Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mauricio Pochettino is crossing the London divide between Premier League rivals and will join Chelsea at the end of the season.

Sky Sports says that ex-Tottenham hero Pochettino has agreed a deal to take the reins from Frank Lampard at the end of the season.

[ MORE: Who should be next Chelsea boss? | Sterling brace in Forest draw ]

Known for taking young talent to the next level, Pochettino would take over a Chelsea squad with plenty of it.

The Blues have added myriad u-23 aged players to their first team in recent seasons, including:

Benoit Badiashile (22)

Wesley Fofana (22)

Enzo Fernandez (22)

Mykhailo Mudryk (22)

Noni Madueke (21)

David Datro Fofana (20)

Joao Felix (loan, 23)

Pochettino would take the job after Graham Potter was fired and Lampard named interim boss. The club struggled under both as Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva, and Julian Nagelsmann had been linked with the gig.

Let go by Tottenham after a tremendous run that included a Champions League Final appearance, Pochettino had a brief spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain before being replaced by Christoph Galtier.

Follow @NicholasMendola