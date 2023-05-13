Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Bournemouth are safe.
The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.
Harry Kane has 27 goals on the season and a lead of seven on the closest competitor behind him on the Premier League goals list this season.
Key words: behind him. Because no one’s ever scored more goals in a 38-game Premier League season than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
Haaland has 35 goals on the season, as he surpassed the record set by Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer who each bagged 34 goals during 42-game seasons. Haaland still has another four games to improve on his tally.
There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
Haaland piled up 20 goals in a single Premier League season faster than any player in history… by seven games (Kevin Phillips of Sunderland did it in 21). Now he’s beaten Phillips’ record for most goals in a debut Premier League season.
He’s passed Salah and may find his way to an absurd 40 if City’s rich vein of form continues down the stretch of their Premier League title run.
Haaland may not be likely to hit 40 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is his and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Haaland has set a new record of scoring 35 in a season.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
He’s also broken Phillips’ record of goals in a first Premier League season when he bagged his 31st of the season versus Leicester City on April 15.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18 – Haaland’s at 21 now)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Southampton rarely threatened and Ruben Selles has now seen his side go 11 games without a win as barring a miraculous recovery and given their goal difference, they are all-but confirmed to finish bottom of the Premier League table.
The home fans vented their anger at the full time whistle, chanting ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ as Southampton’s players have been out of their depth for most of this season and they haven’t been helped by the constant managerial changes and change of direction at the top of the club.
Embarrassing end to Southampton’s Premier League stay
Only the ‘big six’ and Everton have been in the Premier League longer than Southampton’s 11-year stay and after four-straight top eight finishes, European action, FA Cup semifinals and a League Cup final over the last decade, the way it has ended this season is nothing short of shambolic. From sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl to hiring Nathan Jones, then firing Jones eight PL games later and then putting assistant Ruben Selles in charge, Southampton have been all over the place this season. Sport Republic arrived as Southampton’s owners 18 months ago and spent heavily on young talents to rejuvenate the squad and it was a risky strategy. It hasn’t worked. At all.
Huge questions need to be asked of the ownership and those (most notably Rasmus Ankersen) who have made the big decisions but it all boils down to this: Southampton’s squad isn’t good enough and those making the decisions at the top of the club have made bad decisions. An almighty rebuild will need to take place this summer and Southampton need to regain their identity as a club. For so long they have put faith in youth and they need to do that once again, while also adding a more experienced core, if they’re going to come straight back up to the Premier League. After giving the Premier League so much over the last 11 years it was sad to see Saints depart in this manner.
Stars of the show; Southampton vs Fulham player ratings
Harry Wilson: Heavily involved in both goals and was a constant threat on the counter.
Harrison Reed: On his return to Southampton he dominated midfield and was involved in the first goal.
What’s next?
Southampton head to Brighton on Sunday, May 21. Fulham host Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 20.
Southampton vs Fulham live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright
FULL TIME – Southampton 0-2 Fulham – Saints’ relegation from the Premier League is confirmed and it is a sorry sight at St Mary’s as most fans have already left. A fine away win for Fulham, who look set to seal a top 10 finish.
GOALLLL! Southampton 0-2 Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrovic with a brilliant header as he marks his return from suspension with a goal. Lovely cross from Harry Wilson too.
Southampton’s Premier League status is going to end with a whimper. They are struggling to create anything against Fulham.
CLOSE! Paul Onuachu heads over from inside the six yard box. Decent ball from Kyle Walker-Peters to find the big man at the back post.
GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Fulham – After a good ball across to Harry Wilson and he finds Harrison Reed, a lucky deflection falls straight to Carlos Vinicius and Fulham are ahead.
Carlos Alcaraz has the ball in the back of the net… but he was clearly offside. That has got the home fans going.
The second half is underway at St Mary’s. Can the Saints save themselves from relegation? At least for now…
HALF TIME: Southampton 0-0 Fulham – 45 minutes gone and aside from Lyanco’s goal-line clearance there hasn’t been much action at either end. Remember: Southampton need to win this game to stay in the Premier League. They may only have 45 minutes left as a PL club…
OFF THE LINE! Lyanco heads away brilliantly as Wilson got in down the right and set up Reed and his pass found Willian at the back post. The Brazilian controlled and volleyed superbly towards goal but his fellow Brazilian Lyanco was there to head if off the line.
Not much going on at either end but Southampton have battled back into things and Fulham have not got going in the final third. Bit of a stalemate in the sun, this.
VAR check for a possible penalty for Fulham after the ball appeared to hit Lyanco on the arm in the box. But nothing is given. The referee then stops Southampton from taking a quick throw when they had a chance to be clean through. The home fans are not happy.
Stuart Armstrong surges down the left but his cross is straight at Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal. Again, better from the hosts.
First bit of forward play from Southampton as Romeo Lavia clips the ball over the top but Theo Walcott was just offside and Antonee Robinson dealt with it and cleared the danger. Still, Saints may look for that long ball more often.
Fulham have dominated possession early on and Southampton have barely had a touch in the Fulham half.
Last Saturday British PM Rishi Sunak was involved in the King's Coronation. This Saturday #SaintsFC fan Rishi Sunak is sat in the stands at St Mary's at Southampton vs Fulham.
KICK OFF! We are off in the sunshine at St Mary’s. Can Southampton get the win they need to keep their survival hopes alive for at least one more day?
Key storylines & in-form players to watch
Southampton are creating chances and had a real go at Forest but they just weren’t good enough at either end of the pitch and that is why they are bottom of the table. Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Romeo Lavia (19) are two young players who have been excellent for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse had a goal and an assist against Forest but he hasn’t been up to his usually high standards for most of the season. The biggest issue has been conceding goals as Saints have let in 64, the third-most in the PL.
Fulham have been a bit inconsistent in recent months but they’re still having a wonderful season and the likes of Willian, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Carlos Vinicius have stepped up recently. The Cottagers are really good to watch and with Mitrovic now available after serving his eight-game suspension, it is likely he will appear at Southampton, probably off the bench.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Mohammed Salisu (pelvis), Romain Perraud (surgery), Valentino Livramento (other), Armel Bella-Kotchap (hamstring), Che Adams (knock)
Who will prevail and grab the final spot in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season?
Vincent Kompany Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second division following their relegation in 2021.
As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town will play sixth-place Sunderland in the semifinals, with the Black Cats aiming for back-to-back promotions. Middlesbrough will face Coventry City in the other tie as two tasty playoff semifinals will see home and away legs take place on May 13/14 and May 16/17 before the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.
Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates
Dates: Semifinals (May 13/14, May 16/17), Final (May 27) Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com How to watch: ESPN+
Saturday, May 13
12:30pm ET: Sunderland vs Luton Town
Sunday, May 14
7am ET: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough
Tuesday, May 16
3pm ET: Luton Town vs Sunderland
Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City
Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET kick off
Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?
Even though they finished in fourth, it seems like Middlesbrough are the favorites to win the playoffs. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Have the Hatters learned from their playoff heartache last season?
Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job. If the Sky Blues can get past Boro then you have to fancy their chances and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season. Surely they can’t seal back-to-back promotions to get back into the top-flight… can they?