Arsenal title tracker – What do Gunners need to win the Premier League?

By May 14, 2023, 7:08 AM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal, once surging toward the Premier League title, no longer controls its destiny after their 4-1 loss at Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side are now back on top.

But Mikel Arteta’s side are still hanging in there but what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With three games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City’s results.

Arsenal has 81 points through 35 games, while Man City has 82 in 34.

Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.

If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least four points and probably five. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • FA Cup (14 – Record)
  • Premier League/First Division titles (13)
  • League Cup (2)
  • FA Community Shield (16)
  • European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)
  • Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

Everton vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 14, 2023, 8:18 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City will try to grow their Premier League title lead to four points when they take on relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs MANCHESTER CITY

With 2nd-place Arsenal (81 points) not playing until later on Sunday, Manchester City (82 points) can heap loads more pressure on the Gunners by extending their current unbeaten run to 14 games (12W-1D-0L thus far). Everton (32 points – 17th place), meanwhile, sit two points above the relegation zone with three games left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Manchester City

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Just when it was beginning to look like the two-time defending Premier League champions were going to fall short of the first three-peat since Manchester United did it from 2007-2009, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked it into gear domestically, while also advancing to the UEFA Champions League semifinals (1-1 with Real Madrid after one leg) and the final of the FA Cup (June 3., vs Manchester United). In the span of 14 days from May 28 to June 10, Man City can complete an incredible treble, a feat which hasn’t been achieved in English football since — you guessed it — Manchester United famously did it in 1999.

As for Everton, survival is the name of the game once again. It wasn’t until this time last season when the Toffees strung together three wins over their final six games to stay in the top flight. Last time out for Sean Dyche’s side, it was a shocking 5-1 victory over European hopefuls Brighton, as Everton perhaps begin their latest great escape.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Nathan Ake (thigh)

Brentford vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By May 14, 2023, 8:18 AM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham will mathematically secure their place in next season’s Premier League if they can beat Brentford in west London on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs WEST HAM

The Hammers (37 points – 15th place) sit seven points clear of the relegation zone with just three games remaining, to go with their 2-1 lead in the Europa Conference League semifinals. Brentford (50 points – 9th place) can clinch a top-half finish with a win of their own, and a bit of help elsewhere.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs West Ham

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The comeback victory over AZ Alkmaar has West Ham on the brink of the Conference League final, which is partially to blame for the prolonged relegation threat (once again) this season. A 1-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend snapped a three-game losing streak which saw David Moyes’ side conceded nine goals. Suddenly, a mostly miserable season is looking like it could have a dream ending for a club chasing its first trophy in 43 years.

Speaking of historic club achievements, a win, paired with Chelsea dropping at least two points against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, would guarantee Brentford a top-half finish in just their second-ever Premier League campaign. Ivan Toney (20 goals) sits one above Mohamed Salah for 3rd place in the Golden Boot race this season.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (calf), Ivan Toney (hamstring)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Vladimir Coufal (hamstring)

Arsenal vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By May 14, 2023, 7:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal will continue doing everything they can to remain in the Premier League title race, but they’ll have their hands full when Brighton visit Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs BRIGHTON

Manchester City sit a point and a place above Arsenal (81 points) at the top of the table, with the following looming very large: Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand, and they will play first on Sunday. By the time the Gunners kick off, the gap could once again be four points. As for Brighton (55 points), a place in next season’s Europa League is just two points and two places away, with a staggering three games in hand on both Tottenham and Aston Villa in their way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Brighton

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal got back to winning ways with victories over Chelsea and Newcastle last week, but not before taking just three points from four games without a win saw Mikel Arteta’s side lose its stranglehold on the title race. No other side in the Premier League has four players with double-digit goals this season, as Martin Odegaard (15), Gabriel Martinelli (15), Bukayo Saka (13) and Gabriel Jesus (10) power the Premier League’s 2nd-best scoring record.

Brighton might not have the numbers to match Arsenal’s firepower, but the Seagulls have every bit of the free-flowing swagger with which they have become synonymous under Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter. However, it was anything but pretty last time out, as relegation-fighting Everton put five past Brighton on their home patch in perhaps the most baffling result of the PL season.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Solly March (thigh), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Joel Veltman (hamstring)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By May 14, 2023, 7:06 AM EDT
3 Comments

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

After the break for the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League returned with a bang and the start to 2023 has delivered plenty of fun.

Now we are approaching the final few months of the campaign, it is so tight up and down the Premier League table.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.

What about the top four and European places?

Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.

Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?

Who are the candidates for relegation?

Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.

Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.

West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Bournemouth are safe.

The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table.

Premier League table – May 13

Premier League table

NBC Sports’ standings and scoreboard


