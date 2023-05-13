Leeds fight back to grab dramatic draw against Newcastle

Leeds fought back to draw 2-2 at home against Newcastle but the draw was something neither team really wanted in their respective scraps against relegation and to finish in the top four.

Luke Ayling got them off to a great start but Nick Pope then saved Patrick Bamford’s penalty kick as Leeds missed the chance to go 2-0 up. Moments later Callum Wilson scored a penalty kick to make it 1-1 and in the second half Wilson scored another from the spot to put Newcastle 2-1 up.

Rasmus Kristensen made it 2-2 as his deflected effort came against the run of play and neither team could find a winner late on as Junior Firpo was shown a red card for picking up two yellows.

The point means Leeds are still in the relegation zone with two games of the season to go but they are just one point from safety. Newcastle sit on 66 points, three points above fourth-place Manchester United but have played a game more. They are just four points above fifth-place Liverpool having played the same number of games.

A missed opportunity for both teams

Leeds had the chance to go 2-0 up via the penalty spot but Patrick Bamford’s poor spot kick was saved. At 2-1 up Newcastle had the chance to kick on and finish the game off but Eddie Howe’s subs had the opposite impact he was hoping for. Both Leeds and Newcastle needed a win in their respective battles to stay in the Premier League and to finish in the top four and both teams will be feeling despondent with the point. Leeds will be the happier of the two as they are within touching distance of safety with games against West Ham and Tottenham remaining. As for Newcastle, well, they know if they win two of their final three games (they face Brighton, Leicester and Chelsea) they are in the Champions League next season. Still, this game was there for both to win and mistakes and a lack of grabbing the moment perhaps showed why Leeds will go down and Newcastle could have a wobble in their final three games to open the door for Liverpool to finish in the top four in their place.

Stars of the show; Leeds vs Newcastle player ratings

Rasmus Kristensen: Scored the equalizer and played really well at center back as he stopped the threat of Isak in the first half and defended really well.

Luke Ayling: Got the early goal and alongside Kristensen helped stopped the Newcastle attack from getting any rhythm.

Callum Wilson: Scored two penalty kicks and made some great runs in-behind. Always a threat and what a finish to the season he is having.

Nick Pope: Saved a penalty kick and was dominant coming off his line.

What’s next?

Leeds travel to West Ham on Sunday, May 21. Newcastle host Brighton on Thursday, May 18 and then host Leicester on Monday, May 22.

Leeds vs Newcastle live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

FULL TIME: Leeds 2-2 Newcastle – What a dramatic and draining encounter at Elland Road. Neither team will be happy with a draw and we had three penalty kicks, a red card, lead changes and much more. Leeds scrapped away and deserved that point but they remain in the relegation zone. Newcastle have opened the door for Liverpool in the top four race.

SAVE! Joel Robles denies a lovely volley from Fabian Schar.

We are deep into the six minutes of stoppage time and Newcastle are pushing hard for the winner.

Eddie Howe was confronted by a fan during Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Leeds at Elland Road. pic.twitter.com/lJnz6yJ3aH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 13, 2023

Eddie Howe angry as he is confronted by a fan who somehow just walked straight into the Newcastle technical area. How can that happen? #LUFC #NUFC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 13, 2023

RED CARD! Junior Firpo sent off for a second yellow card as he takes out Anthony Gordon on the edge of the box. Free kick to Newcastle in a very dangerous position…

Can’t quite believe Leeds are level. But they are. And now they are pushing for the winner. A draw is not great for either side so buckle up for a wild final five minutes.

GOALLLL! Leeds 2-2 Newcastle – Rasmus Kristensen sees his deflected effort fly in after a cross from a corner is only half cleared. Game on with 10 minutes to go!

The Newcastle fans are making all of the noise in the away end at Elland Road. The home fans are pretty stunned. But that goal was coming.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-2 Newcastle – Callum Wilson clips the penalty kick down the middle. Leeds have imploded. They can have no complaints with being behind and that was just a silly decision from Firpo. You can’t raise your arm like that in the penalty box.

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! Handball on Firpo as he denied Isak heading the ball. His arm was stretched high and his hand got a flick on the ball. VAR told the referee to have a look and he gave the penalty. Firpo tried to say he was pushed by Isak but that wasn’t the case.

Leeds are dropping deeper and deeper and Newcastle are pushing hard to go ahead. They are having to be very patient but right now it seems like there will be only one winner. And it won’t be the hosts…

OVER! Callum Wilson’s shot takes a flick and flies over. Newcastle look so dangerous.

We are off and underway for the second half and Newcastle have tweaked their formation a little with Isak playing more centrally underneath Wilson. Leeds have brought on Adam Forshaw for Sam Greenwood.

HALF TIME: Leeds 1-1 Newcastle – A tense first 45 minutes at Elland Road as Leeds took an early lead then had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 but Nick Pope saved Patrick Bamford’s penalty. Less than two minutes later Newcastle won a penalty kick which Callum Wilson dispatched and everything is pointing towards Newcastle surging to victory in the second half. Has Big Sam got a few surprises up his sleeve to stop that from happening!?

CLOSE! Miguel Almiron curls a left footer just wide of the far post. Newcastle have been so much better since their equalizer. They are playing like the Newcastle we all know.

It is all Newcastle now. Leeds look stunned by that penalty miss and then Newcastle equalizing from the penalty spot in the space of just 1 minute and 50 seconds. Sam Allardyce is trying to calm his players down.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-1 Newcastle – Callum Wilson slots home the penalty kick to make it 1-1 and what an incredible few minutes we’ve just had. Leeds miss a penalty at one end and Newcastle score on at the other.

PENALTY TO NEWCASTLE! After Firpo slipped in his own box, Wober clatters into Isak and Newcastle have won a penalty kick. A clear foul.

SAVED! Nick Pope saves Patrick Bamford’s penalty kick and then pushes away the rebound. Wow. Huge moment in this game and in the season for both teams!

PENALTY TO LEEDS! That was such a poor foul from Joelinton to deny Junior Firpo. Brilliant play from Leeds down the left.

Newcastle going more direct now and it almost works as Trippier’s cross towards is cleared with Wilson lurking. Newcastle look properly rattled. Can’t get any control of the game.

Sloppy start from Newcastle overall. Weston McKennie launches in a long throw and then wins a free kick, much to the delight of the Leeds fans.

A few shots into the side-netting from Newcastle as Wilson and Almiron are doing their best to make runs behind.

What a start for the hosts. Big Sam loved that goal but Newcastle are pushing for an equalizer. Still, the dream start for Leeds.

GOALLLL! Leeds 1-0 Newcastle – Captain Luke Ayling puts Leeds 1-0 up after seven minutes. Bamford’s cross from the left is headed down and Nick Pope saves superbly but can only push it to Ayling who finishes. Elland Road goes bonkers.

KICK OFF! We are underway and it is louddddd at Elland Road. The home fans expect.

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Leeds are looking for leaders to step up all over the pitch and Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Max Wober were all really good in the defeat at Man City. Expect Rodrigo to start as he jumped off the bench, scored a goal and had an impact. Also, Joel Robles was solid in goal as he replaced Illan Meslier in the starting lineup.

Newcastle have so many attacking options that Eddie Howe continues to rotate his lineup and he has so many different ways he can change a game with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin coming off the bench. Newcastle are a scary team to play against and will look to ruthlessly expose any gaps Leeds leave in their defense, especially on the counter.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Tyler Adams (hamstring), Luis Sinisterra (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Liam Cooper (muscle injury)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Ryan Fraser (undisclosed), Sean Longstaff (foot), Jamal Lascelles (calf)

