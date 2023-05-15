Gundogan delivers again as Manchester City win at Everton

Manchester City beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday as Pep Guardiola’s side remain on track to win the Premier League title.

Following Arsenal’s shock defeat at home to Brighton, City now need just one win from their final three games to secure the title.

Ilkay Gundogan starred as his brilliant improvisation saw him score a stunning opener in the first half, then moments later he set up Erling Haaland to make it 2-0.

Gundogan curled home a beauty of a free kick early in the second half to make it 3-0 and although Everton created chances throughout and made it tough for City for the opening 30 minutes, it ended up being a routine win for the Champions elect.

Man City now have 85 points with three games left to play as they remain above Arsenal and if they win one of their final three games of the season they will win a third-straight Premier League title.

Everton remain just one point and one place above the relegation zone with three games of the season to go.

City prove that ‘experience is key’ is not a cliche

So many cliches are rolled out at the business end of the season: ‘they know how to get it done’ and ‘they’ve been here before’ and ‘we have been in this situation’ and on and on. Ilkay Gundogan rolled out the latter in his post-match interview and it proved that City’s players are feeling no pressure whatsoever in this type of situation. They embrace the pressure, live for it and play better for it. City did what they had to do against Everton and after a slow start Gundogan’s class in a couple of minutes blew Everton away as he revealed that defenders are so focused on 52-goal man Haaland that City’s other attackers have more space to operate in. City have ‘been there, done that and got the t-shirt’ and now all of their focus is on the Champions League semifinal second leg against Real Madrid. With three games to go it looks like the Premier League title is pretty much won. Their experience of thriving and peaking at the business end of the season proves that an historic treble is truly on the cards. At this point, given their class, experience, mindset and and the balance of their squad, it will be more surprising if City don’t complete the treble.

Stars of the show; Everton vs Manchester City player ratings

Ilkay Gundogan: Scored two classy goals and added an assist. The German midfielder continues to come up big whenever City need him to.

Phil Foden: Made some great runs down the left and good to see him back in this type of form after his recent injury absence.

What’s next?

Everton head to Wolves on Saturday, May 20. Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. They then travel to Chelsea on Sunday, May 21.

FULL TIME: Everton 0-3 Manchester City – An easy win in the end for City as Gundogan came up clutch once again.

Haaland is clattered into by Pickford but no penalty kick is given.

After a lovely cross from Foden, Haaland winds up and delivers an acrobatic effort but it is just off target this time. City clicking through the gears now.

GOALLLL! Everton 0-3 Manchester City – Ilkay Gundogan clips in a superb free kick up and over the wall and in. He has two goals and an assist and he now has four goals in his last two Premier League games. The skipper is stepping up!

Second half is underway and Phil Foden is down receiving treatment after being fouled by Garner on the edge of the box.

HALF TIME: Everton 0-2 Manchester City – Gundogan’s goal and assist for Haaland in the space of two minutes has put City in a very comfortable position after a tough start to this game. Pure class from Gundogan and he shows why City are top of the league and pushing for a treble.

Goodison Park is stunned by that quick Man City double.

GOALLLL! Everton 0-2 Manchester City – Erling Haaland now scores as Gundogan crosses for Haaland to head home. His 36th goal of the season in the Premier League and he now has 52 in all competitions.

GOALLL! Everton 0-1 Manchester City – Just when Everton were impressing, Man City take the lead. Ilkay Gundogan with an amazing first touch off the thigh and flicked finish. What a goal!

CHANCE! James Garner leads a counter and finds Calvert-Lewin but Kyle Walker is covering and gets a vital touch just before DCL is about to shoot. From the corner Holgate hooks a good chance over the bar. 35 minutes in and Man City yet to got going.

Phil Foden’s shot from a short corner is blocked and Everton are defending very well. Man City look sluggish. Surely we will see Kevin de Bruyne come on at half time, right?

Really not a lot going on. City are trying to get the ball wide early but Everton are doing really well to shut off the passing lanes towards Haaland and central areas.

Manchester City look rattled. They are knocking the ball around at the back but Everton have forced a few mistakes already. Intriguing start on Merseyside.

KICK OFF! We are underway at Goodison and the home fans have created an incredible atmosphere.

Key storylines & star players

Just when it was beginning to look like the two-time defending Premier League champions were going to fall short of the first three-peat since Manchester United did it from 2007-2009, Pep Guardiola’s side kicked it into gear domestically, while also advancing to the UEFA Champions League semifinals (1-1 with Real Madrid after one leg) and the final of the FA Cup (June 3., vs Manchester United). In the span of 14 days from May 28 to June 10, Man City can complete an incredible treble, a feat which hasn’t been achieved in English football since — you guessed it — Manchester United famously did it in 1999.

As for Everton, survival is the name of the game once again. It wasn’t until this time last season when the Toffees strung together three wins over their final six games to stay in the top flight. Last time out for Sean Dyche’s side, it was a shocking 5-1 victory over European hopefuls Brighton, as Everton perhaps begin their latest great escape.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Ben Godfrey (groin), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Dele Alli (groin), Ruben Vinagre (achilles), Andros Townsend (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Nathan Ake (thigh)

