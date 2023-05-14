Premier League Summer Series coming to USA in 2023: How to get tickets, watch live, schedule

By May 14, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The inaugural Premier League Summer Series is heading to the USA in 2023 as teams will square off across multiple American cities in a brand new tournament.

And now you can start to purchase your tickets to the Summer Series.

[ MORE: Buy tickets for the Premier League Summer Series here ]

If you registered for early access you can purchase tickets on pre-sale on Tuesday, April 25 only, while tickets will be available on general sale on Wednesday, April 26 from 10am ET by clicking on the link above.

Six Premier League teams — Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle United — will be playing in nine games across five U.S. cities in July and it will be one heck of a summer party.

And you can watch all of the action across our platforms here at NBC Sports.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 36
Arsenal vs Brighton live
Title collapse complete as Arsenal battered by brilliant Brighton
Leicester vs Liverpool live
Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Alan Shearer: ‘I love the passion of the fans’

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer spoke to ProSoccerTalk (full interview above) about why this Stateside tournament is going to be special.

“It is fantastic news. I have been lucky enough to spend time with the guys at Premier League Mornings Live and be at seven of the eight Fan Fests that have happened and it is fascinating,” Shearer said. “I love the passion of the fans. I love the friendly rivalry. For them to get up at stupid o’clock and queue for hours and come in and watch their teams and mingle and all get together, I love it. To have six teams coming over to America in the summer, I think it is fantastic and something to look forward to.”

Created by the Premier League, the Summer Series will see games take place in Atlanta, Orlando, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia and Landover, MD.

“I love how passionate the fans are,” Shearer said about Premier League fans in the USA. “They are obviously very knowledgeable. They obviously love their football very much. I understand it might not be the No. 1 sport in America but soccer is growing and it is growing really fast… The more events like this, the more times that we, the Premier League, come over to America and showcase the Premier League and the trophy at these organized events, it is only going to get bigger.”

“I think this will be the first of many,” Shearer added. “It wouldn’t surprise me at all if this was going to happen every single season. It will be a great tournament and a chance to see some Premier League legends and huge football clubs.”

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

The tournament follows along the same lines as the league previously hosting the Premier League Asia Trophy which was held biennially in Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and China.

Which teams are playing in the Summer Series?

The teams competing in the Premier League Summer Series in the USA in 2023 are:

Premier League

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters is extremely excited about the league hosting their first-ever preseason tournament in the USA.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the USA in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series,” Masters said. “Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season. We have seen this dedication first-hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.

“We are currently enjoying one of the most competitive Premier League seasons of all time at both ends of the table and I am sure we will see some thrilling matches during the tournament.”

Below are all the details you need on the the tournament.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 36
Arsenal vs Brighton live
Title collapse complete as Arsenal battered by brilliant Brighton
Leicester vs Liverpool live
Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Premier League Summer Series 2023 schedule, dates, how to watch live

Where: Atlanta, GA, Orlando, FL, Harrison, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Landover, MD
When: July 22-30
Tickets: Via the Premier League – April 25 (pre-sale), April 26 (general sale)
How to watch: Across the NBC Sports platforms, including Peacock

Saturday July 22

Match 1: Chelsea vs Brighton – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday July 23

Match 2: Fulham vs Brentford – 4pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 3: Newcastle vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

 

Wednesday July 26

Match 4: Brentford vs Brighton – 5:30pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 5: Chelsea vs Newcastle – 8:15pm ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 6: Fulham vs Aston Villa – 7pm ET at Exploria Stadium, Orlando

Friday July 28

Match 7: Brighton vs Newcastle – 7:30pm ET at Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

Sunday July 30

Match 8: Aston Villa vs Brentford – 12pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
Match 9: Chelsea vs Fulham – 2:45pm ET at FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 36

By May 14, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Matchweek 36 of the 2022-23 Premier League season is 9/10 of the way in the book, and it’ll be one that a few clubs’ fans remember for quite some time — for good and for bad.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

For Manchester City, it will remind fans of a third straight Premier League title so nearly in the bag. For Arsenal, their title hopes stomped out. For Southampton, the day their 11-year run in the Premier League ended in relegation.

Here’s where our writers are living, as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

Premier League news

Arsenal vs Brighton live
Title collapse complete as Arsenal battered by brilliant Brighton
Leicester vs Liverpool live
Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Everton vs Manchester City
Gundogan delivers again as Manchester City win at Everton

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Week 36

1. Man City prove that “experience is key” is no cliche (Everton 0-3 Manchester City): So many cliches are rolled out at the business end of the season: ‘they know how to get it done’ and ‘they’ve been here before’ and ‘we have been in this situation’ and on and on. Ilkay Gundogan rolled out the latter in his post-match interview and it proved that City’s players are feeling no pressure whatsoever in this type of situation. They embrace the pressure, live for it and play better for it. City did what they had to do against Everton and after a slow start Gundogan’s class in a couple of minutes blew Everton away as he revealed that defenders are so focused on 52-goal man Haaland that City’s other attackers have more space to operate in. City have ‘been there, done that and got the t-shirt’ and now all of their focus is on the Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid. (JPW)

2. End-of-season collapses becoming an Arsenal theme (Arsenal 0-3 Brighton): The Gunners held an eight-point lead on April 1, just six short weeks ago, with only nine games left to play (one more game played at the time). Since then, Mikel Arteta’s side has gone 2W-3D-2L. Last season, they were in the driver’s seat for 4th place and a return to the Champions League, before losing five of their last 10 games, including the pivotal decider away to rivals Tottenham. There is no doubt that progress was made in terms of results this season, as they climb from 69 points to 81 (with two games left to play). But, the young side’s mentality has taken another tough hit as they watch eight months of hard work circle the drain for a second straight season. Spurs-y. (AE)

3. Embarrassing end to Southampton’s Premier League stay (Southampton 0-2 Fulham): Only the big-six sides and Everton have been in the Premier League longer than Southampton’s 11-year stay and after four-straight top eight finishes, European action, FA Cup semifinals and a League Cup final over the last decade, the way it has ended this season is nothing short of shambolic. From sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl to hiring Nathan Jones, then firing Jones eight PL games later and then putting assistant Ruben Selles in charge, Southampton have been all over the place this season. Sport Republic arrived as Southampton’s owners 18 months ago and spent heavily on young talents to rejuvenate the squad and it was a risky strategy. It hasn’t worked. At all. (JPW)

4. A missed opportunity for both teams (Leeds 2-2 Newcastle): Leeds had the chance to go 2-0 up via the penalty spot but Patrick Bamford’s poor spot kick was saved. At 2-1 up Newcastle had the chance to kick on and finish the game off but Eddie Howe’s subs had the opposite impact he was hoping for. Both Leeds and Newcastle needed a win in their respective battles to stay in the Premier League and to finish in the top four and both teams will be feeling despondent with the point. Leeds will be the happier of the two as they are within touching distance of safety with games against West Ham and Tottenham remaining. As for Newcastle, well, they know if they win two of their final three games (they face Brighton, Leicester and Chelsea) they are in the Champions League next season. (JPW)

5. Aston Villa back in Europa League hunt after beating Tottenham (Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham): Aston Villa moved level on points with Tottenham, neck-and-neck for 6th (now 7th) place in the Premier League table, by way of a 2-1 victory at Villa Park on Saturday. The victory sends Aston Villa up to 57 points, within an inch or two of the final Europa League place (Tottenham +6 GD; Aston Villa +4 GD). With 57 points in the bag, this season will be Aston Villa’s highest Premier League points total since they hit 64 in 2009-10. (AE)

6. Bees may be fine without Toney (Brentford 2-0 West Ham): Yes, Ivan Toney is a wonderful player and any team would miss him. But Brentford didn’t on Sunday. The English striker missed the win against West Ham with a hamstring issue and given that he may be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of breaching betting charges, Brentford may have to plan for playing without Toney for some time at the start of next season. Wissa, Mbuemo and Schade pulled West Ham all over the place and should have won by more than two goals. That is where Toney comes in and he would have had a field day. If one of the big boys comes in for Toney this summer then perhaps Brentford may not stand in his way because the other forwards proved they can operate effectively without him and if you replace Toney with a proper poacher then the Bees could still maintain their Premier League status and continue their top-10 charges. (JPW)

7. Dominant Red Devils take time putting away Wolves (Manchester United 2-0 Wolves): Manchester United was energetic with the ball and resolute without it, as Raphael Varane’s return was successful alongside Victor Lindelof at the back and Casemiro in front of them. But while United took 20 of the game’s first 25 shots, there was only Anthony Martial’s first-half goal to show for it. And so the Red Devils’ top four hopes felt safe but were one bad break away from the brink, so to speak, as Wolves stretched the affair long enough to allow Adama Traore to sub into the game with just over a quarter-hour to play. Fortunately, Alejandro Garnacho was the man to get the next goal and United wasn’t left to rue a performance with everyone but the goal(s). (NM)

8. Crystal Palace pushing on for mid-table finish (Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth): Eberechi Eze scored a sensational brace to reach double-figure goals on the season, as Crystal Palace soared past a belabored Bournemouth side for a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday. The victory keeps Crystal Palace (43 points) 12th in the Premier League table, now three points clear of 13th-place Wolves. Bournemouth (39 points) are also safe from relegation in 14th, where they remain. (AE)

9. Blues’ sad season continues as Tricky Trees strengthen roots (Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest): Chelsea fans might’ve felt a bit of normalcy when Raheem Sterling snapped his second goal of Saturday home. After all, Sterling was one of the big buys meant to show that Chelsea wasn’t going to falter under new ownership this season. But that’s not what’s happened, and Steve Cooper’s Forest never backed down despite the pressure of a relegation fight and the stage of Stamford Bridge. The mystique just isn’t at “The Bridge” right now and Chelsea’s next boss is going to have to find a way to rebuild it with meaning and not words. Lampard might’ve been an okay caretaker to get to the end of the season, but substance must arrive in a new system. (NM)

10. Leicester vs Liverpool – Monday, 3 pm ET (WATCH HERE)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Title collapse complete as Arsenal battered by brilliant Brighton

By May 14, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton are on the brink of European qualification, at the expense of Arsenal title hopes, after soaring to a 3-0 victory at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The defeat leaves Arsenal (81 points – 2nd place) four points behind Manchester City, with the two-time defending Premier League champions having three games left to play, to Arsenal’s two. A home victory over Chelsea next Sunday (11 am ET) will see Manchester City make it three straight PL titles — provided Arsenal win to remain mathematically in the hunt on Saturday.

Three more points put Brighton (58 points) in pole position for 6th place and a spot in next season’s Europa League. The Seagulls are already a point above both Tottenham and Aston Villa, with two games in hand. 5th-place Liverpool sit four points ahead having played one more game thus far.

WATCH ARSENAL vs BRIGHTON FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton were slower out of the starting gates on Sunday with just one shot in the game’s opening half-hour, before Roberto De Zerbi’s side found its footing and began to push back. The tide started to turn are the 35-minute mark, and indeed it was Brighton who broke the deadlock shortly after halftime.

For all the pretty possession on display, it was a mis-hit, bouncing cross headed home from six yards out that ultimately did the trick for Brighton. Pervis Estupinan’s cross took a big bounce to clear the near-post defender and find Julio Enciso, who had perched himself atop the six-yard, for a simple header past Aaron Ramsdale.

The second goal came on 87 minutes as Arsenal made widespread changes and pressed for an equalizer. A poor giveaway turned into a quick transitional moment for the Premier League’s preeminent transition team. In the end, Deniz Undav lifted the ball over Ramsdale and wheeled away as it fell back to earth and bounced over the goal line.

Estupinan sent the away fans into delirium once more in the 95th minute, when Undav had his initial shot saved, but the ball bounced to the Ecuadorian international, who lifted it over the flailing Ramsdale for a more emphatic final headline. Seagulls on European tour.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 36
Leicester vs Liverpool live
Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Everton vs Manchester City
Gundogan delivers again as Manchester City win at Everton

End-of-season collapses becoming an Arsenal theme

The Gunners held an eight-point lead on April 1, just six short weeks ago, with only nine games left to play (one more game played at the time). Since then, Mikel Arteta’s side has gone 2W-3D-2L. Last season, they were in the driver’s seat for 4th place and a return to the Champions League, before losing five of their last 10 games, including the pivotal decider away to rivals Tottenham.

There is no doubt that progress was made in terms of results this season, as they climb from 69 points to 81 (with two games left to play). But, the young side’s mentality has taken another tough hit as they watch eight months of hard work circle the drain for a second straight season. Spurs-y.

Stars of the show

Arsenal vs Brighton
Photo: FotMob.com

What’s next?

Arsenal will continue their pursuit of Manchester City next Saturday (12:30 pm ET), when they visit the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest. Brighton will be back in action again on Thursday (2:30 pm ET), as they make up their postponed game away to Newcastle.

Arsenal vs Brighton, final score: 0-3

51st minute – Julio Enciso heads home from close range to put Brighton ahead

86th minute – Deniz Undav chips Aaron Ramsdale to make it 2-0, end Arsenal title hopes

90th minute +5 – Pervis Estupinan adds goal no. 3, cherry on top

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal got back to winning ways with victories over Chelsea and Newcastle last week, but not before taking just three points from four games without a win saw Mikel Arteta’s side lose its stranglehold on the title race. No other side in the Premier League has four players with double-digit goals this season, as Martin Odegaard (15), Gabriel Martinelli (15), Bukayo Saka (13) and Gabriel Jesus (10) power the Premier League’s 2nd-best scoring record.

Brighton might not have the numbers to match Arsenal’s firepower, but the Seagulls have every bit of the free-flowing swagger with which they have become synonymous under Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter. However, it was anything but pretty last time out, as relegation-fighting Everton put five past Brighton on their home patch in perhaps the most baffling result of the PL season.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Solly March (thigh), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Joel Veltman (hamstring)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By May 14, 2023, 5:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool’s top-four hopes will remain alive with a win over relegation-wary Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool just keeps winning and remains within three points of Newcastle United and within sight of Manchester United in the race for two remaining Champions League spots

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs LIVERPOOL

Leicester opens Monday in the Premier League’s bottom three and in big need of a win,

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League
10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 36
Arsenal vs Brighton live
Title collapse complete as Arsenal battered by brilliant Brighton
Everton vs Manchester City
Gundogan delivers again as Manchester City win at Everton

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester City has a lot of players who can dictate or change the game. James Maddison gets a lot of the love, rightly so, but Harvey Barnes has chipped in a fair-few goals and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can take hold of the center of the park. That’s key because the back has been leaky.

Liverpool remains driven by Mohamed Salah, who is finally getting the goals his play has merited for most of the season. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz give Jurgen Klopp plenty of options to get the most out of Salah’s playmaking.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kelechi Iheanacho (groin), Ryan Bertrand (fitness). OUT: James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other). OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin).

Gundogan delivers again as Manchester City win at Everton

By and May 14, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side remain on track to win the Premier League title.

Following Arsenal’s shock defeat at home to Brighton, City now need just one win from their final three games to secure the title.

FULL MATCH REPLAY

Ilkay Gundogan starred as his brilliant improvisation saw him score a stunning opener in the first half, then moments later he set up Erling Haaland to make it 2-0.

Gundogan curled home a beauty of a free kick early in the second half to make it 3-0 and although Everton created chances throughout and made it tough for City for the opening 30 minutes, it ended up being a routine win for the Champions elect.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Man City now have 85 points with three games left to play as they remain above Arsenal and if they win one of their final three games of the season they will win a third-straight Premier League title.

Everton remain just one point and one place above the relegation zone with three games of the season to go.

Premier League news

Premier League
10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 36
Arsenal vs Brighton live
Title collapse complete as Arsenal battered by brilliant Brighton
Leicester vs Liverpool live
Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

City prove that ‘experience is key’ is not a cliche

So many cliches are rolled out at the business end of the season: ‘they know how to get it done’ and ‘they’ve been here before’ and ‘we have been in this situation’ and on and on. Ilkay Gundogan rolled out the latter in his post-match interview and it proved that City’s players are feeling no pressure whatsoever in this type of situation. They embrace the pressure, live for it and play better for it. City did what they had to do against Everton and after a slow start Gundogan’s class in a couple of minutes blew Everton away as he revealed that defenders are so focused on 52-goal man Haaland that City’s other attackers have more space to operate in. City have ‘been there, done that and got the t-shirt’ and now all of their focus is on the Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid. With three games to go it looks like the Premier League title is pretty much won. Their experience of thriving and peaking at the business end of the season proves that an historic treble is truly on the cards. At this point, given their class, experience, mindset and and the balance of their squad, it will be more surprising if City don’t complete the treble.

Stars of the show; Everton vs Manchester City player ratings

Ilkay Gundogan: Scored two classy goals and added an assist. The German midfielder continues to come up big whenever City need him to.

Phil Foden: Made some great runs down the left and good to see him back in this type of form after his recent injury absence.

Everton vs Manchester City
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Everton head to Wolves on Saturday, May 20. Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. They then travel to Chelsea on Sunday, May 21.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

FULL TIME: Everton 0-3 Manchester City – An easy win in the end for City as Gundogan came up clutch once again.

Haaland is clattered into by Pickford but no penalty kick is given.

After a lovely cross from Foden, Haaland winds up and delivers an acrobatic effort but it is just off target this time. City clicking through the gears now.

GOALLLL! Everton 0-3 Manchester City – Ilkay Gundogan clips in a superb free kick up and over the wall and in. He has two goals and an assist and he now has four goals in his last two Premier League games. The skipper is stepping up!

Second half is underway and Phil Foden is down receiving treatment after being fouled by Garner on the edge of the box.

HALF TIME: Everton 0-2 Manchester City – Gundogan’s goal and assist for Haaland in the space of two minutes has put City in a very comfortable position after a tough start to this game. Pure class from Gundogan and he shows why City are top of the league and pushing for a treble.

Goodison Park is stunned by that quick Man City double.

GOALLLL! Everton 0-2 Manchester City – Erling Haaland now scores as Gundogan crosses for Haaland to head home. His 36th goal of the season in the Premier League and he now has 52 in all competitions.

GOALLL! Everton 0-1 Manchester City – Just when Everton were impressing, Man City take the lead. Ilkay Gundogan with an amazing first touch off the thigh and flicked finish. What a goal!

CHANCE! James Garner leads a counter and finds Calvert-Lewin but Kyle Walker is covering and gets a vital touch just before DCL is about to shoot. From the corner Holgate hooks a good chance over the bar. 35 minutes in and Man City yet to got going.

Phil Foden’s shot from a short corner is blocked and Everton are defending very well. Man City look sluggish. Surely we will see Kevin de Bruyne come on at half time, right?

Really not a lot going on. City are trying to get the ball wide early but Everton are doing really well to shut off the passing lanes towards Haaland and central areas.

Manchester City look rattled. They are knocking the ball around at the back but Everton have forced a few mistakes already. Intriguing start on Merseyside.

KICK OFF! We are underway at Goodison and the home fans have created an incredible atmosphere.

Key storylines & star players

Just when it was beginning to look like the two-time defending Premier League champions were going to fall short of the first three-peat since Manchester United did it from 2007-2009, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked it into gear domestically, while also advancing to the UEFA Champions League semifinals (1-1 with Real Madrid after one leg) and the final of the FA Cup (June 3., vs Manchester United). In the span of 14 days from May 28 to June 10, Man City can complete an incredible treble, a feat which hasn’t been achieved in English football since — you guessed it — Manchester United famously did it in 1999.

As for Everton, survival is the name of the game once again. It wasn’t until this time last season when the Toffees strung together three wins over their final six games to stay in the top flight. Last time out for Sean Dyche’s side, it was a shocking 5-1 victory over European hopefuls Brighton, as Everton perhaps begin their latest great escape.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Nathan Ake (thigh)

Follow @AndyEdMLS