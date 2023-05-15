Liverpool cuts through Leicester City in latest show of strength

Curtis Jones scored two classy goals and Trent Alexander-Arnold struck an arrow set piece in a 3-0 cruise past relegation-threatened Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Mohamed Salah assisted all three goals to continue his red-hot streak, and Liverpool continues to put as much pressure as possible on two presumptive top-four finishers.

It’s a seventh-straight Premier League win for the Reds, who move a point back of third-place Newcastle and fourth-place Manchester United. Liverpool’s played one more match than the duo above them and has two matches left.

Leicester is in the Premier League’s bottom three and in big need of a win, two points back of 17th-place Everton. The Foxes have lost back-to-back matches since a three-match unbeaten run provided hope of a sprint for safety.

Liverpool reminding Premier League of its power

There’s no question that Liverpool’s failure to address its midfield coupled with some significant injuries cost the Reds the chance to compete for a title, and very few suspected that a Jurgen Klopp squad would dip into the quarter-season slump that set its Champions League hopes back quite a bit.

But it’s very difficult to look at Liverpool now and think the Reds capable of beating just about anyone. Klopp’s settled his front and back, and Alisson’s still at the back. That’s been enough to overcome the perceived midfield issues, though Leicester had no answer for the control of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Curtis Jones on Monday (Wouldn’t Youri Tielemans look good in red, Klopp might’ve been thinking during the game?).

Leicester may well go down, but this group of Dean Smith’s men at their best would’ve struggled to do much against these Reds on this day.

Leicester vs Liverpool player ratings: Stars of the Show

What’s next?

Liverpool hosts Aston Villa at 10am ET Saturday, while Leicester waits til Monday for a trip to Newcastle United.

Curtis Jones goal video: Salah sets up cool finish

Curtis Jones goal video: An even better strike for the brace

Trent Alexander-Arnold goal video: Sensational free kick

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Monday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester City has a lot of players who can dictate or change the game. James Maddison gets a lot of the love, rightly so, but Harvey Barnes has chipped in a fair-few goals and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall can take hold of the center of the park. That’s key because the back has been leaky.

Liverpool remains driven by Mohamed Salah, who is finally getting the goals his play has merited for most of the season. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz give Jurgen Klopp plenty of options to get the most out of Salah’s playmaking.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Kelechi Iheanacho (groin), Ryan Bertrand (fitness), James Justin (calf), Jannik Vestergaard (calf)

The City XI on Filbert Way 📝 🔵#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ISkbvQyIk3 — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 15, 2023

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Roberto Firmino (other), Stefan Bajcetic (groin), Calvin Ramsay (knee), Thiago Alcantara (groin).

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐ This is how we line up to take on Leicester City tonight 🔴#LEILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 15, 2023

