Southampton host Fulham at St Mary’s on Saturday and only a win will stop Saints from being relegated from the Premier League.

Southampton lost 4-3 away at Forest on Monday in a thriller and that defeat pretty much summed up their season and why they are about to be relegated from the Premier League after an 11-year stay. Ruben Selles saw his side dominate vast swathes of the game but poor defensive mistakes coupled with missed chances at the other end was their downfall once again. 13 of Southampton’s 22 defeats this season have been by one goal and they now sit eight points from safety with just three games to go. A win against Fulham coupled with other results going their way is the only way they will not be relegated this weekend.

Fulham are in a very different situation as the newly-promoted side hammered Leicester City 5-3 on Monday as Marco Silva’s men reacted well to losing plenty of big players through injury and suspension. Aleksandar Mitrovic is back available for this game and Fulham can take a huge step towards sealing a top 10 finish if they win at St Mary’s.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Fulham.

How to watch Southampton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Southampton are creating chances and had a real go at Forest but they just weren’t good enough at either end of the pitch and that is why they are bottom of the table. Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Romeo Lavia (19) are two young players who have been excellent for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse had a goal and an assist against Forest but he hasn’t been up to his usually high standards for most of the season. The biggest issue has been conceding goals as Saints have let in 64, the third-most in the PL.

Fulham have been a bit inconsistent in recent months but they’re still having a wonderful season and the likes of Willian, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Carlos Vinicius have stepped up recently. The Cottagers are really good to watch and with Mitrovic now available after serving his eight-game suspension, it is likely he will appear at Southampton, probably off the bench.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Mohammed Salisu (pelvis), Romain Perraud (surgery), Valentino Livramento (other), Armel Bella-Kotchap (hamstring)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)

