Reasons why Southampton were relegated from Premier League

By May 14, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT
Southampton were relegated from the Premier League as a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham ended the Saints’ 11-year stay in the top-flight.

Second half goals from Carlos Vinicius and the returning Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed the win for Fulham as Marco Silva’s side showed their class and look certain to finish in the top 10.

Southampton rarely threatened and Ruben Selles has now seen his side go 11 games without a win as barring a miraculous finish to the season with two wins from two and given their goal difference, they are all-but confirmed to finish bottom of the Premier League table.

The home fans vented their anger at the full time whistle, chanting ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ as Southampton’s players have been out of their depth for most of this season and they haven’t been helped by the constant managerial changes and change of direction at the top of the club.

This is the first full season new owners Sport Republic have been in charge and they issued a statement saying: “Our work begins today to return Southampton Football Club to where it belongs… We understand that significant improvement is required, and at the end of the season we will announce our immediate next steps and provide details of how the club will operate moving forward.”

Reasons why Southampton were relegated – Timeline of decline

  1. Previous owner Jisheng Gao did not invest in Southampton for almost five years before Sport Republic arrived as owners in January 2021. Due to that the squad was already short on quality and experience and that had already caught up with Saints over the last 18 months.
  2. Sport Republic then kept Ralph Hasenhuttl in charge too long as the rot set in last season (One win in their final 13 games) and the Austrian coach was kept around in the summer despite many believing it was the right time for everyone to part ways after he had done a fine job. Saints would have had more managerial options in the summer if Hasenhuttl was moved on.
  3. They embarked on a risky strategy of signing young players and getting rid of a whole host of experience with Fraser Forster, Nathan Redmond, Oriol Romeu and Jack Stephens (loan) all leaving. Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap worked out but other summer signings Gavin Bazunu, Duje Caleta-Car, Sam Edozie, Joe Aribo and Sekou Mara have all struggled.
  4. When they fired Hasenhuttl in November they went for an inexperienced coach in Nathan Jones who had never managed in the Premier League. That decision was based purely on stats from the lower leagues and backfired spectacularly as Jones lost seven of his eight PL games in charge and managed to upset pretty much the entire fanbase and several key players with his abrasive nature.
  5. In January they panicked and spent big money on forwards Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mislav Orsic and Paul Onuachu but didn’t really have a plan of how to use them in their system. Only Chelsea spent more than Southampton in January and Sport Republic spent big, but not well, over the last two transfer windows.
  6. When they fired Jones in February they tried to hire Jesse Marsch but the deal fell through at the last minute and then they just sort of gave up and gave the job to assistant coach Ruben Selles on a permanent basis after he won his first game in charge, a 1-0 win at Chelsea.
  7. After winning two of his first three games in charge 1-0, Selles set Saints up in a very negative fashion and they just didn’t have the players to play that way. The recruitment strategy for years had been about signing players who can high-press and then Selles asked them to sit back and tried to keep the ball. The end result was 13 defeats by a one-goal margin over the season.
  8. Lack of leadership from top to bottom. This is something that usually happens when a team is relegated but Sport Republic — led by Rasmus Ankersen on the football side, a man who worked wonders at Brentford and Midtjylland in terms of recruitment — have barely discussed their plans for Saints. Key leaders at every level of the club have left throughout the season and on the pitch Ward-Prowse has looked a shadow of himself and Selles could not instil belief in his tactics.
  9. Southampton need a reset across the entire club and it could be the best thing that’s happened to them since the Ronald Koeman era in 2016. Ever since he left and the ownership changed Saints have been treading water and this season a multitude of mistakes, on and off the pitch, was too much for them to handle. They truly deserved to be relegated.

Embarrassing end to Southampton’s Premier League stay

Only the ‘big six’ and Everton have been in the Premier League longer than Southampton’s 11-year stay and after four-straight top eight finishes, European action, FA Cup semifinals and a League Cup final over the last decade, the way it has ended this season is nothing short of shambolic. From sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl to hiring Nathan Jones, then firing Jones eight PL games later and then putting assistant Ruben Selles in charge, Southampton have been all over the place this season. Sport Republic arrived as Southampton’s owners 18 months ago and spent heavily on young talents to rejuvenate the squad and it was a risky strategy. It hasn’t worked. At all.

Huge questions need to be asked of the ownership and those (most notably Rasmus Ankersen) who have made the big decisions but it all boils down to this: Southampton’s squad isn’t good enough and those making the decisions at the top of the club have made bad decisions. An almighty rebuild will need to take place this summer and Southampton need to regain their identity as a club. For so long they have put faith in youth and they need to do that once again, while also adding a more experienced core, if they’re going to come straight back up to the Premier League. After giving the Premier League so much over the last 11 years it was sad to see Saints depart in this manner.

Stars of the show; Southampton vs Fulham player ratings

Harry Wilson: Heavily involved in both goals and was a constant threat on the counter.

Harrison Reed: On his return to Southampton he dominated midfield and was involved in the first goal.

Southampton vs Fulham
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Southampton head to Brighton on Sunday, May 21. Fulham host Crystal Palace on Saturday, May 20.

How to watch Southampton vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET 
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Southampton vs Fulham live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

FULL TIME – Southampton 0-2 Fulham – Saints’ relegation from the Premier League is confirmed and it is a sorry sight at St Mary’s as most fans have already left. A fine away win for Fulham, who look set to seal a top 10 finish.

GOALLLL! Southampton 0-2 Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrovic with a brilliant header as he marks his return from suspension with a goal. Lovely cross from Harry Wilson too.

Southampton’s Premier League status is going to end with a whimper. They are struggling to create anything against Fulham.

CLOSE! Paul Onuachu heads over from inside the six yard box. Decent ball from Kyle Walker-Peters to find the big man at the back post.

GOALLL! Southampton 0-1 Fulham – After a good ball across to Harry Wilson and he finds Harrison Reed, a lucky deflection falls straight to Carlos Vinicius and Fulham are ahead.

Carlos Alcaraz has the ball in the back of the net… but he was clearly offside. That has got the home fans going.

The second half is underway at St Mary’s. Can the Saints save themselves from relegation? At least for now…

HALF TIME: Southampton 0-0 Fulham – 45 minutes gone and aside from Lyanco’s goal-line clearance there hasn’t been much action at either end. Remember: Southampton need to win this game to stay in the Premier League. They may only have 45 minutes left as a PL club…

OFF THE LINE! Lyanco heads away brilliantly as Wilson got in down the right and set up Reed and his pass found Willian at the back post. The Brazilian controlled and volleyed superbly towards goal but his fellow Brazilian Lyanco was there to head if off the line.

Not much going on at either end but Southampton have battled back into things and Fulham have not got going in the final third. Bit of a stalemate in the sun, this.

VAR check for a possible penalty for Fulham after the ball appeared to hit Lyanco on the arm in the box. But nothing is given. The referee then stops Southampton from taking a quick throw when they had a chance to be clean through. The home fans are not happy.

Stuart Armstrong surges down the left but his cross is straight at Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal. Again, better from the hosts.

First bit of forward play from Southampton as Romeo Lavia clips the ball over the top but Theo Walcott was just offside and Antonee Robinson dealt with it and cleared the danger. Still, Saints may look for that long ball more often.

Fulham have dominated possession early on and Southampton have barely had a touch in the Fulham half.

KICK OFF! We are off in the sunshine at St Mary’s. Can Southampton get the win they need to keep their survival hopes alive for at least one more day?

Key storylines & in-form players to watch

Southampton are creating chances and had a real go at Forest but they just weren’t good enough at either end of the pitch and that is why they are bottom of the table. Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Romeo Lavia (19) are two young players who have been excellent for Saints, while James Ward-Prowse had a goal and an assist against Forest but he hasn’t been up to his usually high standards for most of the season. The biggest issue has been conceding goals as Saints have let in 64, the third-most in the PL.

Fulham have been a bit inconsistent in recent months but they’re still having a wonderful season and the likes of Willian, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Carlos Vinicius have stepped up recently. The Cottagers are really good to watch and with Mitrovic now available after serving his eight-game suspension, it is likely he will appear at Southampton, probably off the bench.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Juan Larios (thigh), Mohammed Salisu (pelvis), Romain Perraud (surgery), Valentino Livramento (other), Armel Bella-Kotchap (hamstring), Che Adams (knock)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Layvin Kurzawa (knee), Tim Ream (broken arm), Andreas Pereira (lower leg)

Arsenal vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By May 14, 2023, 11:40 AM EDT
Arsenal will continue doing everything they can to remain in the Premier League title race, but they’ll have their hands full when Brighton visit Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

Manchester City sit a point and a place above Arsenal (81 points) at the top of the table, with the following looming very large: Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand, and they will play first on Sunday. By the time the Gunners kick off, the gap could once again be four points. As for Brighton (55 points), a place in next season’s Europa League is just two points and two places away, with a staggering three games in hand on both Tottenham and Aston Villa in their way.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Brighton

Arsenal vs Brighton, live score: 0-0

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Arsenal got back to winning ways with victories over Chelsea and Newcastle last week, but not before taking just three points from four games without a win saw Mikel Arteta’s side lose its stranglehold on the title race. No other side in the Premier League has four players with double-digit goals this season, as Martin Odegaard (15), Gabriel Martinelli (15), Bukayo Saka (13) and Gabriel Jesus (10) power the Premier League’s 2nd-best scoring record.

Brighton might not have the numbers to match Arsenal’s firepower, but the Seagulls have every bit of the free-flowing swagger with which they have become synonymous under Roberto De Zerbi and Graham Potter. However, it was anything but pretty last time out, as relegation-fighting Everton put five past Brighton on their home patch in perhaps the most baffling result of the PL season.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), William Saliba (back), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Mohamed Elneny (knock)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Tariq Lamptey (knee), Solly March (thigh), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh – out for season), Jakub Moder (knee), Joel Veltman (hamstring)

Gundogan delivers again as Manchester City win at Everton

By and May 14, 2023, 11:01 AM EDT
Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side remain on track to win the Premier League title.

Ilkay Gundogan starred as his brilliant improvisation saw him score a stunning opener in the first half, then moments later he set up Erling Haaland to make it 2-0.

Gundogan curled home a beauty of a free kick early in the second half to make it 3-0 and although Everton created chances throughout and made it tough for City for the opening 30 minutes, it ended up being a routine win for the Champions elect.

Man City now have 85 points with three games left to play as they remain above Arsenal and if they win two of their final three games of the season they will win a third-straight Premier League title. However, the Gunners play twice before City are next in action.

Everton remain just one point and one place above the relegation zone with three games of the season to go.

City prove that ‘experience is key’ is not a cliche

So many cliches are rolled out at the business end of the season: ‘they know how to get it done’ and ‘they’ve been here before’ and ‘we have been in this situation’ and on and on. Ilkay Gundogan rolled out the latter in his post-match interview and it proved that City’s players are feeling no pressure whatsoever in this type of situation. They embrace the pressure, live for it and play better for it. City did what they had to do against Everton and after a slow start Gundogan’s class in a couple of minutes blew Everton away as he revealed that defenders are so focused on 52-goal man Haaland that City’s other attackers have more space to operate in. City have ‘been there, done that and got the t-shirt’ and now all of their focus is on the Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid. With three games to go it looks like the Premier League title is pretty much won. Their experience of thriving and peaking at the business end of the season proves that an historic treble is truly on the cards. At this point, given their class, experience, mindset and and the balance of their squad, it will be more surprising if City don’t complete the treble.

Stars of the show; Everton vs Manchester City player ratings

Ilkay Gundogan: Scored two classy goals and added an assist. The German midfielder continues to come up big whenever City need him to.

Phil Foden: Made some great runs down the left and good to see him back in this type of form after his recent injury absence.

Everton vs Manchester City
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Everton head to Wolves on Saturday, May 20. Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. They then travel to Chelsea on Sunday, May 21.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

FULL TIME: Everton 0-3 Manchester City – An easy win in the end for City as Gundogan came up clutch once again.

Haaland is clattered into by Pickford but no penalty kick is given.

After a lovely cross from Foden, Haaland winds up and delivers an acrobatic effort but it is just off target this time. City clicking through the gears now.

GOALLLL! Everton 0-3 Manchester City – Ilkay Gundogan clips in a superb free kick up and over the wall and in. He has two goals and an assist and he now has four goals in his last two Premier League games. The skipper is stepping up!

Second half is underway and Phil Foden is down receiving treatment after being fouled by Garner on the edge of the box.

HALF TIME: Everton 0-2 Manchester City – Gundogan’s goal and assist for Haaland in the space of two minutes has put City in a very comfortable position after a tough start to this game. Pure class from Gundogan and he shows why City are top of the league and pushing for a treble.

Goodison Park is stunned by that quick Man City double.

GOALLLL! Everton 0-2 Manchester City – Erling Haaland now scores as Gundogan crosses for Haaland to head home. His 36th goal of the season in the Premier League and he now has 52 in all competitions.

GOALLL! Everton 0-1 Manchester City – Just when Everton were impressing, Man City take the lead. Ilkay Gundogan with an amazing first touch off the thigh and flicked finish. What a goal!

CHANCE! James Garner leads a counter and finds Calvert-Lewin but Kyle Walker is covering and gets a vital touch just before DCL is about to shoot. From the corner Holgate hooks a good chance over the bar. 35 minutes in and Man City yet to got going.

Phil Foden’s shot from a short corner is blocked and Everton are defending very well. Man City look sluggish. Surely we will see Kevin de Bruyne come on at half time, right?

Really not a lot going on. City are trying to get the ball wide early but Everton are doing really well to shut off the passing lanes towards Haaland and central areas.

Manchester City look rattled. They are knocking the ball around at the back but Everton have forced a few mistakes already. Intriguing start on Merseyside.

KICK OFF! We are underway at Goodison and the home fans have created an incredible atmosphere.

Key storylines & star players

Just when it was beginning to look like the two-time defending Premier League champions were going to fall short of the first three-peat since Manchester United did it from 2007-2009, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked it into gear domestically, while also advancing to the UEFA Champions League semifinals (1-1 with Real Madrid after one leg) and the final of the FA Cup (June 3., vs Manchester United). In the span of 14 days from May 28 to June 10, Man City can complete an incredible treble, a feat which hasn’t been achieved in English football since — you guessed it — Manchester United famously did it in 1999.

As for Everton, survival is the name of the game once again. It wasn’t until this time last season when the Toffees strung together three wins over their final six games to stay in the top flight. Last time out for Sean Dyche’s side, it was a shocking 5-1 victory over European hopefuls Brighton, as Everton perhaps begin their latest great escape.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Nathan Ake (thigh)

Premier League promotion: Who is in the Championship playoffs?

By May 14, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
With Burnley and Sheffield United sealing automatic promotion back to the Premier League, all eyes are now on the four teams who are in the Championship playoffs.

Who will prevail and grab the final spot in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season?

Vincent Kompany and Burnley won the EFL Championship title on April 25 after beating Blackburn Rovers, as the Clarets bounced back at the first time of asking. Sheffield United finished in second place and were promoted after two seasons down in the second tier following their relegation in 2021.

[ MORE: Championship standings, stats, scores ]

As for the playoffs, third-place Luton Town will play sixth-place Sunderland in the semifinals, with the Black Cats aiming for back-to-back promotions.

Middlesbrough will face Coventry City in the other tie as two tasty playoff semifinals will see home and away legs take place on May 13/14 and May 16/17 before the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

Championship playoff schedule, how to watch, updates

Dates: Semifinals (May 13/14, May 16/17), Final (May 27)
Updates: Via scoreboard on NBCSports.com
How to watch: ESPN+

Saturday, May 13
Sunderland 2-1 Luton Town (Diallo 39′, Hume 63′; Adebayo 11′)

Sunday, May 14
Coventry City 0-0 Middlesbrough

Tuesday, May 16
3pm ET: Luton Town vs Sunderland

Wednesday, May 17
3pm ET: Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

Saturday, May 27 – Championship playoff final at Wembley
11:45am ET kick off

Who are the favorites to win the playoffs?

Even though they finished in fourth, it seems like Middlesbrough are the favorites to win the playoffs and their 0-0 draw away at Coventry City in the first leg of their semifinal sets them up nicely. Since Michael Carrick arrived they surged up the table and have been a joy to watch with Chuba Akpom leading the Championship goalscoring charts with 28 goals. Luton Town have been in the upper reaches of the Championship for a second-straight season and after losing manager Nathan Jones, they improved further with Rob Edwards doing a fine job. Have the Hatters learned from their playoff heartache last season? Their 2-1 loss at injury-hit Sunderland felt familiar as they coughed up a lead and have it all to do in the second leg at home.

Coventry City‘s rise has been a wonderful story over the last few years and Mark Robins has done a fine job. If the Sky Blues can get past Boro in the second leg then you have to fancy their chances and Viktor Gyokeres is perhaps the most dangerous forward in the Championship. And as for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has done a remarkable job with such a young team and the Black Cats just snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season after being ravaged by injuries. Surely they can’t seal back-to-back promotions to get back into the top-flight… can they?

Championship playoff standings

3. Luton Town (80 points, +18 GD)
4. Middlesbrough (75 points, +28 GD)
5. Coventry City (70 points, +12 GD)
6. Sunderland (69 points, +13 GD)

————————————–
7.  Blackburn Rovers (69 points, -2 GD)
8. Millwall (68 points, +7 GD)
9. West Brom (66 points, +6 GD)

When are the Premier League promotion playoffs?

The winner of the Championship playoff final — set for Saturday, May 27 at Wembley Stadium — will join the first and second-place teams in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

How were Burnley promoted?

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley have been a complete force, scoring the Championship’s most goals and conceding the fewest in a manner that would make his old boss, Pep Guardiola, quite proud.

Burnley’s been led by Nathan Tella’s massive goal haul as the Clarets have six players with five or more goals. Josh Brownhill has also excelled in midfield.

Premier League promotion
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany (Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images)

How were Sheffield United promoted?

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence and the Blades caused a fuss in the FA Cup, losing to Manchester City in the semifinals.

23-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye led the way in attack with Oliver McBurnie and James McAtee also having fine campaigns.

Final Championship table 2022-23

NBCSports.com: Championship stats, leaders, scores, schedule

Brentford buzz past West Ham to keep European hopes alive

By and May 14, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
Brentford eased past a much-changed West Ham side 2-0 as the Bees continue to push hard for European qualification.

With Ivan Toney out injured, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa scored in the first half to seal the win and West Ham barely threatened as Brentford put on a clinic in pressing high and making the most of set-piece situations.

With the win Thomas Frank’s side move on to 53 points and have two games left as they sit just outside the UEFA Europa League spots.

West Ham remain on 37 points and are six points above the relegation zone as their focus now switches to their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal second leg against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Bees may be fine without Toney

Yes, Ivan Toney is a wonderful player and any team would miss him. But Brentford didn’t on Sunday. The English striker missed the win against West Ham with a hamstring issue and given that he may be suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of breaching betting charges, Brentford may have to plan for playing without Toney for some time at the start of next season. Wissa, Mbuemo and Schade pulled West Ham all over the place and should have won by more than two goals. That is where Toney comes in and he would have had a field day. If one of the big boys comes in for Toney this summer then perhaps Brentford may not stand in his way because the other forwards proved they can operate effectively without him and if you replace Toney with a proper poacher then the Bees could still maintain their Premier League status and continue their top 10 charges. This game was a glimpse of life without Toney for Brentford and if that is the case, it seems like they may fare better than most thought.

Stars of the show; Brentford vs West Ham player ratings

Bryan Mbeumo: Scored the crucial opener and could have had a few more as West Ham just couldn’t handle him ghosting in off the right.

Yoane Wissa: See above. Popped up in dangerous areas all the time, got his goal and could have scored a few more.

Ben Mee: Solid defensively and such a danger in the opposition box. Flicked on corners and throw ins galore and got an assist for Wissa’s goal.

Everton vs Manchester City
Graphic via FotMob.com

What’s next?

Brentford head to Tottenham on Saturday, May 20. West Ham head to AZ Alkmaar for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semifinal with a 2-1 lead. Then then host Leeds United on Sunday, May 21.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

FULL TIME: Brentford 2-0 West Ham – One of the most dominant 2-0 wins you will ever see. Without the injured Ivan Toney, Brentford didn’t miss a beat and were excellent from start to finish.

The West Ham players are just going through the motions here as Brentford stroke the ball around.

NO GOAL! Brentford 2-0 West Ham – Danny Ings heads home after Benrahma’s cross from the left hits the post, bounced off Mubama’s hand and Lanzini flicks it into the middle as Ings heads home. But VAR asked Michael Oliver to go to the monitor and he spotted Mubama’s handball. No goal.

CHANCE! It should be 3-0 to Brentford. A corner is whipped in, Mee flicks it on again and Damsgaard somehow flicks over from five yards out. It did come to him quickly but he has to finish that.

CLOSE! Angelo Ogbonna with a brilliant block to deny Mbeumo scoring a header at the back post. This is dominant from Brentford.

The second has followed the same flow as the first as Wissa curls wide when he really should have scored. Brentford are winning the ball in midfield time and time again.

HALF TIME: Brentford 2-0 West Ham – Totally dominant from the hosts as they scored from pressing high and winning the ball back and then from a long throw. Textbook Brentford and even without the injured Ivan Toney the Bees are buzzing all over this much-changed West Ham side.

At the other end Danny Ings almost makes it 2-1 right away but David Raya saves his shot down low.

GOALLL! Brentford 2-0 West Ham – It is 2-0 to Brentford now. A long throw is flicked on by Mee and Yoane Wissa heads home. Way too easy for Brentford.

WOW! How is it not 2-0 to Brentford? From a long throw an almighty scramble ensues as plenty of blocks are made, Wissa nearly scores and then Ben Mee looks certain to score but his shot is deflected off the line and wide by Fabianski. West Ham’s goalkeeper then celebrates that defensive stand like it was a goal.

It has been pretty even since the goal but Brentford look the more dangerous side as Fabianski denied Wissa. David Moyes will not be happy with what he’s seen from this much-changed Hammers side.

GOALLLL! Brentford 1-0 West Ham – No Toney? No problem. Brentford steal the ball back as it is played into midfield and the ball finds Jensen who tees up Mbeumo to slot home. That is poor from West Ham but it’s also textbook Brentford.

It has all calm down a little now. West Ham are working hard to try and get on the ball and the TV cameras pan to the stands as Brentford star Ivan Toney is sitting there. Brentford without Toney just doesn’t seem right. James Corden, a West Ham fan, is then picked out by the TV cameras.

CHANCE! A cross from the left is headed on by Mikkel Damsgaard but his flicked effort flies just wide of the far post. Great chance early on for the hosts.

KICK OFF! We are underway in the sun in west London.

Key storylines & star players

The comeback victory over AZ Alkmaar has West Ham on the brink of the Conference League final, which is partially to blame for the prolonged relegation threat (once again) this season. A 1-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend snapped a three-game losing streak which saw David Moyes’ side conceded nine goals. Suddenly, a mostly miserable season is looking like it could have a dream ending for a club chasing its first trophy in 43 years.

Speaking of historic club achievements, a win, paired with Chelsea dropping at least two points against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, would guarantee Brentford a top-half finish in just their second-ever Premier League campaign. Ivan Toney (20 goals) sits one above Mohamed Salah for 3rd place in the Golden Boot race this season.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Keane Lewis-Potter (knee), Thomas Strakosha (calf), Ivan Toney (hamstring)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Gianluca Scamacca (knee), Vladimir Coufal (hamstring)

