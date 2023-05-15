Arsenal transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

May 15, 2023
Arsenal transfer news: The January transfer window was interesting (and important) for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta’s side is clearly a big contender for everything the Premier League has to offer… but the summer might have even more interesting subplots.

After finishing two points behind north London rivals Tottenham, due to back-to-back defeats on Matchweeks 36 and 37 with UEFA Champions League qualification nearly in the bag, Arsenal isn’t leaving anything up to chance this go-round as they vie for the Premier League title.

The Gunners lead the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down; They’ve been locking down their key performers to new deals as UEFA Champions League life is fast approaching the Arsenal.

Following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona, in January 2022) and Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract, this summer), Arteta continues to rejuvenate an already stunning attack that includes Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and captain Martin Odegaard.

Below we roundup the latest done deals, reports and rumors and give our analysis on Arsenal transfer news as Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) will guide you through a hectic next few months.

Latest transfer news

Arsenal archived transfer news today, live!

May 15 – Arsenal joined by Man Utd in Simakan pursuit

Mikel Arteta is targeting 23-year-old RB Leipzig center back Mohamed Simakan, though he’ll face competition from within the Premier League according to Fichajes.

Simakan has produced three goals and eight assists across all competitions this season, also spending time at right back and even a bit more advanced over the course of the campaign.

A very good passer and monster in the air, the French young international left Strasbourg for Leipzig in 2021 and has been a force this season despite missing a handful of games for various ailments. (NM)

April 18 – Declan Rice prefers move to Arsenal, not Newcastle, this summer

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Declan Rice is all but certain to leave West Ham this summer, as Arsenal and Newcastle are both 1) preparing to be in next season’s UEFA Champions League, and 2) very interested in the 24-year-old services.

However, all signs point toward Rice and Arsenal arranging a deal sometime in the coming weeks and/or months. According to a report from talkSPORT, Rice prefers to make the short move from east London to north London, where the Mikel Arteta requires a defensive-minded midfielder around which to build the next team in his Arsenal project.

West Ham will hope to get somewhere in the neighborhood of $125 million for Rice, but that could be a difficult sales pitch to Arsenal, who could simply wait 12 more months and sign him for free. (AE)

April 9 – Gunners could vie with Tottenham for Ligue 1 hotshot

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi’s 12 goals and three assists this season have Arsenal and Tottenham (as well as PSG) looking to woo the striker to North London this summer, according to French site Jeunes Footeux.

Wahi turned 20 in January and he has a contract through the 2024-25 season so he won’t come cheap. The report says Montpellier’s asking for around $35 million.

The center forward’s more than 6-feet tall and had four goals and an assist in his last four games entering Sunday’s league match with Toulouse.

The advanced stats say Wahi’s a raw scorer; He carries the ball above average but has been effective almost strictly as a finisher. Mikel Arteta already has a young English-American center forward coming back from loan in France and a few options already in North London but… maybe? (NM)

April 1 – Aurelien Tchouameni targeted by Arsenal (again)

Real Madrid splashed a lot of cash on Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, but his status as an expensive player who isn’t starting opens him up for a sale, according to Catalan site El Nacional.

Long-linked with Arsenal and Liverpool before moving to Real, Tchouameni is also being mentioned as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

The 23-year-old has played very well when called upon, as advertised an excellent ball mover who relishes his space when the opponent has the ball.

Carlo Ancelotti has found minutes for Tchouameni but the loaded midfield situation means Real boss Florentino Perez is looking at an $80 million player who is often on the bench to start games. Could he look to recoup fees to splash on a striker? (NM)

March 20 – Arsenal wants Galatasaray fullback

Mikel Arteta wants some new blood at right back and his club is looking to Turkey for a French youngster.

Sacha Boey, 22, has been capped by France at several youth levels but has launched his profile sky high this season with Galatasaray.

Boey has two goals in 23 appearances this year, having moved from Rennes in 2021. He previously racked up 30-plus Ligue 1 appearances between Rennes and Dijon.

A report from Turkish site Aksam has Arsenal leading the race of Lyon, Sporting Lisbon, and Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. (NM)

February 27 – Gunners linked with Serie A star striker, midfielder

Mikel Arteta sees some things he likes in Italy, where World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez and Serbia star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are reported as targets for the Arsenal.

Martinez, 25, had been starring for Inter Milan long before he helped Lionel Messi win a World Cup, and the Argentine has 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

TeamTalk says that Chelsea and Manchester United are also looking at the super star striker, who could pair up very nicely with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Calcio Mercato has the report on Milinkovic-Savic to Arsenal. Could the Lazio star finally make his move to the Premier League after being linked with an England transfer for ages?

The 27-year-old has 39 caps and seven goals for Serbia, and he’s twice been Serie A Best XI, including last season. Milinkovic-Savic is Lazio’s two-time defending Player of the Year.

Milinkovic-Savic is among the complete midfielders in the game. Newcastle and West Ham have also been heavily linked with his services, but only one is currently on pace to offer him European football. Advantage: Arsenal? (NM)

February 25 – Arsenal eye Atalanta striker

Can never have enough finishers, can you?

Arsenal is said to be joining Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Newcastle in pursuit of 20-year-old Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Twice-capped by Denmark, Hojlund started at home with Copenhagen before heading to Austria’s Sturm Graz.

Hojlund has 13 goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions between Sturm Graz and Atalanta, scoring against Dynamo Kiev in Champions League qualification for the latter.

He’s one to watch, but it’s also worth noting that Atalanta just purchased him in summer and is very much in the race for Champions League places in Serie A. He could do worse than collecting some group stage seasoning in the UCL and UEL at a club that spotted him early. Heck, would a club like Arsenal consider a summer buy and loan back to Italy? (NM)

February 25 – Bukayo Saka, William Saliba approach new deals

Reports out of North London say that Arsenal is nearing new deals with 21-year-olds: Center back William Saliba and, perhaps more eye-catching, playmaker Bukayo Saka.

Saka signed his current deal in 2019 and it runs through the end of the 2023-24 season: It’s safe to say his career has since found a new level.

London-born and with 24 England caps, Saka is one of the faces of Arsenal’s renaissance. A relentless worker off the ball, he has nine goals and eight assists in Premier League play this season and would fetch a heaping helping of salary on the open market.

Easy decision for the Gunners, given his status within the team. (NM)

Arsenal confirmed transfers & signings – January 2023 window

Ins

Leandro Trossard – Brighton & Hove Albion ($33.4 million)
Jorginho – Chelsea ($14.8 million)
Jakub Kiwior – Spezia (undisclosed)

Outs

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Coventry) Loan
Miguel Azeez (Wigan) Loan
Arthur Okonkwo (Sturm Graz) Loan
Ovie Ejeheri (SJK Seinajoki) Loan
Harry Clarke (Ipswich Town)

Arsenal archived transfer news, January 2023

January 31 – Arsenal confirm Jorginho signing

Jorginho has joined Arsenal on an 18-month contract, for a reported fee of $14.8 million. The 31-year-old Italian, who started 15 of 20 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, should be an incredibly useful (and experienced) figure for Mikel Arteta, as the Gunners try to lift the PL trophy for the first time since 2004.

January 31 – Arsenal moves for Jorginho as Caicedo move collapses

Brighton wasn’t lying when it came to their desire to keep Moises Caicedo for a European push, and Arsenal has made a new plan.

Reports say that Arsenal will sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on an 18-month deal with an option for an additional year. The price tag? About $15 million.

Sure some Arsenal fans won’t love buying a player off of Chelsea, but Jorginho is one of the great game readers of his generation. The risk is low. (NM)

January 29 – Brighton without Caicedo as talks continue

A report from the Daily Mail says Arsenal have submitted a second bid for Moises Caicedo, with an improved offer of $86.6 million going in. Brighton are said to want $100 million for Caicedo. He did not play against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday and reportedly he will not be around the team until Feb. 1, after the transfer deadline. Brighton have told Caicedo they want him to stay but his social media posting asking to be allowed to leave has put the writing on the wall. Will Arsenal up their offer and get their main ahead of Chelsea? (JPW)

January 28 – Moises Caicedo saga takes another twist

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly not shown up for training at Brighton after previously posting a message on social media asking for him to be allowed to leave. Arsenal reportedly had a $65 million bid for Caicedo rejected as Brighton do not want to sell him in January. Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal will go in with an improved offer. Caicedo, 21, has been a revelation for the Seagulls and has been chased by Chelsea, and many other Premier League heavyweights, since the summer. This latest twist could force Brighton’s hand in the final hours of the January window but they are likely to want closer to $85 million for their talented box-to-box midfielder. (JPW)

January 26 – Amadou Onana also an option

It has been reported by The Times that Chelsea have stepped up interest in Everton’s Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. The 21-year-old has been one of the only bright spots in Everton’s dreadful campaign and the Belgian international is seen as a player Chelsea can sign this month to bolster their midfield and is easier (and much cheaper) to acquire than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. Onana arrived at Goodison from Lille last summer for a deal worth up to $40 million. It is believed Chelsea have offered $62 million initially for Onana, who can drive forward from midfield, is tidy on the ball and just always seems to make things happen. One problem: does Onana want to sign for Chelsea? A report from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad states that Onana has rejected a move to Chelsea and wants to stay at Everton and keep them in the Premier League. There same report also says that a move to Arsenal could be a more realistic option for Onana. Are Arsenal and Chelsea settle to battle it out for yet another player? Keep a close eye on Onana late in this window. (JPW)

January 26 – Huge offer for Caicedo on the way?

It appears that Arsenal and Chelsea are going to go head-to-head for plenty of new signings and Moises Caicedo is the latest star player at the center of the battle. A report from the London Evening Standard says that Arsenal could spend $93 million on Caicedo, 21, as Chelsea have baulked at Brighton’s asking price and look to have moved on to other targets. The Ecuadorian midfielder has been a revelation in the Premier League this season and is exactly the kind of player Arsenal have made a habit of recruiting over the last few years: young, hungry, physical and focused. Caicedo has been chased by Chelsea for months and most expected him to join his former Brighton boss Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer windows. Wherever he goes, Caicedo will make Brighton a huge profit and looks set for a brilliant Premier League as a holding midfielder. (JPW)

January 25 – One back in (from La Liga), one out to Fulham

Reports say that Arsenal will led Cedric Soares head on loan to London neighbors Fulham, but not without a replacement.

Sky Sports says that Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are in hot pursuit of Real Valladolid right back Ivan Fresneda.

Marca says that Fresneda missed Valladolid training amid reports that Arsenal matched BVB’s $15 million bid for the back.

The 18-year-old has started regularly for Valladolid this season when healthy and has represented Spain at the U-18 and U-19 levels.

Valladolid doesn’t have a lot of the ball so there are limited ways to judge his attacking production even by advanced metrics, but he does rank well in receiving the ball and has terrific numbers in tackles, interceptions, and clearances according to FBref.com. (NM)

January 24 – Leeds join battle for McKennie

After USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was linked with a move to Arsenal, it appears that Leeds United are also keen on the American. According to Fabrizio Romano, McKennie is an option Leeds are looking at. With Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already at Elland Road, thanks largely to American coach Jesse Marsch, perhaps McKennie will head to Leeds where he will likely play every week? That probably won’t be the case at Arsenal, at least initially. (JPW)

January 23 – Arsenal unveils Polish back Jakub Kiwior from Spezia

Arsenal’s gone to Serie A for its latest signing, 22-year-old Jakub Kiwior of Spezia and the Poland national team.

A member of Poland’s World Cup team, Kiwior had been with Spezia since the start of the 2021-22 season.

The left-footed center back has nine caps for Poland and started all four of the club’s matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Kiwior turns 23 next month and will wear No. 15. A fee has not been disclosed.

January 23 – USMNT star Weston McKennie linked with $22-27 million transfer

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is wanted by Arsenal. Per the report, Arsenal are in talks with Juve and are willing to spend around $22-27 million on McKennie. The American midfielder could be part of the mass exodus at Juventus given the recent turmoil at the club, as the Italian giants were just handed a 15-point deduction amid ongoing investigations into finances and the governance of the club. The report says McKennie could be sell to fund the arrival of a new winger. McKennie has long been linked with Tottenham, and other PL clubs, but this move to Arsenal would suit his style of play very well and he would be a great midfielder to rotate in for Xhaka and Partey, while his versatility means he can slot in at right back, center back and elsewhere. (JPW)

Arsenal transfer news
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

January 23 – Declan Rice linked with Arsenal again

Okay, so Arsenal are definitely trying to sign a central midfielder. And it seems like Declan Rice is their top target for this summer. Rice’s contract at West Ham is ticking down and although Chelsea and Manchester United also wanted to sign the England international, a report from the Guardian says that Rice would prefer a move to Arsenal (JPW)

January 21 – Eduardo Camavinga loan talks

This is a real surprise, isn’t it? According to the London Evening Standard, Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid over a loan move for Eduardo Camavinga. The 20-year-old France international has struggled to become a regular at Real and it appears he wants more regular action. Will he get that at Arsenal? It’s hard to see the duo of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey being broken up but maybe Camavinga could play alongside them both in a more defensive midfield setup? Camavinga is a quality player and if Arsenal can get this loan move sealed, it significantly strengthens their options in central midfield. (JPW)

January 20 – Leandro Trossard confirmed as newest Arsenal signing

January 19 – Trossard talks intensify

It seems like Leandro Trossard is getting closer to joining Arsenal in January. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Brighton and Belgium star has agreed personal terms and is just waiting for the Gunners and Seagulls to agree a transfer fee. Trossard, 28, has fallen out with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and is out of their plans. It has been reported that Brighton want over $33 million for Trossard as he has just six months left on his current contract but Brighton can also trigger an extra year so he basically has 18 months left on his current deal. Would this be a good move for Arsenal? Absolutely, 1000 percent yes. Trossard can slot into several different roles in their wide, midfield and attacking areas and can also do a job at full back or wing-back. He is versatile, has quality on the ball and this season he has added plenty of goals to his name. Mikel Arteta needs extra depth in wide areas and Trossard provides that. It will be key to keeping Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli fresh. This is one of those situations where it is a great deal for all involved. (JPW)

January 16 – Moussa Diaby a top target?

Arsenal are being linked with wingers galore at the moment and it appears Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby is the latest target. According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Arsenal have reached out to Leverkusen about the availability of Diaby. The 23-year-old winger is a French international and Leverkusen have reportedly said he is worth over $108 million. Does that fee sound familiar? It is the transfer fee Chelsea just paid Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk and is now seen as the reference point for a talented winger in Europe. Diaby’s speed, crossing ability and penchant to cut inside mean he is very similar to Arsenal’s current wide players and he would slot into this system perfectly. He also creates and scores a lot of goals (25 assists and 23 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season), which is always handy. It seems like a move in the summer is more likely but Arsenal are putting the building blocks in place. (JPW)

January 16 – Gunners in Declan Rice driver’s seat?

The London Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella says that Arsenal has pulled ahead of Man City, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the race to sign West Ham star Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England midfielder is part of the Irons’ potent midfield with Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, but has been said to want UEFA Champions League football and 15th-place West Ham is well off top-half standards so far this season.

Rice was long ticketed for old club Chelsea, but the Blues are said to prefer Enzo Fernandez and other options for the center of the park. (NM)

January 16 – Raphinha, Ferran Torres interest

According to 90min Arsenal have enquired about Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres. Per the report, Arsenal’s sporting director Edu has held talks with Barca to see if the two wide forwards are available. After missing out on Mudryk, Arsenal still want to sign a new winger. It is believed both Raphinha and Torres could be available as Barcelona need to cut their wage bill further. Raphinha was a key target for Arsenal last summer but joined Barca from Leeds instead but the Brazilian winger has struggled to nail down a starting spot at the Nou Camp. If Arsenal could sign Raphinha for less than the $70 million Barcelona paid for him last summer, that would represent a very good deal for the Gunners. He knows the Premier League inside out and his style of play would suit this Arsenal side extremely well as he could rotate in and out of the lineup with Saka and Martinelli. (JPW)

January 15 – Gunners have interest in Leandro Trossard

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are now interested in signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton. After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners still want to improve their options out wide and Trossard has six months left on his current deal at Brighton with the Seagulls having an option to extend his contract by a year. Trossard, 28, has been left out of Brighton’s recent squads and his agents released a statement saying his time at Brighton is basically up after falling out with manager Roberto De Zerbi. Trossard is proven in the Premier League and will be a very good option to rotate into Arsenal’s attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 15 – Mudryk signs in $108 million deal on eight-and-a-half year deal

Mykhailo Mudryk has signed for Chelsea, as the Blues reportedly offered him double what Arsenal were prepared to pay him in wages. Mudryk, 22, has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal and the Ukrainian winger will be a big part of their future as they continue to expensively revamp their squad. As for Arsenal, this is one that got away as the finances of the deal just didn’t add up for the Gunners. They are now moving on to other options… (JPW)

January 14 – Chelsea could snap up Mudryk from under the noses of Arsenal

This is absolutely bonkers. There have been reports over the last week or so that Chelsea could make a move for Mudryk but this latest update from Fabrizio Romano seems to be a lot more concrete and Chelsea are trying to get one over their London rivals. Arsenal have been haggling over the transfer fee for many days with Shakhtar and it seems like Chelsea are ready to pay the Ukrainian side whatever they want for the talented winger. This would be a huge blow for Arsenal but I guess every player has his price, right? (JPW)

January 13 – Arsenal, Shakhtar ironing out transfer fee structure for Mudryk

According to the latest report regarding Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk, progress is being made as Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk go back and forth over the transfer fee. $60 million is the latest reported base fee, with another $30 million expected in add-ons. (AE)

January 10 – Mudryk travels with Shakhtar as talks continue

The latest reports on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Arsenal have arrived and although the Gunners seem to be encouraged that they can strike a deal, the Ukraine international winger has flown to Turkey and gone on tour with them. Shakhtar are currently on a midseason break and Mudryk, 22, has been on holiday and working with a personal trainer to keep himself sharp. He is now heading away with the team for training and friendly games, so a deal does not appear to be imminent.

That said, a report from the Daily Express suggests that Shakhtar are finally open to negotiating down their asking price of $100 million and some compromises are being found. This all hinges on how much Arsenal are willing to pay up front and how much Shakhtar are willing to accept in installments. The structure of the deal seems to be being worked out and Arsenal really need to add another forward player so they can rotate their attacking lineup. (JPW)

January 9 – Alejandro Balde to Arsenal or Newcastle?

A report from Sport in Spain says that both Arsenal and Newcastle want to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde. The versatile 19-year-old has become a regular for the Spanish giants this season but is yet to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp. Per the report, the issues with his contract talks at Barca involve the financial restraints they are facing and that has caused issues trying to agree new long-term contracts with current players. Newcastle and Arsenal have both reached out about Balde’s availability as his current contract runs out in the summer of 2024. Already a Spanish international, Balde is a huge talent and per the report his agent, Jorge Mendes, has told Barcelona that they could sell him to generate cash to help their financial situation. Both Arsenal and Newcastle are looking to add players in a structured and sensible way and Balde’s quality, and age, tick all of their boxes in terms of their recruitment model. (JPW)

January 3 – Chelsea ready to pounce to seal Mudryk deal

Another day, another update on Mykhaylo Mudryk but this does not involved Arsenal. Per a report from Jack Rosser of The Sun, Chelsea are ready to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international as Arsenal have yet to agree a transfer fee with Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window but Chelsea certainly need some fresh attacking talent too and Shakhtar’s sporting director Darijo Srna is set to hold talks with the Blues this week. This all feels very Willian and Luis Diaz esque. (JPW)

January 3 – Improved bid for Mudryk but Chelsea lurking

Another day, another update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have submitted a bid of over $52.8 million up front to Shakhtar Donetsk. Plenty of add ons are included in the deal too. Romano adds that if Arsenal and Shakhtar cannot agree a fee, Chelsea are waiting in the wings to snap up the extremely talented Ukraine international. Mudryk, 21, is Arsenal’s main target in the January window and given their recent recruitment success, it seems likely he will be another key part of Mikel Arteta’s jigsaw. (JPW)

December 30 – Shakhtar negotiating with Arsenal over Mudryk transfer

That sound you can hear is Arsenal fans rubbing their hands with glee as Edu and Co. aim to sign one of the top young wingers in Europe. According to Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin, Arsenal are speaking with the Ukrainian club and they are haggling over a transfer fee. Arsenal have reportedly had an offer of over $66 million rejected by Shakhtar. The Ukrainian giants are said to want close to $100 million. Palkin spoke on Thursday and said: “Negotiations are continuing. We receive offers, but they are not the ones we would like to see on our table. Now, literally in five minutes, I will have a phone conversation with Arsenal. We are open to negotiations, ready to exchange ideas and figures. If we will agree, then let it be so. If we will not, then let it be another time.”

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, there is ‘cautious optimism’ the deal can be completed as Mudryk’s representatives have reportedly already agreed personal terms and are now waiting on the two teams to agree a transfer fee. What would Mudryk bring? He fits Arsenal’s model of being a young, hungry player who can is technically gifted but also has incredible work rate. If he arrives he could allow the likes of Saka and Martinelli to play in slightly different roles and he adds real quality into their attacking rotation. As we’ve seen with the injury to Gabriel Jesus, this Arsenal squad is still pretty thin. But if Arsenal does sign Mudryk, it makes perfect sense and slots in with their identity as a club. Whenever Arsenal have spent big in recent seasons (Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are just a few examples) they have got it largely spot on. (JPW)

December 27 – Arsenal makes bid for Mykhailo Mudryk

Reports say that Arsenal has approached Shakhtar Donetsk with a $67 million bid for in-demand forward Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian club is said to want over $100 million for the winger, who has eight caps for Ukraine and turns 22 on Jan. 5.

Some reports have said the move is “imminent,” but Mudryk’s been linked with Manchester City amongst others. He’s scored 10 times with eight assists in 18 matches across all competitions this season.

Mudryk is an electric dribbler who plays mainly on the left side, where fellow 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has often starred opposite another 21-year-old Bukayo Saka on the right. Relatively elderly Gabriel Jesus, 25, has been the Gunners center forward in front of 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah. The club also has Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos plus long-injured Emile Smith-Rowe. Wow.

Shakhtar is transferring from the Champions League to the Europa League playoffs, while Arsenal has a bye past the playoffs into the Round of 16. (NM)

Arsenal 2022-23 confirmed transfers & signings

In

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City ($54.7 million)
Fabio Vieira – Porto ($42 million) – MORE
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Manchester City ($35.9 million)
Matt Turner – New England Revolution ($10.2 million) – MORE
Marquinhos – Sao Paulo ($3.5 million)

Out

Matteo Guendouzi – Marseille ($10.8 million)
Alexandre Lacazette (end of contract)
Auston Trusty – Birmingham City (loan)
Bernd Leno – Fulham ($5 million)
Lucas Torreira – Galatasaray ($7.5 million)
Konstantinos Mavropanos – Stuttgart ($4.75 million)
Hector Bellerin – (end of contract)
Nuno Tavares – Marseille (loan)
Pablo Mari – Monza (loan)
Nicolas Pepe – Nice (loan)
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Southampton (loan)
Runar Alex Runarsson – Alanyaspor (loan)

Arsenal archived transfer news, rumors

July 22 – Oleksandr Zinchenko unveiled as newest Arsenal player

Following weeks of reports and speculation, and even confirmation from his former manager, Oleksandr Zinchenko is officially an Arsenal player. The Gunners announced the 25-year-old left back/midfielder’s arrival on Friday, with the Ukrainian international calling it “a boyhood dream come true.” (AE)

July 4 – Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal signed, sealed, delivered

What a move for Arsenal this is. Gabriel Jesus, 25, has joined the Gunners for $54.7 million from Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with this deal. With Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez arriving this summer, Jesus needed to move to get more minutes as he aims to start for Brazil at the World Cup in November. He has found the perfect spot at Arsenal, as they needed a number nine, his playing style and philosophy matches theirs perfectly, and he knows Arteta very well from the latter being Man City’s assistant coach. This transfer works so well for everyone it actually hurts. Now, if Jesus can just become a little more clinical, this will be one of the deals of the summer, but at least we now know that Jesus wants to play up front instead of on the right. (JPW)

June 27 – Matt Turner completes his move to Arsenal

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner has completed his move to Arsenal and is in north London settling in at his new club. It will take a lot for Turner to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal’s starting goalkeeper but he should get plenty of minutes in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League this season. It will be intriguing to see how Turner fares early on at Arsenal, especially as they are heading to the U.S. on a preseason tour and he should play plenty of minutes for the Gunners as he gets to know his new teammates, coaches and settles in further. (JPW)

June 21 – Arsenal seals Fabio Vieira

We have lift-off.

Arsenal has purchased Fabio Vieira — no relation to Patrick — for a reported $42 million fee.

The Porto man just turned 21 in late May and racked up the joint second-most assists in Portugal last season despite playing under 1400 minutes.

What else will the Gunners get in Vieira, who can play left wing or second striker in addition to attacking midfield? Click here for more. (NM)

June 10 – Young forward Marquinhos set to join Gunners for $3.7 million

Marquinhos, 19, is set to join Arsenal from Sao Paulo, according to The Guardian. They say that Arsenal have ‘won the race’ to sign the Brazilian forward, who will sign a five-year contract. Marquinhos is definitely a player for the future after he broke through at Sao Paulo last season and has been capped by Brazil at U17 level. As for a player for the here and now, this report states that Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s main target. If they can bring in Jesus then Arteta will be delighted as the Gunners’ young squad continues to move in the direction as they battle for a top four finish. (JPW)

June 9 – Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon, who he left to sign for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette’s Arsenal departure was already confirmed, but we now know that the 31-year-old French forward has rejoined Lyon on a free transfer. Lacazette spent seven season in the Lyon first team, where he scored 129 goals in 275 appearances (all competitions) from 2010-2017, before leaving the Ligue 1 side to sign for Arsenal. He made 206 appearances for the Gunners and scored 71 times in five seasons at the Emirates Stadium. (AE)

Major League Soccer 2023 season: How to watch MLS, schedule

May 15, 2023

By May 15, 2023, 11:00 AM EDT
Major League Soccer launched its latest campaign on the world in February, and there were plenty of changes to watch for the 28th season of MLS.

For one thing, there’s a new way to watch (see below) and it’s going to take some time before it settles in as the new norm for Major League Soccer.

[ MORE: NBC Sports’ MLS hub — Stats, schedule, more ]

The league has also launched a brand new team, as St. Louis City SC acquired a spot in MLS and met the ceremony with substance, winning its first five (5?!?) games and sitting in first place our West.

What else is going on early in the season? Seattle, LAFC, and FC Dallas have continued their history of riding high in the West, while the LA Galaxy , Sporting KC, and Portland are surprising struggles.

Bruce Arena has New England atop the East with FC Cincinnati right there and familiar faces Atlanta, NYCFC, and Columbus in the discussion for prime position in the massive, open playoff race to come once Fall arrives in Major League Soccer.

Jordan Morris of Seattle is leading the Golden Boot chase, followed closely by LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, while Thiago Almada continues to impress in the playmaking department and has posted a league-best five assists.

Read on below for information on how to watch the games, as well as the schedule for the 2023 season.

Major League Soccer schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Feb. 25 – Oct. 21 (regular season)
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Apple TV

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 1

Saturday, February 25 – Monday, Feb. 27

Nashville 2-0 NYCFC
Philadelphia 4-1 Columbus
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Houston
Atlanta United 2-1 San Jose
Charlotte FC 0-1 New England
Orlando City 1-0 New York Red Bulls
DC United 3-2 Toronto FC
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal
Austin FC 2-3 St. Louis City FC
FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Real Salt Lake
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 2-1 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 2

Saturday, March 4

LAFC 3-2 Portland
New York Red Bulls 0-0 Nashville
New England 3-0 Houston
Orlando City 0-0 FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United 1-1 Toronto FC
Columbus 2-0 DC United
Inter Miami 2-0 Philadelphia
Chicago 1-1 NYCFC
St. Louis City 3-1 Charlotte FC
Austin FC 1-0 Montreal
FC Dallas 3-1 LA Galaxy
Colorado 0-0 Sporting KC
Seattle Sounders 2-0 Real Salt Lake
San Jose 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 3

Saturday, March 11

Charlotte 0-3 Atlanta
Vancouver 1-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-0 Inter Miami
Philadelphia 1-0 Chicago
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders
DC United 1-1 Orlando City
Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus
Sporting KC 0-0 LA Galaxy
Minnesota United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Nashville 2-0 Montreal
Real Salt Lake 1-2 Austin
San Jose 1-0 Colorado Rapids
Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City

Sunday, March 12

LAFC 4-0 New England

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 4

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders 0-0 LAFC
Montreal 3-2 Philadelphia
Atlanta 5-1 Portland Timbers
New England 1-0 Nashville
Orlando City 1-2 Charlotte
Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls 2-1 Columbus
NYCFC 3-2 DC United
FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting KC
Houston 2-0 Austin
St Louis City 3-0 San Jose
Chicago 3-3 FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 5

Saturday, March 25

Portland 0-0 LA Galaxy
Charlotte 1-1 New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia 1-2 Orlando City
DC United 1-2 New England
Columbus 6-1 Atlanta
Inter Miami 2-3 Chicago
Nashville 0-1 Cincinnati
Sporting KC 1-4 Seattle Sounders
Austin 1-1 Colorado
Houston 1-0 NYCFC
Minnesota United 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Real Salt Lake 0-4 St Louis City
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas
San Jose 0-0 Toronto

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 6

Saturday, April 1

Toronto 2-2 Charlotte
LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
New England 1-1 NYCFC
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting KC
Orlando City 0-2 Nashville
Columbus 4-0 Real Salt Lake
Cincinnati 1-0 Inter Miami
Atlanta 1-0 New York Red Bulls
FC Dallas 1-1 Portland Timbers
St. Louis City 0-1 Minnesota United
Chicago 0-0 DC United
Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC
Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 Montreal Impact
San Jose 2-1 Houston

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 7

Saturday, April 8

DC United 0-2 Columbus
Inter Miami 0-1 FC Dallas
NYCFC 1-1 Atlanta United
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia
LAFC 3-0 Austin
New England 4-0 Montreal Impact
New York Red Bulls 1-1 San Jose
Sporting KC 0-1 Colorado Rapids
Houston 3-0 LA Galaxy
Nashville SC 0-0 Toronto FC
Chicago 2-1 Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake 3-1 Charlotte
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders 3-0 St. Louis City

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 8

Saturday, April 15

Toronto FC 2-2 Atlanta United
Montreal Impact 0-1 DC United
NYCFC 2-1 Nashville SC
Columbus 1-1 New England
New York Red Bulls 1-1 Houston
Charlotte 2-2 Colorado
Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia
Minnesota 1-2 Orlando City
FC Dallas 2-1 Real Salt Lake
St Louis City 5-1 Cincinnati
Austin 0-0 Vancouver
Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders
San Jose 3-0 Sporting KC

Sunday, April 16

LA Galaxy 2-3 LAFC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 9

Saturday, April 22

Philadelphia 4-2 Toronto FC
FC Cincinnati 2-1 Portland Timbers
Orlando City 1-3 DC United
NYCFC 3-1 FC Dallas
Charlotte 1-0 Columbus
New England 2-1 Sporting KC
Montreal Impact 2-0 New York Red Bulls
Nashville SC 1-1 LAFC
Houston 1-0 Inter Miami
Real Salt Lake 3-1 San Jose
Colorado Rapids 1-1 St. Louis City
Seattle Sounders 1-0 Minnesota United
LA Galaxy 2-0 Austin FC

Sunday, April 23

Atlanta United 2-1 Chicago Fire

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 10

Saturday, April 29

Nashville 3-1 Atlanta United
Columbus 1-2 Inter Miami
Orlando City 2-0 LA Galaxy
New England 1-1 Cincinnati
DC United 3-0 Charlotte
Toronto FC 1-0 NYCFC
Chicago Fire 1-1 New York Red Bulls
St. Louis City 1-2 Portland Timbers
Austin FC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes
Sporting KC 0-2 Montreal Impact
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Seattle Sounders
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-0 Colorado Rapids

Sunday, April 30

Minnesota United 0-0 FC Dallas — 9pm ET

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 11

Saturday, May 6

Toronto FC 0-2 New England
Cincinnati 2-1 DC United
San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 LAFC
Inter Miami 2-1 Atlanta United
New York Red Bulls 0-1 Philadelphia
Montreal Impact 2-0 Orlando City
Charlotte FC 3-2 NYCFC
Houston Dynamo 0-0 Real Salt Lake
FC Dallas vs St Louis City — suspended
Nashville 3-0 Chicago
Portland Timbers 2-2 Austin FC
LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids
Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 Minnesota United

Sunday, May 7

Seattle 1-2 Sporting KC

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 12

Saturday, May 13

Chicago 1-0 St Louis City
Montreal 2-0 Toronto
Atlanta United 1-3 Charlotte
DC United 1-1 Nashville
Columbus 2-2 Orlando City
New York Red Bulls 1-0 NYCFC
Inter Miami 2-1 New England
Sporting KC 3-0 Minnesota United
Austin FC 0-1 FC Dallas
Houston 0-1 Seattle Sounders
Real Salt Lake 0-3 LAFC
Colorado 1-2 Philadelphia
Portland Timbers 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Sunday, May 7

LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 13

Wednesday, May 17

Atlanta United vs Colorado — 7:30pm ET
Philadelphia vs DC United — 7:30pm ET
Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls — 7:30pm ET
Orlando City vs NYCFC — 7:30pm ET
Columbus Crew vs LA Galaxy — 7:30pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs Montreal Impact — 7:30pm ET
Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire — 7:30pm ET
Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo — 8:30pm ET
FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps — 8:30pm ET
Nashville SC vs Inter Miami — 8:30pm ET
Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers — 9:30pm ET
LAFC vs Sporting KC — 10:30pm ET
Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC — 10:30pm ET

Major League Soccer schedule: Week 14

Saturday, May 20

New York Red Bulls vs Montreal — 7:30pm ET
Inter Miami vs Orlando City — 7:30pm ET
Philadelphia vs New England — 7:30pm ET
DC United vs LA Galaxy — 7:30pm ET
FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew — 7:30pm ET
Charlotte FC vs Nashville SC — 7:30pm ET
Austin FC vs Toronto FC — 8:30pm ET
Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United — 8:30pm ET
FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo — 8:30pm ET
Colorado vs Real Salt Lake — 9:30pm ET
St. Louis City FC vs Sporting KC — 9:30pm ET
LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes — 10:30pm ET
Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United — 10:30pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders — 10:30pm ET

MLS Eastern Conference Standings (Start of Week 13)

MLS Western Conference Standings (Start of Week 13)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

May 15, 2023

By May 15, 2023, 10:35 AM EDT
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as this season has delivered so much drama all across the league.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Can Arsenal rally to win a long-sought Premier League crown, or will Manchester City chase it down to claim yet another Premier League title?

Can Manchester United’s new-look side keep its place in the top four? What about Newcastle? Is Tottenham going to turn things around to claim a place or will another new name, Brighton or Aston Villa, make their claim? Liverpool’s not out of this, either…

How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package? Can Chelsea salvage any pride from the season? Who will stay up in the congested scrap against relegation?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When did the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season took a pause after Matchweek 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26. The 2022 World Cup was epic as Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 36

Saturday 13 May

Leeds 2-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Aston Villa 2-1 Spurs — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Crystal Palace 2-0 AFC Bournemouth — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Southampton 0-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYSouthampton relegated

Saturday 14 May

Everton 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-0 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 15 May

3pm: Leicester v Liverpool – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Premier League table – May 15, 2023

2022-23 Premier League schedule: Fixtures and results

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

West Ham 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

Leicester 0-1 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
AFC Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brentford 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Brighton 4-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 0-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday October 30

Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds 4-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 2-1 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 2-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 0-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 6 November

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

Man City 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 13 November

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 17

Monday 26 December – Boxing Day

Brentford 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/Highlights
Everton 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Tuesday 27 December

Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man Utd 3-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 28 December

Leeds 1-3 Man City – USA Network –FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 18

Friday 30 December

West Ham 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock PremiumMatch preview
Fulham 2-1 Southampton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Man City 1-1 Everton – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights
Brighton 2-4 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH LIVERecap/highlights

Sunday 1 January – New Year’s Day

Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea – Watch live on Peacock PremiumRecap/Highlights

Matchweek 19

Monday 2 January

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Tuesday 3 January

Everton 1-4 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Leicester 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man Utd 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Wednesday 4 January

Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leeds 2-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-4 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 5 January

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 20

Thursday 12 January

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Friday 13 January

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 14 January

Man Utd 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Everton 1-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Wolves 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 2-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – NBC – Recap/highlights

Sunday 15 January

Newcastle 1-0 Fulham –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – USA Network – Recap/highlights
Spurs 0-2 Arsenal –  FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Matchweek 21

Wednesday 18 January

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Thursday 19 January

Man City 4-2 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 21 January

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 2-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
West Ham 2-0 Everton –  USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 22 January

Leeds 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man City 3-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Monday 23 January

Fulham 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 22

Friday 3 February

Chelsea 0-0 Fulham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Saturday 4 February

Everton 1-0 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Brentford 3-0 Southampton –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 3-0 Liverpool –  FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 1-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 5 February

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 23

Wednesday 8 February

Manchester United 2-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Saturday 11 February

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Arsenal 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Leicester 4-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Southampton 1-2 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Sunday 12 February

Leeds 0-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights
Man City 3-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap/highlights

Monday 13 February

Liverpool 2-0 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Wednesday 15 February – Rearranged game

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City (rearranged) – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 24

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Brighton 0-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Chelsea 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Everton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Wolves 0-1 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights

Sunday 19 February

Man Utd 3-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights
Spurs 2-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights

Matchweek 25

Friday 24 February

Fulham 1-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Saturday 25 February

Everton 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leeds 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Leicester 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-4 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 26 February

Spurs 2-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Postponed due to League Cup final

Man Utd v Brentford 
Newcastle v Brighton

Wednesday 1 March – Rearranged games

Arsenal 4-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 26

Saturday 4 March

Man City 2-0 Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Arsenal 3-2 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Brighton 4-0 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Chelsea 1-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Wolves 1-0 Spurs – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/highlights/analysis
Southampton 1-0 Leicester – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Sunday 5 March

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis
Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Monday 6 March

Brentford 3-2 Fulham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/highlights/analysis

Matchweek 27

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Everton 1-0 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leeds 2-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Leicester 1-3 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Spurs 3-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights 
Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Sunday 12 March

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY Recap/analysis/highlights
West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights
Newcastle 2-1 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap/analysis/highlights

Wednesday 15 March – Rearranged games

Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – Recap, highlights, analysis
Southampton 0-2 Brentford – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRecap, highlights, analysis

Matchweek 28

Friday 17 March

Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Saturday 18 March

Aston Villa 3-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Brentford 1-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Southampton 3-3 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Wolves 2-4 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Sunday 19 March

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/player ratings/highlights

Games postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals
Brighton v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Liverpool v Fulham

Matchweek 29

Saturday 1 April

Man City 4-1 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Arsenal 4-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Brighton 3-3 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Sunday 2 April

West Ham 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Newcastle 2-0 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Monday 3 April

Everton 1-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Rearranged games

Tuesday 4 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leeds 2-1 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Wednesday 5 April

Man United 1-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings
West Ham 1-5 Newcastle — USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/video/player ratings

Matchweek 30

Saturday 8 April

Man Utd 2-0 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Brentford 1-2 Newcastle — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Fulham 0-1 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Leicester 0-1 AFC Bournemouth FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-1 Brighton FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 1-0 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 1-4 Man City — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 9 April

Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 31

Matchweek 31

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Chelsea 1-2 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Everton 1-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace —FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Spurs 2-3 AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Wolves 2-0 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights
Man City 3-1 Leicester — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY — Recap, player ratings, video highlights

Sunday 16 April

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Monday 17 April

Leeds 1-6 Liverpool — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights

Matchweek 32

Friday 21 April

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Saturday 22 April

Fulham 2-1 Leeds — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Leicester 2-1 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 23 April

AFC Bournemouth 0-4 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Newcastle 6-1 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Postponed due to FA Cup semifinal action
Man Utd v Chelsea
Brighton v Man City

Matchweek 33

Tuesday 25 April

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Leeds 1-1 Leicester — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Wednesday 26 April

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Chelsea 0-2 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
West Ham 1-2 Liverpool — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man City 4-1 Arsenal — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday 27 April

Everton 1-4 Newcastle — USA Network — Watch live on NBCSports.comRecap, player ratings, highlights
Southampton 0-1 AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on PeacockRecap, player ratings, highlights
Spurs 2-2 Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock

Matchweek 34

Saturday 29 April

Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-1 Nottingham Forest — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brighton 6-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Sunday 30 April

AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Fulham 1-2 Man City — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Newcastle 3-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Liverpool 4-3 Spurs — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 1 May

Leicester 2-2 Everton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Tuesday 2 May

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Rearranged games

Wednesday 3 May

Liverpool 1-0 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man City 3-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Thursday 4 May

Brighton 1-0 Man Utd — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Matchweek 35

Saturday 6 May

Man City 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, video highlights
AFC Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Spurs 1-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, video, player ratings
Liverpool 1-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – Recap, highlights, player ratings

Sunday 7 May

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
West Ham 1-0 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Monday 8 May

Fulham 5-3 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Brighton 1-5 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings
Nottingham Forest 4-3 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, highlights, player ratings

Matchweek 36

Saturday 13 May

Leeds 2-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Aston Villa 2-1 Spurs — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Crystal Palace 2-0 AFC Bournemouth — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Wolves — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Southampton 0-2 Fulham — FULL MATCH REPLAYSouthampton relegated

Saturday 14 May

Everton 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Brentford 2-0 West Ham — FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights
Arsenal 0-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap, player ratings, highlights

Monday 15 May

3pm: Leicester v Liverpool – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

Rearranged game

Thursday 18 May

2:30pm: Newcastle vs Brighton

Matchweek 37

Saturday 20 May

7:30am: Spurs v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Wolves v Everton
12:30pm: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sunday 21 May

8:30am: West Ham v Leeds
9am: Brighton v Southampton
11am: Man City v Chelsea

Monday 22 May

3pm: Newcastle v Leicester

Matchweek 38

Sunday 28 May – All games kick off at 11:30am ET

Arsenal v Wolves
Aston Villa v Brighton
Brentford v Man City
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Spurs
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Fulham
Southampton v Liverpool

Leicester vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

May 15, 2023

By May 15, 2023, 10:35 AM EDT
Liverpool’s top-four hopes will remain alive with a win over relegation-wary Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool just keeps winning and remains within three points of Newcastle United and within sight of Manchester United in the race for two remaining Champions League spots

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER vs LIVERPOOL

Leicester opens Monday in the Premier League’s bottom three and in big need of a win,

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester City has a lot of players who can dictate or change the game. James Maddison gets a lot of the love, rightly so, but Harvey Barnes has chipped in a fair-few goals and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can take hold of the center of the park. That’s key because the back has been leaky.

Liverpool remains driven by Mohamed Salah, who is finally getting the goals his play has merited for most of the season. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz give Jurgen Klopp plenty of options to get the most out of Salah’s playmaking.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kelechi Iheanacho (groin), Ryan Bertrand (fitness). OUT: James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other). OUT: Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin).

Manchester City title tracker – How can Man City win the Premier League?

May 15, 2023

By May 15, 2023, 10:30 AM EDT
What does Manchester City need to become the first team to win three-straight Premier League titles in 14 years?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Pep Guardiola’s Man City are four points ahead of Arsenal and now have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Erling Haaland is rewriting the goals record book, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to ask whether the Playmaker of the Season award should be renamed for the Belgian.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League table for 2022-23 season ]

But how, and when, can Man City make the Premier League title its own? How many points do they need to gain? What are the scenarios based on their huge game against Manchester City in April?

How many points do Manchester City need to win the Premier League title?

With three games remaining, Man City need just three more points to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal can only collect 87 points on the season if it wins both of its remaining games, and Man City can still collect 94 points if it wins all of its games.

In other words, Man City need one more win to win the Premier League title and if they win at home against Chelsea this Sunday, or if Arsenal lose at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, they will be crowned champions.

When did Man City last win the Premier League?

Last year. And the year before that.

City has won four of the last five Premier League titles to run its total to eight all-time and six during the Premier League era.

Which trophies have Man City won?

Here are the list of trophies the Gunners have won in their history:

  • Premier League/First Division titles (8)
  • League Cup (8)
  • FA Cup (6)
  • FA Community Shield (6)
  • UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1)



Follow @AndyEdMLS