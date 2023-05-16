Premier League relegation scrap: Current form, fixtures, odds, predictions

The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as five teams are ensconced in the lower reaches of the 2022-23 Premier League table.
That means we’re set, at least for now, for more relegation six-pointers than at any time in recent memory — many of them, you’ll see below, will involve Bournemouth — and the odds are in favor of a relatively surprising team heading down to the Championship.
It’s official now: Southampton has been relegated back to the Championship.
Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and West Ham have shaken clear of the rubble, while Everton and Nottingham Forest have boosted their chances of survival.
Will Leicester City and Leeds still be below the line when the season ends?
Below you’ll see the latest standings, the fixtures for the teams still in danger of dropping into the second tier, relegation odds, and our prediction for who will collect how many points.
Closest Premier League relegation scrap in history?
After at least 26 matches of a PL season this was the tightest it had ever been between 12th place and 20th place.
Heading into Matchweek 35 there is just one point separating four teams and goal difference looks like being a factor when the final whistle blows on Sunday, May 28.
Premier League table, current form – May 15
Latest Premier League standings on NBCSports.com
Remaining fixtures for relegation scrappers
Leicester City: Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)
West Ham: Leeds (H), Leicester (A)
Nottingham Forest: Arsenal (H), Palace (A)
Leeds: West Ham (A), Spurs (H)
Everton: Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)
Southampton: Brighton (A), Liverpool (H) — RELEGATED
Key fixtures that will decide the Premier League relegation scrap
Premier League relegation odds (As of May 8, 2023)
West Ham: 200/1
Everton: 9/4
Nottingham Forest: 6/4
Leicester City: 2/5
Leeds: 4/11
Southampton: 1/400
Prediction for Premier League relegation scrap (March 7)
12. Bournemouth, 45 points
13. Palace, 45 points
14. Wolves, 43 points
15. West Ham, 39 points
16. Everton, 36 points
17. Leicester, 35 points
——————————-
18. Nottingham Forest, 34 points – RELEGATED
19. Leeds, 34 points – RELEGATED
20. Southampton, 30 points – RELEGATED