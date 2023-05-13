Manchester United vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 13, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT
Manchester United looks to steady its top-four plans when Wolves visit Old Trafford on Saturday (watch live 10am ET on USA Network and online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils have lost consecutive Premier League matches to see its lead over fifth-place Liverpool dip to a single point, though United has a match-in-hand on its historic rivals.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs WOLVES

Erik ten Hag’s men are also behind third-place Newcastle by two points, having played the same number of matches.

Wolves, meanwhile, are 10 points clear of the bottom three and safe for another season. They’ll still relish the opportunity to win at Old Trafford to defy the Red Devils.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester United vs Wolves live score: 1-0

Anthony Martial goal video: Red Devils cut through defense

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Man United boss Erik ten Hag would love to see cutting edge from someone other than Marcus Rashford, as even Bruno Fernandes is huffing and puffing to produce the final product.

Wolves have seen some terrific performances out of Jose Sa this year and he may be the key to getting a surprise win, but can Julen Lopetegui distract his men from the fact that their season’s safe and there’s a bottom-half ceiling to boot?

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By May 13, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
Liverpool’s top-four hopes will remain alive with a win over relegation-wary Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool just keeps winning and remains within three points of Newcastle United and within sight of Manchester United in the race for two remaining Champions League spots

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs LIVERPOOL

Leicester opens Monday in the Premier League’s bottom three and in big need of a win,

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester City has a lot of players who can dictate or change the game. James Maddison gets a lot of the love, rightly so, but Harvey Barnes has chipped in a fair-few goals and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can take hold of the center of the park. That’s key because the back has been leaky.

Liverpool remains driven by Mohamed Salah, who is finally getting the goals his play has merited for most of the season. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz give Jurgen Klopp plenty of options to get the most out of Salah’s playmaking.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kelechi Iheanacho (groin), Ryan Bertrand (fitness). OUT: James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other). OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin).

Southampton vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 13, 2023, 10:47 AM EDT
Southampton host Fulham at St Mary’s on Saturday and only a win will stop Saints from being relegated from the Premier League.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v FULHAM

Southampton lost 4-3 away at Forest on Monday in a thriller and that defeat pretty much summed up their season and why they are about to be relegated from the Premier League after an 11-year stay. Ruben Selles saw his side dominate vast swathes of the game but poor defensive mistakes coupled with missed chances at the other end was their downfall once again. 13 of Southampton’s 22 defeats this season have been by one goal and they now sit eight points from safety with just three games to go. A win against Fulham coupled with other results going their way is the only way they will not be relegated this weekend.

Fulham are in a very different situation as the newly-promoted side hammered Leicester City 5-3 on Monday as Marco Silva’s men reacted well to losing plenty of big players through injury and suspension. Aleksandar Mitrovic is back available for this game and Fulham can take a huge step towards sealing a top 10 finish if they win at St Mary’s.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Fulham.

How to watch Southampton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET 
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Southampton vs Fulham live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

HALF TIME: Southampton 0-0 Fulham – 45 minutes gone and aside from Lyanco’s goal-line clearance there hasn’t been much action at either end. Remember: Southampton need to win this game to stay in the Premier League. They may only have 45 minutes left as a PL club…

OFF THE LINE! Lyanco heads away brilliantly as Wilson got in down the right and set up Reed and his pass found Willian at the back post. The Brazilian controlled and volleyed superbly towards goal but his fellow Brazilian Lyanco was there to head if off the line.

Not much going on at either end but Southampton have battled back into things and Fulham have not got going in the final third. Bit of a stalemate in the sun, this.

VAR check for a possible penalty for Fulham after the ball appeared to hit Lyanco on the arm in the box. But nothing is given. The referee then stops Southampton from taking a quick throw when they had a chance to be clean through. The home fans are not happy.

Stuart Armstrong surges down the left but his cross is straight at Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal. Again, better from the hosts.

First bit of forward play from Southampton as Romeo Lavia clips the ball over the top but Theo Walcott was just offside and Antonee Robinson dealt with it and cleared the danger. Still, Saints may look for that long ball more often.

Fulham have dominated possession early on and Southampton have barely had a touch in the Fulham half.

KICK OFF! We are off in the sunshine at St Mary’s. Can Southampton get the win they need to keep their survival hopes alive for at least one more day?

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Southampton are creating chances and had a real go at Forest but they just weren’t good enough at either end of the pitch and that is why they are bottom of the table. Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Romeo Lavia (19) are two young players who have been excellent for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse had a goal and an assist against Forest but he hasn’t been up to his usually high standards for most of the season. The biggest issue has been conceding goals as Saints have let in 64, the third-most in the PL.

Fulham have been a bit inconsistent in recent months but they’re still having a wonderful season and the likes of Willian, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Carlos Vinicius have stepped up recently. The Cottagers are really good to watch and with Mitrovic now available after serving his eight-game suspension, it is likely he will appear at Southampton, probably off the bench.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Mohammed Salisu (pelvis), Romain Perraud (surgery), Valentino Livramento (other), Armel Bella-Kotchap (hamstring), Che Adams (knock)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

By May 13, 2023, 10:44 AM EDT
Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Steve Cooper’s side aim to take another big step towards Premier League safety.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chelsea caretaker Frank Lampard got his first win back as Blues boss last time out as they won 3-1 at Bournemouth and the aim is to finish the season strongly and at least finish in the top 10. There are so many superstar players at Chelsea and whoever comes in next has a heck of a job on their hands to rebuild the squad and instil a new identity.

As for Forest, they beat Southampton 4-3 at home on Monday in a thriller and that crucial win moved them three points above the relegation zone with three games to go. Cooper has done a fine job to get newly-promoted Forest into this position and they will now be desperate to finish the job and confirmed their status as a PL club for next season as soon as possible.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

Here’s everything you need for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live score 0-1

Taiwo Awoniyi goal video: Towering header opens scoring

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET 
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Lampard is rotating his side around to give everyone a chance but N’Golo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher are building some chemistry in central midfield. Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling were excellent off the bench at Bournemouth and are pushing for a start.

Forest had so many big displays in their win against Saints as Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Taiwo Awoniyi all delivered when their team needed them most. Defensively they looked shaky but going forward Forest are very dangerous on the counter.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kalidou Koulibaly (hamstring), Mason Mount (groin), Marc Cucurella (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed), Armando Broja (torn ACL – out for season)

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Neco Williams (head), Dean Henderson (thigh), Chris Wood (thigh), Cheikhou Kouyate (thigh), Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Gustavo Scarpa (knee), Jack Colback (concussion), Jonjo Shelvey (undisclosed)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 13, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT
Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur jockey for top-six footing in a Saturday meeting at Villa Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Spurs got back to winning ways last week and currently sit sixth with 57 points, though Brighton has a better points-per-game.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs TOTTENHAM

Villa is right there in eighth place, three points behind Tottenham after losing consecutive games following a red-hot streak.

There’s intense jockeying for European places outside the top four, and fifth-place Liverpool will feel it’s in a top-four fight and comfortably assured of a top six spot.

That leaves Spurs, Villa, and Brighton duking it out for Europa and Conference League spots. This one will go a long way toward deciding that.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Aston Villa vs Tottenham, live score: 1-0

8th minute – Jacob Ramsey sweeps home Leon Bailey’s cross to give Aston Villa the lead

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

How about the season of Douglas Luiz? Villa’s center midfielder has four goals and five assists in 34 matches this season and has been passing in volume and ranks high in the league in interceptions.

Spurs are going to be about Harry Kane for as long as healthy and a part of the club. He’s got both of those things going right now, as only Erling Haaland has score more Premier League goals this season than Kane’s 26.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Michael Olise (foot), James McArthur (groin), Sam Johnstone (thigh), Jack Butland (hand)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL – out for season), Hugo Lloris (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh)