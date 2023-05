Everton vs Manchester City, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City will try to grow their Premier League title lead to four points when they take on relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs MANCHESTER CITY

With 2nd-place Arsenal (81 points) not playing until later on Sunday, Manchester City (82 points) can heap loads more pressure on the Gunners by extending their current unbeaten run to 14 games (12W-1D-0L thus far). Everton (32 points – 17th place), meanwhile, sit two points above the relegation zone with three games left to play.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Just when it was beginning to look like the two-time defending Premier League champions were going to fall short of the first three-peat since Manchester United did it from 2007-2009, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked it into gear domestically, while also advancing to the UEFA Champions League semifinals (1-1 with Real Madrid after one leg) and the final of the FA Cup (June 3., vs Manchester United). In the span of 14 days from May 28 to June 10, Man City can complete an incredible treble, a feat which hasn’t been achieved in English football since — you guessed it — Manchester United famously did it in 1999.

As for Everton, survival is the name of the game once again. It wasn’t until this time last season when the Toffees strung together three wins over their final six games to stay in the top flight. Last time out for Sean Dyche’s side, it was a shocking 5-1 victory over European hopefuls Brighton, as Everton perhaps begin their latest great escape.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Nathan Ake (thigh)

🔵 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🐝 XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Akanji, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/8KSA8mikXd — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 14, 2023

