Title collapse complete as Arsenal battered by brilliant Brighton

The defeat leaves Arsenal (81 points – 2nd place) four points behind Manchester City, with the two-time defending Premier League champions having three games left to play, to Arsenal’s two. A home victory over Chelsea next Sunday (11 am ET) will see Manchester City make it three straight PL titles — provided Arsenal win to remain mathematically in the hunt on Saturday.
Three more points put Brighton (58 points) in pole position for 6th place and a spot in next season’s Europa League. The Seagulls are already a point above both Tottenham and Aston Villa, with two games in hand. 5th-place Liverpool sit four points ahead having played one more game thus far.
Brighton were slower out of the starting gates on Sunday with just one shot in the game’s opening half-hour, before Roberto De Zerbi’s side found its footing and began to push back. The tide started to turn are the 35-minute mark, and indeed it was Brighton who broke the deadlock shortly after halftime.
For all the pretty possession on display, it was a mis-hit, bouncing cross headed home from six yards out that ultimately did the trick for Brighton. Pervis Estupinan’s cross took a big bounce to clear the near-post defender and find Julio Enciso, who had perched himself atop the six-yard, for a simple header past Aaron Ramsdale.
The second goal came on 87 minutes as Arsenal made widespread changes and pressed for an equalizer. A poor giveaway turned into a quick transitional moment for the Premier League’s preeminent transition team. In the end, Deniz Undav lifted the ball over Ramsdale and wheeled away as it fell back to earth and bounced over the goal line.
Estupinan sent the away fans into delirium once more in the 95th minute, when Undav had his initial shot saved, but the ball bounced to the Ecuadorian international, who lifted it over the flailing Ramsdale for a more emphatic final headline. Seagulls on European tour.
The Gunners held an eight-point lead on April 1, just six short weeks ago, with only nine games left to play (one more game played at the time). Since then, Mikel Arteta’s side has gone 2W-3D-2L. Last season, they were in the driver’s seat for 4th place and a return to the Champions League, before losing five of their last 10 games, including the pivotal decider away to rivals Tottenham.
There is no doubt that progress was made in terms of results this season, as they climb from 69 points to 81 (with two games left to play). But, the young side’s mentality has taken another tough hit as they watch eight months of hard work circle the drain for a second straight season. Spurs-y.
Stars of the show
What’s next?
Arsenal will continue their pursuit of Manchester City next Saturday (12:30 pm ET), when they visit the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest. Brighton will be back in action again on Thursday (2:30 pm ET), as they make up their postponed game away to Newcastle.
Arsenal vs Brighton, final score: 0-3
51st minute – Julio Enciso heads home from close range to put Brighton ahead
A stunned silence falls over the home fans as Brighton take the lead!
Arsenal got back to winning ways with victories over Chelsea and Newcastle last week, but not before taking just three points from four games without a win saw Mikel Arteta’s side lose its stranglehold on the title race. No other side in the Premier League has four players with double-digit goals this season, as Martin Odegaard (15), Gabriel Martinelli (15), Bukayo Saka (13) and Gabriel Jesus (10) power the Premier League’s 2nd-best scoring record.
Brighton might not have the numbers to match Arsenal’s firepower, but the Seagulls have every bit of the free-flowing swagger with which they have become synonymous under Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter. However, it was anything but pretty last time out, as relegation-fighting Everton put five past Brighton on their home patch in perhaps the most baffling result of the PL season.
Key storylines & star players
Leicester City has a lot of players who can dictate or change the game. James Maddison gets a lot of the love, rightly so, but Harvey Barnes has chipped in a fair-few goals and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can take hold of the center of the park. That’s key because the back has been leaky.
Liverpool remains driven by Mohamed Salah, who is finally getting the goals his play has merited for most of the season. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz give Jurgen Klopp plenty of options to get the most out of Salah’s playmaking.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kelechi Iheanacho (groin), Ryan Bertrand (fitness). OUT: James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other). OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin).
Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…
How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ilkay Gundogan starred as his brilliant improvisation saw him score a stunning opener in the first half, then moments later he set up Erling Haaland to make it 2-0.
Gundogan curled home a beauty of a free kick early in the second half to make it 3-0 and although Everton created chances throughout and made it tough for City for the opening 30 minutes, it ended up being a routine win for the Champions elect.
City prove that ‘experience is key’ is not a cliche
So many cliches are rolled out at the business end of the season: ‘they know how to get it done’ and ‘they’ve been here before’ and ‘we have been in this situation’ and on and on. Ilkay Gundogan rolled out the latter in his post-match interview and it proved that City’s players are feeling no pressure whatsoever in this type of situation. They embrace the pressure, live for it and play better for it. City did what they had to do against Everton and after a slow start Gundogan’s class in a couple of minutes blew Everton away as he revealed that defenders are so focused on 52-goal man Haaland that City’s other attackers have more space to operate in. City have ‘been there, done that and got the t-shirt’ and now all of their focus is on the Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid. With three games to go it looks like the Premier League title is pretty much won. Their experience of thriving and peaking at the business end of the season proves that an historic treble is truly on the cards. At this point, given their class, experience, mindset and and the balance of their squad, it will be more surprising if City don’t complete the treble.
Stars of the show; Everton vs Manchester City player ratings
Ilkay Gundogan: Scored two classy goals and added an assist. The German midfielder continues to come up big whenever City need him to.
Phil Foden: Made some great runs down the left and good to see him back in this type of form after his recent injury absence.
What’s next?
Everton head to Wolves on Saturday, May 20. Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. They then travel to Chelsea on Sunday, May 21.
How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time
FULL TIME: Everton 0-3 Manchester City – An easy win in the end for City as Gundogan came up clutch once again.
Haaland is clattered into by Pickford but no penalty kick is given.
After a lovely cross from Foden, Haaland winds up and delivers an acrobatic effort but it is just off target this time. City clicking through the gears now.
GOALLLL! Everton 0-3 Manchester City – Ilkay Gundogan clips in a superb free kick up and over the wall and in. He has two goals and an assist and he now has four goals in his last two Premier League games. The skipper is stepping up!
Second half is underway and Phil Foden is down receiving treatment after being fouled by Garner on the edge of the box.
HALF TIME: Everton 0-2 Manchester City – Gundogan’s goal and assist for Haaland in the space of two minutes has put City in a very comfortable position after a tough start to this game. Pure class from Gundogan and he shows why City are top of the league and pushing for a treble.
Goodison Park is stunned by that quick Man City double.
GOALLLL! Everton 0-2 Manchester City – Erling Haaland now scores as Gundogan crosses for Haaland to head home. His 36th goal of the season in the Premier League and he now has 52 in all competitions.
GOALLL! Everton 0-1 Manchester City – Just when Everton were impressing, Man City take the lead. Ilkay Gundogan with an amazing first touch off the thigh and flicked finish. What a goal!
CHANCE! James Garner leads a counter and finds Calvert-Lewin but Kyle Walker is covering and gets a vital touch just before DCL is about to shoot. From the corner Holgate hooks a good chance over the bar. 35 minutes in and Man City yet to got going.
Phil Foden’s shot from a short corner is blocked and Everton are defending very well. Man City look sluggish. Surely we will see Kevin de Bruyne come on at half time, right?
Really not a lot going on. City are trying to get the ball wide early but Everton are doing really well to shut off the passing lanes towards Haaland and central areas.
Manchester City look rattled. They are knocking the ball around at the back but Everton have forced a few mistakes already. Intriguing start on Merseyside.
KICK OFF! We are underway at Goodison and the home fans have created an incredible atmosphere.
Key storylines & star players
Just when it was beginning to look like the two-time defending Premier League champions were going to fall short of the first three-peat since Manchester United did it from 2007-2009, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked it into gear domestically, while also advancing to the UEFA Champions League semifinals (1-1 with Real Madrid after one leg) and the final of the FA Cup (June 3., vs Manchester United). In the span of 14 days from May 28 to June 10, Man City can complete an incredible treble, a feat which hasn’t been achieved in English football since — you guessed it — Manchester United famously did it in 1999.
As for Everton, survival is the name of the game once again. It wasn’t until this time last season when the Toffees strung together three wins over their final six games to stay in the top flight. Last time out for Sean Dyche’s side, it was a shocking 5-1 victory over European hopefuls Brighton, as Everton perhaps begin their latest great escape.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup
OUT: Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee)
Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?
As we head into the final months of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are head and shoulders above the rest and although Manchester United briefly surged into the picture, they’re suddenly not even the clear third-best team in the fight.
The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record. City’s in control now but Arsenal are still hanging around.
What about the top four and European places?
Newcastle and Manchester United are neck-and-neck for third, Liverpool is alive and lurking should someone drop a handful of points, and uneven Tottenham looks to have shored up a place somewhere in Europe.
Brentford and Brighton were hanging around on the periphery with fine campaigns but have dropped points in recent weeks to open the door for an even bigger surprise package In Unai Emery’s red-hot Aston Villa. Will one or two of them surprise and qualify for Europe?
Who are the candidates for relegation?
Southampton has been relegated but there is so much going on with the other two relegation spots.
Leeds United and Leicester City currently occupy the other two relegation places but that keeps changing all the time and it is so tight at the bottom of the table. Everton and Nottingham Forest recently both grabbed big wins to boost their chances of staying up as we head into the final weeks of the season.
West Ham have moved clear of the bottom three and Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Bournemouth are safe.
The race to stay in the Premier League has intensified into what’s been one of the craziest relegation scraps in Premier League history.
Below you will find the latest Premier League table.