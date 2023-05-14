Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal, once surging toward the Premier League title, no longer controls its destiny after their 4-1 loss at Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s side are now back on top.

But Mikel Arteta’s side are still hanging in there but what does Arsenal need to win their first Premier League title in 19 years?

Mikel Arteta has his young side alive for a very unexpected Premier League title win, though the door is now wide open for Man City. The two-time defending champions are one point ahead with a one game in-hand.

Arsenal’s solid defensive unit, perfectly balanced midfield, and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard having fine campaigns in the final third have given Gooners and neutrals alike plenty to love about this Arsenal team.

But how, and when, can Arsenal seal the Premier League title they crave? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios? How many points do they need Man City to drop to try and get back on top?

How many points do Arsenal need to win the Premier League title?

With three games remaining for Arsenal they no longer control their own destiny and are at the mercy of Manchester City’s results.

Arsenal has 81 points through 35 games, while Man City has 82 in 34.

Man City’s win over the Gunners at the Etihad lowered Arsenal’s max points total to 90 points.

If the Gunners win out — and the fixture list is not easy — they’ll need Man City to drop at least four points and probably five. Can Arsenal rebound while City loses twice while focusing on the Champions League? It’s possible…

When did Arsenal last win the Premier League?

They last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season, the famous ‘Invincibles’ campaign as they didn’t lose any of their 38 games that season.

Think Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, Sol Campbell, and Robert Pires in full flow and Arsene Wenger with a huge smile on his face on the sidelines. Magnificent.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

The last trophy Arsenal won was the FA Cup in the 2019-20 season, they also won the FA Community Shield in 2020.

Both of those trophies were won by current boss Mikel Arteta.

Which trophies have Arsenal won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

FA Cup (14 – Record)

Premier League/First Division titles (13)

League Cup (2)

FA Community Shield (16)

European Cup Winners’ Cup (1)

Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1)

