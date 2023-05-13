Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Southampton host Fulham at St Mary’s on Saturday and only a win will stop Saints from being relegated from the Premier League.

Southampton lost 4-3 away at Forest on Monday in a thriller and that defeat pretty much summed up their season and why they are about to be relegated from the Premier League after an 11-year stay. Ruben Selles saw his side dominate vast swathes of the game but poor defensive mistakes coupled with missed chances at the other end was their downfall once again. 13 of Southampton’s 22 defeats this season have been by one goal and they now sit eight points from safety with just three games to go. A win against Fulham coupled with other results going their way is the only way they will not be relegated this weekend.

Fulham are in a very different situation as the newly-promoted side hammered Leicester City 5-3 on Monday as Marco Silva’s men reacted well to losing plenty of big players through injury and suspension. Aleksandar Mitrovic is back available for this game and Fulham can take a huge step towards sealing a top 10 finish if they win at St Mary’s.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Fulham.

How to watch Southampton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Southampton vs Fulham live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

Southampton’s Premier League status is going to end with a whimper. They are struggling to create anything against Fulham.

CLOSE! Paul Onuachu heads over from inside the six yard box. Decent ball from Kyle Walker-Peters to find the big man at the back post.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Fulham – After a good ball across to Harry Wilson and he finds Harrison Reed, a lucky deflection falls straight to Carlos Vinicius and Fulham are ahead.

Carlos Alcaraz has the ball in the back of the net… but he was clearly offside. That has got the home fans going.

The second half is underway at St Mary’s. Can the Saints save themselves from relegation? At least for now…

HALF TIME: Southampton 0-0 Fulham – 45 minutes gone and aside from Lyanco’s goal-line clearance there hasn’t been much action at either end. Remember: Southampton need to win this game to stay in the Premier League. They may only have 45 minutes left as a PL club…

OFF THE LINE! Lyanco heads away brilliantly as Wilson got in down the right and set up Reed and his pass found Willian at the back post. The Brazilian controlled and volleyed superbly towards goal but his fellow Brazilian Lyanco was there to head if off the line.

Not much going on at either end but Southampton have battled back into things and Fulham have not got going in the final third. Bit of a stalemate in the sun, this.

VAR check for a possible penalty for Fulham after the ball appeared to hit Lyanco on the arm in the box. But nothing is given. The referee then stops Southampton from taking a quick throw when they had a chance to be clean through. The home fans are not happy.

Stuart Armstrong surges down the left but his cross is straight at Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal. Again, better from the hosts.

First bit of forward play from Southampton as Romeo Lavia clips the ball over the top but Theo Walcott was just offside and Antonee Robinson dealt with it and cleared the danger. Still, Saints may look for that long ball more often.

Fulham have dominated possession early on and Southampton have barely had a touch in the Fulham half.

Last Saturday British PM Rishi Sunak was involved in the King's Coronation. This Saturday #SaintsFC fan Rishi Sunak is sat in the stands at St Mary's at Southampton vs Fulham. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) May 13, 2023

KICK OFF! We are off in the sunshine at St Mary’s. Can Southampton get the win they need to keep their survival hopes alive for at least one more day?

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Southampton are creating chances and had a real go at Forest but they just weren’t good enough at either end of the pitch and that is why they are bottom of the table. Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Romeo Lavia (19) are two young players who have been excellent for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse had a goal and an assist against Forest but he hasn’t been up to his usually high standards for most of the season. The biggest issue has been conceding goals as Saints have let in 64, the third-most in the PL.

Fulham have been a bit inconsistent in recent months but they’re still having a wonderful season and the likes of Willian, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Carlos Vinicius have stepped up recently. The Cottagers are really good to watch and with Mitrovic now available after serving his eight-game suspension, it is likely he will appear at Southampton, probably off the bench.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Mohammed Salisu (pelvis), Romain Perraud (surgery), Valentino Livramento (other), Armel Bella-Kotchap (hamstring), Che Adams (knock)

Today’s team 😇 Here’s the side taking on #FFC at St Mary’s: pic.twitter.com/carLgfzWsP — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 13, 2023

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)

Our #SOUFUL Starting XI is here! 📋 Mitro is back in the squad. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Vkz1ydk2U — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 13, 2023

