched and everything is pointing towards Newcastle surging to victory in the second half. Has Big Sam got a few surprises up his sleeve to stop that from happening!?

CLOSE! Miguel Almiron curls a left footer just wide of the far post. Newcastle have been so much better since their equalizer. They are playing like the Newcastle we all know.

It is all Newcastle now. Leeds look stunned by that penalty miss and then Newcastle equalizing from the penalty spot in the space of just 1 minute and 50 seconds. Sam Allardyce is trying to calm his players down.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-1 Newcastle – Callum Wilson slots home the penalty kick to make it 1-1 and what an incredible few minutes we’ve just had. Leeds miss a penalty at one end and Newcastle score on at the other.

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! After Firpo slipped in his own box, Wober clatters into Isak and Newcastle have won a penalty kick. A clear foul.

SAVED! Nick Pope saves Patrick Bamford’s penalty kick and then pushes away the rebound. Wow. Huge moment in this game and in the season for both teams!

PENALTY TO LEEDS! That was such a poor foul from Joelinton to deny Junior Firpo. Brilliant play from Leeds down the left.

Newcastle going more direct now and it almost works as Trippier’s cross towards is cleared with Wilson lurking. Newcastle look properly rattled. Can’t get any control of the game.

Sloppy start from Newcastle overall. Weston McKennie launches in a long throw and then wins a free kick, much to the delight of the Leeds fans.

A few shots into the side-netting from Newcastle as Wilson and Almiron are doing their best to make runs behind.

What a start for the hosts. Big Sam loved that goal but Newcastle are pushing for an equalizer. Still, the dream start for Leeds.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-0 Newcastle – Captain Luke Ayling puts Leeds 1-0 up after seven minutes. Bamford’s cross from the left is headed down and Nick Pope saves superbly but can only push it to Ayling who finishes. Elland Road goes bonkers.

KICK OFF! We are underway and it is louddddd at Elland Road. The home fans expect.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds are looking for leaders to step up all over the pitch and Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Max Wober were all really good in the defeat at Man City. Expect Rodrigo to start as he jumped off the bench, scored a goal and had an impact. Also, Joel Robles was solid in goal as he replaced Illan Meslier in the starting lineup.

Newcastle have so many attacking options that Eddie Howe continues to rotate his lineup and he has so many different ways he can change a game with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin coming off the bench. Newcastle are a scary team to play against and will look to ruthlessly expose any gaps Leeds leave in their defense, especially on the counter.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Liam Cooper (muscle injury)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Sean Longstaff (foot), Jamal Lascelles (calf)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus – Reports
USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw
Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 13, 2023, 11:11 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Steve Cooper’s side aim to take another big step towards Premier League safety.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard got his first win back as Blues boss last time out as they won 3-1 at Bournemouth and the aim is to finish the season strongly and at least finish in the top 10. There are so many superstar players at Chelsea and whoever comes in next has a heck of a job on their hands to rebuild the squad and instil a new identity.

As for Forest, they beat Southampton 4-3 at home on Monday in a thriller and that crucial win moved them three points above the relegation zone with three games to go. Cooper has done a fine job to get newly-promoted Forest into this position and they will now be desperate to finish the job and confirmed their status as a PL club for next season as soon as possible.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest.

Premier League news

Southampton vs Fulham live
Southampton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Aston Villa vs Tottenham live
Aston Villa vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Everton vs Manchester City live
Everton vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live score 1-1

Taiwo Awoniyi goal video: Towering header opens scoring

Raheem Sterling goal video: England forward cleans up double deflection

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET 
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Lampard is rotating his side around to give everyone a chance but N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher are building some chemistry in central midfield. Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling were excellent off the bench at Bournemouth and are pushing for a start.

Forest had so many big displays in their win against Saints as Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi all delivered when their team needed them most. Defensively they looked shaky but going forward Forest are very dangerous on the counter.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), Mason Mount (groin), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Armando Broja (torn ACL – out for season)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neco Williams (head), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus – Reports
USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw
Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery

Southampton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 13, 2023, 11:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton host Fulham at St Mary’s on Saturday and only a win will stop Saints from being relegated from the Premier League.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v FULHAM

Southampton lost 4-3 away at Forest on Monday in a thriller and that defeat pretty much summed up their season and why they are about to be relegated from the Premier League after an 11-year stay. Ruben Selles saw his side dominate vast swathes of the game but poor defensive mistakes coupled with missed chances at the other end was their downfall once again. 13 of Southampton’s 22 defeats this season have been by one goal and they now sit eight points from safety with just three games to go. A win against Fulham coupled with other results going their way is the only way they will not be relegated this weekend.

Fulham are in a very different situation as the newly-promoted side hammered Leicester City 5-3 on Monday as Marco Silva’s men reacted well to losing plenty of big players through injury and suspension. Aleksandar Mitrovic is back available for this game and Fulham can take a huge step towards sealing a top 10 finish if they win at St Mary’s.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Fulham.

Premier League news

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Aston Villa vs Tottenham live
Aston Villa vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Everton vs Manchester City live
Everton vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

How to watch Southampton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET 
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Southampton vs Fulham live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

CLOSE! Paul Onuachu heads over from inside the six yard box. Decent ball from Kyle Walker-Peters to find the big man at the back post.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Fulham – After a good ball across to Harry Wilson and he finds Harrison Reed, a lucky deflection falls straight to Carlos Vinicius and Fulham are ahead.

Carlos Alcaraz has the ball in the back of the net… but he was clearly offside. That has got the home fans going.

The second half is underway at St Mary’s. Can the Saints save themselves from relegation? At least for now…

HALF TIME: Southampton 0-0 Fulham – 45 minutes gone and aside from Lyanco’s goal-line clearance there hasn’t been much action at either end. Remember: Southampton need to win this game to stay in the Premier League. They may only have 45 minutes left as a PL club…

OFF THE LINE! Lyanco heads away brilliantly as Wilson got in down the right and set up Reed and his pass found Willian at the back post. The Brazilian controlled and volleyed superbly towards goal but his fellow Brazilian Lyanco was there to head if off the line.

Not much going on at either end but Southampton have battled back into things and Fulham have not got going in the final third. Bit of a stalemate in the sun, this.

VAR check for a possible penalty for Fulham after the ball appeared to hit Lyanco on the arm in the box. But nothing is given. The referee then stops Southampton from taking a quick throw when they had a chance to be clean through. The home fans are not happy.

Stuart Armstrong surges down the left but his cross is straight at Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal. Again, better from the hosts.

First bit of forward play from Southampton as Romeo Lavia clips the ball over the top but Theo Walcott was just offside and Antonee Robinson dealt with it and cleared the danger. Still, Saints may look for that long ball more often.

Fulham have dominated possession early on and Southampton have barely had a touch in the Fulham half.

KICK OFF! We are off in the sunshine at St Mary’s. Can Southampton get the win they need to keep their survival hopes alive for at least one more day?

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Southampton are creating chances and had a real go at Forest but they just weren’t good enough at either end of the pitch and that is why they are bottom of the table. Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Romeo Lavia (19) are two young players who have been excellent for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse had a goal and an assist against Forest but he hasn’t been up to his usually high standards for most of the season. The biggest issue has been conceding goals as Saints have let in 64, the third-most in the PL.

Fulham have been a bit inconsistent in recent months but they’re still having a wonderful season and the likes of Willian, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Carlos Vinicius have stepped up recently. The Cottagers are really good to watch and with Mitrovic now available after serving his eight-game suspension, it is likely he will appear at Southampton, probably off the bench.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Mohammed Salisu (pelvis), Romain Perraud (surgery), Valentino Livramento (other), Armel Bella-Kotchap (hamstring), Che Adams (knock)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic linked with Napoli swap deal, Juventus – Reports
USMNT vs Mexico
USMNT, Mexico make most of limited chances in friendly draw
Daryl Dike
USMNT striker Daryl Dike to undergo Achilles surgery

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 13, 2023, 11:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur jockey for top-six footing in a Saturday meeting at Villa Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Spurs got back to winning ways last week and currently sit sixth with 57 points, though Brighton has a better points-per-game.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs TOTTENHAM

Villa is right there in eighth place, three points behind Tottenham after losing consecutive games following a red-hot streak.

There’s intense jockeying for European places outside the top four, and fifth-place Liverpool will feel it’s in a top-four fight and comfortably assured of a top six spot.

That leaves Spurs, Villa, and Brighton duking it out for Europa and Conference League spots. This one will go a long way toward deciding that.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Southampton vs Fulham live
Southampton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Everton vs Manchester City live
Everton vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, live score: 1-0

8th minute – Jacob Ramsey sweeps home Leon Bailey’s cross to give Aston Villa the lead

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

How about the season of Douglas Luiz? Villa’s center midfielder has four goals and five assists in 34 matches this season and has been passing in volume and ranks high in the league in interceptions.

Spurs are going to be about Harry Kane for as long as healthy and a part of the club. He’s got both of those things going right now, as only Erling Haaland has score more Premier League goals this season than Kane’s 26.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)

Everton vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By May 13, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City will try to grow their Premier League title lead to four points when they take on relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs MANCHESTER CITY

With 2nd-place Arsenal (81 points) not playing until later on Sunday, Manchester City (82 points) can heap loads more pressure on the Gunners by extending their current unbeaten run to 14 games (12W-1D-0L thus far). Everton (32 points – 17th place), meanwhile, sit two points above the relegation zone with three games left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Manchester City

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Southampton vs Fulham live
Southampton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Aston Villa vs Tottenham live
Aston Villa vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Just when it was beginning to look like the two-time defending Premier League champions were going to fall short of the first three-peat since Manchester United did it from 2007-2009, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked it into gear domestically, while also advancing to the UEFA Champions League semifinals (1-1 with Real Madrid after one leg) and the final of the FA Cup (June 3., vs Manchester United). In the span of 14 days from May 28 to June 10, Man City can complete an incredible treble, a feat which hasn’t been achieved in English football since — you guessed it — Manchester United famously did it in 1999.

As for Everton, survival is the name of the game once again. It wasn’t until this time last season when the Toffees strung together three wins over their final six games to stay in the top flight. Last time out for Sean Dyche’s side, it was a shocking 5-1 victory over European hopefuls Brighton, as Everton perhaps begin their latest great escape.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles)| QUESTIONABLE: Andros Townsend (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (thigh)

Follow @AndyEdMLS