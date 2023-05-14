Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Liverpool’s top-four hopes will remain alive with a win over relegation-wary Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Liverpool just keeps winning and remains within three points of Newcastle United and within sight of Manchester United in the race for two remaining Champions League spots
Leicester opens Monday in the Premier League’s bottom three and in big need of a win,
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool.
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Leicester City has a lot of players who can dictate or change the game. James Maddison gets a lot of the love, rightly so, but Harvey Barnes has chipped in a fair-few goals and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can take hold of the center of the park. That’s key because the back has been leaky.
Liverpool remains driven by Mohamed Salah, who is finally getting the goals his play has merited for most of the season. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz give Jurgen Klopp plenty of options to get the most out of Salah’s playmaking.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kelechi Iheanacho (groin), Ryan Bertrand (fitness). OUT: James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other). OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin).