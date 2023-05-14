Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal will continue doing everything they can to remain in the Premier League title race, but they’ll have their hands full when Brighton visit Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs BRIGHTON

Manchester City sit a point and a place above Arsenal (81 points) at the top of the table, with the following looming very large: Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand, and they will play first on Sunday. By the time the Gunners kick off, the gap could once again be four points. As for Brighton (55 points), a place in next season’s Europa League is just two points and two places away, with a staggering three games in hand on both Tottenham and Aston Villa in their way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Brighton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal got back to winning ways with victories over Chelsea and Newcastle last week, but not before taking just three points from four games without a win saw Mikel Arteta’s side lose its stranglehold on the title race. No other side in the Premier League has four players with double-digit goals this season, as Martin Odegaard (15), Gabriel Martinelli (15), Bukayo Saka (13) and Gabriel Jesus (10) power the Premier League’s 2nd-best scoring record.

Brighton might not have the numbers to match Arsenal’s firepower, but the Seagulls have every bit of the free-flowing swagger with which they have become synonymous under Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter. However, it was anything but pretty last time out, as relegation-fighting Everton put five past Brighton on their home patch in perhaps the most baffling result of the PL season.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Solly March (thigh), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Joel Veltman (hamstring)

