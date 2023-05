Manchester United handle Wolves to increase top-four hopes

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United steadied its top-four plans in dominant but nervy fashion as the finish-challenged Red Devils beat Wolves 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Anthony Martial’s first-half goal snapped Man United back into the win column after losing consecutive Premier League matches, and Alejandro Garnacho scored deep in stoppage time to finally salt away the Red Devils’ win.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED vs WOLVES FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

The win moves Man United back level with third-place Newcastle on 66 points, four more than Liverpool. All three sides have played 35 matches.

Wolves, meanwhile, remain safe from relegation fears, nine points clear of the bottom three.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live... Arsenal vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Dominant Red Devils take time putting away Wolves

Manchester United was energetic with the ball and resolute without it, as Raphael Varane’s return was successful alongside Victor Lindelof at the back and Casemiro in front of them.

But while United took 20 of the game’s first 25 shots, there was only Anthony Martial’s first-half goal to show for it.

And so the Red Devils’ top four hopes felt safe but were one bad break away from the brink, so to speak, as Wolves stretched the affair long enough to allow Adama Traore to sub into the game with just over a quarter-hour to play.

Fortunately, Alejandro Garnacho was the man to get the next goal and United wasn’t left to rue a performance with everyone but the goal(s).

Manchester United vs Wolves player ratings: Stars of the Show

Casemiro

Antony

Bruno Fernandes

Max Kilman

What’s next?

Manchester United visits Bournemouth on Saturday, while Wolves host Everton. Both matches kickoff in the 10am ET window.

Anthony Martial goal video: Red Devils cut through defense

Alejandro Garnacho goal video: Stoppage time insurance tally

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Man United boss Erik ten Hag would love to see cutting edge from someone other than Marcus Rashford, as even Bruno Fernandes is huffing and puffing to produce the final product.

Wolves have seen some terrific performances out of Jose Sa this year and he may be the key to getting a surprise win, but can Julen Lopetegui distract his men from the fact that their season’s safe and there’s a bottom-half ceiling to boot?

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

📋 Three changes for today's starting XI… ➡️ Varane, Martial, Sancho

⬅️ Malacia, Weghorst, Rashford#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Follow @NicholasMendola